Fresno Grizzlies/Fresno Tacos baseball club take over taco emoji

The price is $1 million to take over the rights to the taco emoji purchased by the Fresno Grizzlies baseball franchise in Fresno.
Derek Franks, the general manager for the Fresno Grizzlies, the Triple-A affilliate of the Houston Astros, hailed Fresno as the Taco Capital to the United States in a press conference held at Chukchansi Park on Tuesday (Jan. 17).
Franks also unveiled the Fresno Tacos jerseys players will use this season.
“We will be very good keepers of our newly adopted emoji. In fact, we encourage as many people as possible to use it. It’s available to borrow from us for free at all times, forever,” said Franks.
25: The number of taco trucks last August for Taco Truck Throwdown 6 at Chukchansi Park in Fresno
The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organization, was paid $5,000 by the Grizzlies organization to adopt the emoji. The fee is tax-deductable.
The Grizzlies will sport the new Fresno Tacos jerseys at each Tuesday home game. Each jersey is collar-lined with a zarape print.
An estimated 14,650 fans of baseball and taco trucks filled Chukchansi Park last August for Taco Truck Throwdown 6, where 25 area taco trucks competed for best in show.
“This is another flag in the ground to pay homage to taco culture in the Central Valley, and cement Fresno as the Taco Capital of this country,” said Franks.
The taco emoji was introduced in 2015 when the Taco Bell franchise started a move to add it in 2014. If any restaurants including Taco Bell, Chipotle and Del Taco want to own the rights to the emoji, the Grizzlies will sell it for $1 million. The price tag comes from the “Austin Powers” movie character “Dr. Evil.”
Should anyone pay the hefty fee, the Grizzlies will use the money to fund local charities. The first $5,000 from the sale would go to supplying the Fresno Tacos mascot Cilantro Gómez with additional wardrobe and accessories.
The Grizzlies store is already stocking souvenir items. Anyone Tweeting containing the #FresnoTacos handle and the taco emoji can receive a 15 percent discount off items.
Opening Day for the Grizzlies is scheduled against visiting Reno on April 6 at Chukchansi Park. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.
