2016: A glance at the year’s best athletes

Rafael Márquez Álvarez
Rafael Márquez Álvarez peaked just at the right time for México in the 2-1 World Cup qualifier victory against the United States in November.
Under the stress of a huge U.S.-backed crowd in Columbus, Ohio, Márquez, the heralded defender and captain of México’s El Tri and oldest active player on the squad, saw his opportunity in the match to leap out of traffic on a corner kick for the eventual win.
Márquez, born in Zamora, Michoacán, has competed in four World Cup campaigns captaining El Tricolor in the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 international competitions.
Márquez is 37 years old and possibly nearing the end of his professional soccer career, which started Club Atlas in 1996. He sported the captain’s band while helping Club León to two consecutive Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (Mexican Soccer Federation) league titles in 2013 and 2014.
It was in 2010 that Márquez graced a Major League Soccer (MLS) jersey competing for the New York Red Bulls. He was eventually released from the Bulls in 2012 before returning to Mexican soil for Club León.
Early in his career after Atlas, Marquez moved to France in 1999 and helped AS Monaco win the league title. Márquez became the first Mexican player to compete with FC Barcelona in 2003, but then was the first from his country to win a EUFA title in 2006 with Barcelona.
David Américo Ortiz Arias
Considered a cornerstone designated hitter for he Boston Red Sox in Major League Baseball, slugger David Ortiz, known as “Big Papi,” retired from the sport this year.
Ortiz, 41, hails from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, played 20 years in the majors. He suited up for Boston for 14 of those years.
His career batting average was .286 with 541 homeruns and 1,768 RBIs. Ortiz helped the Red Sox to the World Series championship rings in 2004, 2007 and 2013.
He entered the MLB in 1997 with the Minnesota Twins playing with franchise through 2002 before his arrival to Boston.
With the Red Sox, Ortiz was the 2013 World Series Most Valuable Player (MVP). He earned the American League MVP honor in 2004. He’s been the American League (AL) All-Star honor from 2004 through 2008 and again from 2010 through 2013 and 2016.
He’s earned AL Silver Slugger honors from 2004 to 2007 and 2011, 2013 and 2016.
Laurie Hernández
Laurie Hernández was among the “Final Five,” the five individuals on the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team who touted their gold medals on stage at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro.
A 16-year-old nicknamed “the human emoji” for her expressions, Hernández earned a gold medal alongside the team that included Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman, all stars in the world of gymnastics.
Hernández, born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, earned a silver medal for her effort on the balance beam. She was the first U.S.-born Latina to compete in United States colors since Tracee Ann Talavera competed in the 1984 Summer Olympic Games. Hernández, at 5-feet, 107 pounds, comes from Puerto Rican descent.
Javier Hernández Balcázar
Javier “Chicharito” Hernández continues as one of México’s heralded soccer players.
Hernández, age 28 and a forward, hails from Guadalajara, México. He’s the first Mexican national soccer player to accumulate 100 goals on European soil.
Hernández represented his country in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup international competitions. He also competed for México in the 2011 CONCACAF Copa Oro and the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.
He first graced México’s famed sport of soccer in 2006 landing with Guadalajara. He sought to experiment his talent in Europe four years later thus becoming the first Mexican to suit up for Manchester United.
He’s scored 45 goals for El Tricolor, México’s men’s national soccer team, and Hernández competed for the Under-20 national team in 2007 scoring two goals.
Ronald Eugene Rivera
The NFL Carolina Panthers head football Ronald Eugene Rivera is the second Latino coach to deliver a team to the Super Bowl. Though Rivera’s a coach, he still makes the list of athletes.
After becoming the NFC champion in January, the Panthers advanced to Super Bowl 50.
Rivera, of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, joins Tom Flores in the line of Latinos to coach a team to the National Football League (NFL) championship game. Rivera comes from a Mexican-American mother and Puerto Rican father.
He joined the Chicago Bears in 1984, the first from his combined heritage to enter the NFL. Rivera was one of the Bears’ backup linebackers when the team won the 1985 Super Bowl.
Rivera eventually started as Panthers’ head coach in 2011. He’s also the third Latino to enter the league as a head coach (Flores, 1979 Oakland Raiders and Tom Fears, 1967, New Orleans Saints).
After playing nine years in the league and prior to his head coaching responsibilities, he became a linebacker coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers. Rivera was also a defensive coordinator the 2006 Chicago Bears, who lost the Super Bowl XLI.
Monica Puig
Monica Puig Marchán, 23, captured the hearts of her nation after winning an Olympic gold medal this year.
She became the first Puerto Rican to capture an Olympic gold medal. Puig surprised the tennis community this summer when in the final, she defeated Angelique Kerber, then the women’s No. 2 player in the world.
Puig, a native of San Juan, turned to professional tennis in 2010. She’s earned $1.8 million on the professional circuit. In 2013 she reached the fourth round on the Wimbledon grass courts and the third round on the clay courts of the French Open.
Puig said she recall her mother Astrid Marchan teaching her the game.
Aroldis Chapman
Chapman, a key element for the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series championship.
Chapman, a native of Holguín, Cuba, can reach speeds up to 105 miles per hour on his pitches.
The 28-year-old closer started his career competing in the Cuban Serie Nacional de Holguin, the Cuban National Series in Holguin before defecting to the United States and using his talent to land in Major League Baseball (MLB).
He has a career Earned Run Average (ERA) of 2.08 with 102 saves.
He played for the Cincinnati Reds from 2010 to 2015. In 2016 he was with the New York Yankees playing 31 games before a trade moved him to the Chicago Cubs, where he pitched in 28 games.
Chapman defected from his home country in 2009.
Chapman was suspended last year for 30 games for violating the league’s new Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy. He against challenging the suspension.
Auston Matthews
He’s born to a Mexican mother, Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews is a Latino competing in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Matthews is a 19-year-old forward from California. He’s considered a savior of sorts to the Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs have made just two appearances in the postseason since 2004.
Matthews has scored 24 points (15 goals, 9 assists) in 31 games since arriving in June. He’s also a likely nominee for the Calder Trophy, which is the NHL’s Rookie of the Year award.
Scott Gómez was the first Latino draft pick in 1998 (27th overall).
Samantha Estafania Guadalupe Bricio Ramos
Samantha Estafania Guadalupe Bricio Ramos was the country’s leading scorer in volleyball for the University of Southern California Trojans.
Bricio, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, comes from Jalisco, Guadalajara, México. She graduated this year with a degree in psychology, but plans on trying out for professional women’s volleyball in Europe.
She was hailed in May at the Latino Spirit Awards by the California Latino Legislative Caucus in Sacramento. In her final season as a Lady of Troy, Bricio, age 21, led the entire nation accumulating 803 points. She also led the nation in service aces with 89. was also a Pac-10 Player of the Year. While with the USC Trojans, she managed four career records: 2,095 kills, 5,499 attacks, 301 serve aces, and 2,546.5 points.
Her mother, Estella Bricio, taught Samantha the game of volleyball. Samantha’s father Guillermo Bricio had competed for Mexico’s national basketball team. Older brother Irvin Bricio played volleyball for the Mexican national team and later professionally. Another brother, Nijisky Bricio, plays volleyball, basketball and rugby.
Bego Faz Dávalos
Bego Faz Dávalos, a 2016 Mountain West Player of the Year, also competed for her home country of México.
Faz Dávalos, a junior, arrived to the Fresno State Lady Bulldogs basketball team in 2014, where she red-shirted her first season, but the 6-foot-3 center is making national marks.
She’s led the national NCAA with 136 blocks. Aside from earning numerous Mountain West Conference Player of the Week honors, she’s accumulated four double-doubles this season. She’s had a total of 20 as a Bulldog. Faz Davalos has led the Lady Bulldogs 43 times with rebounds since the Nov. 30 game at home.
Growing up San Luis Potosí, México. Faz Dávalos played high school basketball helping Tecnologico de Monterrey to four championship victories. She sported the Mexican banner colors competing in the FIBA Américas international tournament.
