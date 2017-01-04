2016: A glance at the year’s best athletes

2:32 Baby finds a new home, fulfills homeless dying Fresno man's wish Pause

2:03 Fresno State men's basketball recap | vs. Wyoming

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

1:24 Harlem Globetrotter visits children at Betty Rodriguez Regional Library

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

1:47 Valley Children's Hospital to Derek Carr: Get well soon!

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before