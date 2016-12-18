CIF Football: Stockton’s St. Mary’s finish season in OT loss in Sacramento

Cole Norgaard stood sadly with his hands on his hips and stared off into space. David Ford crouched to the ground in agony. Many simply wept.
The St. Mary’s football team was devastated after a late fourth quarter lead was ripped away by a frenetic comeback from San Diego-Cathedral Catholic. St. Mary’s, which held a two-touchdown lead in the final quarter, lost the CIF State Division 1-AA championship 38-35 in overtime last Friday (Dec. 16) at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.
Liam King kicked a 20-yard field goal to win it for the Dons (15-0) in overtime. On St. Mary’s (14-2) overtime possession, quarterback Jake Dunniway was stopped before the goal line on a keeper run on fourth down.
St. Mary’s trailed 35-28 with 1:24 to go in the fourth quarter, after the Dons’ Morrison Mirer gave his team the edge with a pick-six interception. Two plays into the Rams’ drive, Dunniway hurled the ball downfield to a wide-open Tre Jenkins III for a 70-yard TD.
In overtime, though, the Dons bested the Rams by three points. Just like their final score the last time they met. In 2016, the players were brand new, but the story and the coaches remained the same.
Just like the Dons’ 37-34 victory over the Rams in the 2008 Division II state championship in Carson, the latest duel between St. Mary’s coach Tony Franks’ and Cathedral Catholic’s Sean Doyle’s teams was epic.
St. Mary’s was battered and bruised by game’s end, as its first-string (Dusty Frampton) and second-string (Shawn Villegas) tailbacks were out with injuries. Jenkins and Dunniway did the running to finish the game.
The Rams and Dons were tied at 14 at the break, after the Dons seized momentum in the second quarter. Cathedral Catholic rallied from a 14-6 deficit for the tie, and forced two St. Mary’s turnovers on downs in the red zone.
Dunniway finished 31 of 46 passing with 411 yards and four touchdowns, and set the area record with 4,062 passing yards in a single season. Frampton took 33 caries for 169 yards and a TD, while Dewey Cotton had 12 catches for 123 yards, Marcus Aponte had 10 catches for 126 yards and two TDs and Jenkins had five catches for 107 yards and two scores.
The Rams’ Jordan Stinhilver had a second-half sack that forced a fumble, which Marquez Vaughn recovered. Vaughn forced a fumble on Cathedral Catholic’s final drive of regulation, which Harrison Heath recovered.
St. Mary’s had quite a day. The Rams took two final exams in the morning, and left the school around 3:30 p.m. before having a pregame dinner at Sacramento State.
It’s St. Mary’s second trip to Hornet Stadium in three weeks, after beating Folsom 56-25 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I final on Dec. 3.
