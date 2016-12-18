CIF Football: Strathmore Spartans lose on 3-pointer by St. Patrick-St. Vincent

No. 10 Andrés Lara, No. 54 Tim Braziel walk off the field with teammates after the Strathmore High Spartans (14-1), the Central Section Division VI champion, lost to visiting St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo in the CIF State Championship played tonight (Dec. 17) in Strathmore. Despite Strathmore’s 28-14 lead at halftime, the Bruins (13-3) drove from their own 15-yard line for 82 yards on 15 plays with 3:33 remaining in the final quarter of the game. The Spartans held St. Patrick-St. Vincent on three plays, one from the 3-yard line, but the Bruins kicked a 3-pointer for the victory. Nearly 3,000 fans braved the winter’s evening chill beyond the capacity of the stands.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Strathmore High Spartans’ wide receiver Joseph García rushes against visiting St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo in the CIF State Championship played tonight (Dec. 17) in Strathmore. The Spartans ended the season at 14-1 and won the Central Section Division VI title. Despite Strathmore’s 28-14 lead at halftime, the Bruins (13-3) drove from their own 15-yard line for 82 yards on 15 plays with 3:33 remaining in the final quarter of the game. The Spartans held St. Patrick-St. Vincent on three plays, one from the 3-yard line, but the Bruins kicked a 3-pointer for the victory. Nearly 3,000 fans braved the winter’s evening chill beyond the capacity of the stands.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Strathmore High Spartans’ Nick Salas looks for a chance to throw the ball against visiting St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo in the CIF State Championship played tonight (Dec. 17) in Strathmore. Despite Strathmore’s 28-14 lead at halftime, the Bruins (13-3) drove from their own 15-yard line for 82 yards on 15 plays with 3:33 remaining in the final quarter of the game. The Spartans held St. Patrick-St. Vincent on three plays, one from the 3-yard line, but the Bruins kicked a 3-pointer for the victory. Nearly 3,000 fans braved the winter’s evening chill beyond the capacity of the stands.
DANIEL CASAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Approximately 2,800 fans filled Strathmore High Spartans Stadium for the the CIF State Championship against St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo played tonight (Dec. 17) in Strathmore. Despite Strathmore’s 28-14 lead at halftime, the Bruins (13-3) drove from their own 15-yard line for 82 yards on 15 plays with 3:33 remaining in the final quarter of the game. The Spartans held St. Patrick-St. Vincent on three plays, one from the 3-yard line, the Bruins kicked a 3-pointer for the victory.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Vallejo) wide receiver Marquel Johnson is tackled by a Strathmore High Spartans’ defender in the CIF State Championship played tonight (Dec. 17) in Strathmore. Despite Strathmore’s 28-14 lead at halftime, the Bruins (13-3) drove from their own 15-yard line for 82 yards on 15 plays with 3:33 remaining in the final quarter of the game. The Spartans held St. Patrick-St. Vincent on three plays, one from the 3-yard line, but the Bruins kicked a 3-pointer for the victory. Nearly 3,000 fans braved the winter’s evening chill beyond the capacity of the stands.
DANIEL CASAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Vallejo) wide receiver Marquel Johnson is tackled by a Strathmore High Spartans’ defender in the CIF State Championship played tonight (Dec. 17) in Strathmore. Despite Strathmore’s 28-14 lead at halftime, the Bruins (13-3) drove from their own 15-yard line for 82 yards on 15 plays with 3:33 remaining in the final quarter of the game. The Spartans held St. Patrick-St. Vincent on three plays, one from the 3-yard line, but the Bruins kicked a 3-pointer for the victory. Nearly 3,000 fans braved the winter’s evening chill beyond the capacity of the stands.
DANIEL CASAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Strathmore High Spartans shake hands with visiting St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo after the CIF State Championship played tonight (Dec. 17) in Strathmore. Despite Strathmore’s 28-14 lead at halftime, the Bruins (13-3) drove from their own 15-yard line for 82 yards on 15 plays with 3:33 remaining in the final quarter of the game. The Spartans held St. Patrick-St. Vincent on three plays, one from the 3-yard line, the Bruins kicked a 3-pointer for the victory.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Strathmore High Spartans’ wide receiver Joseph García rushes against visiting St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo in the CIF State Championship played tonight (Dec. 17) in Strathmore. Despite Strathmore’s 28-14 lead at halftime, the Bruins (13-3) drove from their own 15-yard line for 82 yards on 15 plays with 3:33 remaining in the final quarter of the game. The Spartans held St. Patrick-St. Vincent on three plays, one from the 3-yard line, but the Bruins kicked a 3-pointer for the victory. Nearly 3,000 fans braved the winter’s evening chill beyond the capacity of the stands.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fireworks go off near Spartans field after the final seconds of the game. Despite Strathmore’s 28-14 lead at halftime, the Bruins (13-3) drove from their own 15-yard line for 82 yards on 15 plays with 3:33 remaining in the final quarter of the game. The Spartans held St. Patrick-St. Vincent on three plays, one from the 3-yard line, the Bruins kicked a 3-pointer for the victory.
DANIEL CASAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com