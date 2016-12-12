Gallery: CIF Regional Bowl update: Sanger Apaches lose to Serra

Sanger High mascots parade the Apaches banner during the CIF Regional North Division 2-A championship game against visiting Central Coast titleholder in Division II Serra of San Mateo at Tom Flores Stadium on Dec. 10, 2016. Sanger (13-1), the Central Section Division II winner, endured its only loss of the season, a 49-36 victory for Serra at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state playoffs. Serra (10-4) moves on to face Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (15-0) Dec. 17 at Sacramento State for the Division 2 A championship.
Sanger High Apaches Jalen Cropper rushes during the CIF Regional North Division 2 A championship game against visiting Serra of San Mateo at Tom Flores Stadium on Dec. 10, 2016. Sanger (13-1), the Central Section Division II winner, endured its only loss of the season, a 49-36 victory for Serra, the Central Coast D-2 titleholder, at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state playoffs. Serra (10-4) moves on to face Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (15-0) Dec. 17 at Sacramento State for the Division 2 A championship.
Matai Lealaimatafao rallies the crowd against visiting Serra-San Mateo football team at the CIF Regional North Division 2 A championship game at Tom Flores Stadium on Dec. 10, 2016.
Sanger High’s Andrew Azua greets captains of the visiting Serra-San Mateo football team at the start of the CIF Regional North Division 2 A championship game at Tom Flores Stadium on Dec. 10, 2016.
Sanger High Apaches supporters during the CIF Regional North Division 2 A championship game against visiting Central Coast titleholder in Division II Serra of San Mateo at Tom Flores Stadium on Dec. 10, 2016. Sanger (13-1), the Central Section Division II winner, endured its only loss of the season, a 49-36 victory for Serra at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state playoffs. Serra (10-4) moves on to face Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (15-0) Dec. 17 at Sacramento State for the Division 2 A championship.
Mariana Hernández and the Sanger High marching band try to keep dry during light rain during the CIF Regional North Division 2 A championship game between Sanger Apaches and visiting Central Coast titleholder in Division II Serra of San Mateo at Tom Flores Stadium on Dec. 10, 2016.
On right, Sanger High Apaches senior Adrián Peña dances during halftime of the CIF Regional North Division 2 A championship game against visiting Central Coast titleholder in Division II Serra of San Mateo at Tom Flores Stadium on Dec. 10, 2016. Sanger (13-1), the Central Section Division II winner, endured its only loss of the season, a 49-36 victory for Serra at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state playoffs. Serra (10-4) moves on to face Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (15-0) Dec. 17 at Sacramento State for the Division 2 A championship.
Sanger High Apaches supporters during the CIF Regional North Division 2 A championship game against visiting Central Coast titleholder in Division II Serra of San Mateo at Tom Flores Stadium on Dec. 10, 2016.
Sanger High Apaches head coach Chuck Shidan on the sideline during the CIF Regional North Division 2 A championship game against visiting Central Coast titleholder in Division II Serra of San Mateo at Tom Flores Stadium on Dec. 10, 2016. Shidan, who has been with Sanger for 27 years, guided the Apaches to a 13-1 season and to the Central Section Division II title. Sanger endured its only loss of the season, a 49-36 victory to Serra at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state playoffs. Serra (10-4) moves on to face Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (15-0) Dec. 17 at Sacramento State for the Division 2 A championship.
Sanger High Apaches supporters total about 7,500 at the CIF Regional North Division 2-A championship game against visiting Central Coast titleholder in Division II Serra of San Mateo at Tom Flores Stadium on Dec. 10, 2016. Sanger (13-1), the Central Section Division II winner, endured its only loss of the season, a 49-36 victory for Serra at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state playoffs. Serra (10-4) moves on to face Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (15-0) Dec. 17 at Sacramento State for the Division 2 A championship.
A Color Guard displays the American flag prior to the CIF Regional North Division 2 A championship game between Sanger High Apaches and visiting Central Coast titleholder in Division II Serra of San Mateo at Tom Flores Stadium on Dec. 10, 2016. Sanger (13-1), the Central Section Division II winner, endured its only loss of the season, a 49-36 victory for Serra at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state playoffs. Serra (10-4) moves on to face Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (15-0) Dec. 17 at Sacramento State for the Division 2 A championship.
Serra’s Sitaleki Nunn dives forward with the ball against host Sanger High Apaches in the CIF Regional North Division 2 A championship game at Tom Flores Stadium on Dec. 10, 2016.
