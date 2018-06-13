Separating families seeking asylum is un-American

It’s a global disgrace how U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Homeland Security are treating the children of parents who are turning themselves in at the border in a bid for asylum.
Media reports indicate that approximately 800 children have been removed from their parents, mostly mothers, under a new policy announced last month by the Trump administration.
Sessions, in a trip last month to the border near San Diego, announced the federal government’s intentions: “If you cross the border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It’s that simple. If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you. And that child may be separated from you, as required by law.”
Yes, that is tough talk from the nation’s top law enforcement officer.
But, is this what American values have devolved into?
Sessions, and his defenders, say that families that don’t wish to be separated should not try to come into the country illegally. But, what about those families who are fleeing because of their personal safety and are looking to the U.S. for asylum?
The Trump administration doesn’t care. They’ll lump you into the same category as the MS-13 gang, drug traffickers and human smugglers. That is a dangerous precedent that will tarnish American values throughout the world.
“Children and parents get separated every day across this country when a parent is charged with a criminal offense,” said Thomas Homan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). “It’s sad to see children cry when you take a parent out of a home, but because it’s sad, doesn't mean that we ignore the law.”
Sadly, no matter how the Trump administration tries to spin it, there is no law that requires federal officials to take children away from their parents who are seeking asylum.
Asylum seekers are different than undocumented immigrants. They are turning themselves in to immigration officials and asking for asylum. Nations throughout the world understand the difference between asylum seekers and immigrants who are trying to sneak into a country.
This is something that Sessions and his immigration enforcers appear to have overlooked.
It is also why the United Nations said last week there is “nothing normal” about separating children from their parents.
“The U.S. should immediately halt this practice of separating families and stop criminalizing what should at most be an administrative offense – that of irregular entry or stay in the U.S.,” the UN high commissioner for human rights said in a statement. “We call on the U.S. authorities to adopt noncustodial alternatives that allow children to remain with their families.”
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, is correct in introducing legislation to prevent the separation of families. Her Keep Families Together Act has 31 co-sponsors.
“Congress has a moral obligation to take a stand and say that families should not be forcibly separated. Many of these families are fleeing terrible violence, traveling thousands of miles on foot for the chance to file an asylum claim and save their lives,” said Feinstein. “To traumatize them further is unconscionable, and I hope that our Republican colleagues will work with us to put an end to this immoral policy.”
This separation of children from their parents is un-American.
