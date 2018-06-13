If Americans won’t vote, why not give immigrants that task?

Today’s democracy in action.
Or, should that be: Today’s democracy inaction?
What California voters didn’t do last Tuesday will surely go down in history as another indication of the decline in democracy when about one in four registered voter decides it is important enough to cast a vote to determine the leaders of the world’s fifth-largest economy.
The losers in this exercise of democracy turned out to be the public. Sure, there were candidates who can claim they won; but, it’s a little like saying you graduated at the top of your class when there were only a dozen graduates as opposed to hundreds.
How bad was it?
Well, the final tallying is still being done, but it ain’t pretty. Voters flirted with the lowest turnout ever for a gubernatorial primary.
In 2006 when Arnold Schwarzenegger captured his second term, 33.63 per cent of voters cast a ballot. Four years later, the turnout dropped to 33.31 per cent when Gov. Jerry Brown cruised to his third term.
In some areas, the turnout was more abysmal.
In Fresno City Council District 7, whose new councilmember will determine the tilt of the council, only 16.1 percent of the voters participated.
In the council district that includes a downtown undergoing massive changes, only 15.7 percent bothered to vote for their new councilmember.
What’s the solution?
Well, there was that $25,000 incentive – some called it a bribe – in Los Ángeles in a 2015 school district election where every person who voted was entered into a raffle for the cash prize.
That is not the way democracy should work.
Here’s a better idea: How about extending voting rights to non-citizens?
Hey, Americans have already shown no interest in picking our crops under a hot sun, toil in restaurant kitchens, clean our homes, take care of our babies, or take other low-paying jobs. Immigrants have stepped in and picked up the slack.
What not do that with voting? If Americans won’t, let our immigrants do the job!
It’s not that crazy of an idea.
In San Francisco, non-citizens, including undocumented residents who have children in the city’s school district, will be able to vote in school board elections.
In Takoma Park, Maryland, non-citizens have been voting in local elections for a quarter of a century.
Voting rights pioneer Joaquín Ávila, whose efforts knocked down at-large voting systems in the state, proposed in 2004 that California should look at opening up the voting process to non-citizens. He argued that allowing about 5 million non-citizen residents to vote would extend a “de facto political apartheid.”
“In effect, a substantial number of persons who contribute to our economy and our government’s revenue are being denied political representation,” said Ávila at the time. (He died earlier this year).
In 1991, Radio Bilingüe founder/director Hugo Morales advanced a proposal to allow non-citizens to vote in local school board elections.
My point: If Americans won’t fill out their ballots, allow non-citizens to do that work also.
Election winners, losers
Winners:
▪ Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who avoided a general election showdown against Antonio Villaraigosa;
▪ Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who will celebrate her 85th birthday this month, demonstrated she’s still a fighter by grabbing almost 44 percent of the vote in a field of 32;
▪ park lovers, who will see $4 billion in funds for parks and environmental protection projects thanks to passage of Proposition 68;
▪ and, Fresno City Council President Esmeralda Soria, who stands to have the backing of a council majority depending on runoffs in two other districts. By the way, she ran unopposed for a second term.
Losers:
▪ Voters (as noted above) who didn’t bother to go vote;
▪ It’s too soon to tell, but Fresno Mayor Lee Brand extended endorsements in District 7 and District 3 council races where there will be a November runoff. Local attorney Brian Whelan was expecting to win outright, but has found himself barely out-gaining challenger Nelson Esparza. And, Tate Hill is trying to survive a razor-thin advantage for second place against two other challengers.
Comments