Voting turnout is where Latinos really count

We are less than a week from the June 5 primary election. Do we know where our voters are?
That is the main question Latinos should be asking as Californians make decisions about:
▪ Who should govern our state over the next four years.
▪ Should Sen. Dianne Feinstein continue representing us in the U.S. Senate?
▪ Does Congressman Devin Nunes, R-Visalia, represent the values of the 22nd Congressional District?
▪ Have Congressmen Jeff Denham and Valadao done enough to help with the needs of farmers and farmworkers alike?
▪ Will California’s fifth-largest city once gain have four Latinos on the seven-member city council?
▪ Will the state have $4 billion to spend on state and local parks, water infrastructure projects and flood protection projects?
Will the Latino vote – which has been increasing in recent elections but comes nowhere near the same proportion as its population – finally make an impact in Latino-dominant districts?
All that remains to be seen.
You would figure that the anti-immigrant rhetoric from President Donald J. Trump and his administration, combined with the fever pitch of marches/demonstrations by women and youth earlier this year, will be enough to spur a higher turnout of Latino voters.
Latinos account for about 39 percent of California’s population, but account for only 18 percent of those most likely to vote. Meanwhile, non-Latino whites, who are about 38 percent of the population, make up 61 percent of likely voters.
Without that vote, Latinos and the Latino community are silenced.
The state and nation have done away with poll taxes; have made ballot material available in multiple languages; and, have passed voting rights legislation to make sure those votes are not diluted through at-large districts or other means.
Yet, Latinos still have a long way to go to make sure their voices are equal to their population.
Elected officials know who their voters are. That means they are most likely to support their points of view over non-voters when it comes to making decisions about where schools should be built, what streets should be paved or what type of businesses to allow down the corner.
That’s the way this democratic system works: You vote, you have a voice. You don’t vote, people don’t care.
For those who are not eligible to vote because they are not citizens, go out and become a naturalized American.
For those who are too young to vote, study up on the issues and the candidates so that you get informed. By the way, you can pre-register to vote if you’re 16 or 17; but you won’t be able to vote until you’re 18 on or before the voting date.
“Two years ago when I was visiting high schools, it took a little bit of work to make the case that, yes, it’s important to vote,” said Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “But now, kids are paying attention.”
Padilla has hammered the responsibilities of registering to vote and then vote during visits to high schools throughout the state. He, and countless other officials, have stressed the right to vote to new U.S. citizens.
There are almost 19 million registered voters in California, larger than the population of all but four states.
We encourage everyone, not just Latinos, to exercise their right to vote next Tuesday. They can easily find their poll site by contacting logging onto www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place and typing in their home address.
Vote.
Comments