Apologies our president should be issuing to the country

You would think President Donald J. Trump is a) testing how far the American public will allow him to push the envelope; b) living out the role of Chauncey Gardiner of the 1970 Jerzy Kosiński novel ‘Being There;’ or c) proving he has no respect for certain types of people.
We’ll go with ‘c.’
The nation’s 45th president has shown a strong dislike for people who don’t look like him ... and we don’t mean people with orange-like skin and a combover that could keep José ‘El Chepe’ Guzmán hidden for decades.
We’re talking about immigrants, especially those whose last name ends in ‘z’ (like Rodríguez or Chávez), that the leader of the free world appears to despise.
Here are 10 apologies the president owes Latinos.
1. Apologize for observing Cinco de Mayo by tweeting that the “best taco bowls” are at Trump Tower.
Taco bowls, like Trump, are not authentic. Give us tacos de birria (goat-meat tacos), tortas ahogadas (sandwiches drenched in sauce) and some shots of tequila and we’re fine.
2. Apologize for saying you have a heart for Dreamers.
Your latest denial of an immigration plan that would provide a path to citizenship for Dreamers who enlist in the military certainly shows no compassion. You still want to hold them hostage for your border wall.
3. Apologize for convincing your supporters that “México will pay for the wall.”
The owners of the Rough House Diner would probably have a better chance getting J. Wellington Wimpy to pay for his hamburger on Tuesday. You know very well that México never agreed to shell out $28 billion (or whatever) to pay for your beautiful wall on the southern border.
4. Apologize for saying that México only sends rapists and “bad hombres” to the U.S.
If that was the case, why are bad hombres keeping California’s multi-billion agriculture industry afloat, picking up three best director Oscars, and providing the muscle needed to continue building this nation?
5. Apologize for having just one Latino on your cabinet.
One out of 22 positions (Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta) just doesn’t reflect the nation’s diversity.
6. Apologize for claiming you have the Latino vote.
While you did get a bigger share of the Latino vote than 2012 Republican candidate Mitt Romney, you still got only 29 percent of the Latino vote. You shouldn’t be bragging when twice as many Latinos voted for your opponent.
7. Apologize for saying “México does nothing for us.”
How did you fare in your history classes? Obviously, you must have missed the part where México’s victory over the French army more than 150 years ago during a time when the French army was expected to help the Confederate Army defeat the Union forces.
8. Apologize for alleging that California embraces MS-13 criminals because of its sanctuary state status.
We in the Golden State are opposed as much to criminals as anyone. The sanctuary state law targets those undocumented immigrants who are contributing to our economy and not committing crimes.
9. Apologize for saying that México benefits more from NAFTA.
Why trash a free trade agreement that was pushed by a Republican president? The trade pact was not perfect, but it did produce winners and losers from all sides of the border.
10. Apologize foe lying so much.
Folks who keep track say you have lied, misstated information or told untruths more than 3,000 times since you took office. Face it, we don’t want our children to look up to you as a role model.
Juan Esparza Loera has been editor of Vida en el Valle since 1990 when the weekly, bilingual publication was launched. Send questions, comments or suggestions to: jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
