Congress is creating a nightmare for Dreamers (en español abajo)

When President Donald J. Trump, facing the threat of lawsuits from several Republican state attorneys general, announced in September he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), he told the so-called Dreamers they had nothing to worry about.
The president tweeted: “For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about – No action!”
Trump then directed Congress to come up with a legislative solution, warning them he will “revisit the issue” should they fail.
The result: Nothing from a divided Congress despite overwhelming public support for a legislative fix that includes a pathway to citizenship for the 800,000 youth adults who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children.
That means that as early as March, thousands of DACA recipients (who received work permits and had the threat of deportation removed under the 2012 executive order of then-President Barack Obama) will go back to becoming targets for deportation. They will be without work, most likely without a driver’s license, and without a path to become a legal resident.
Their fear is justified, despite recent efforts by business groups and some federal lawmakers to bring legislation to correct the situation. But, it is too little, too late as Congress digs in to tackle Trump’s much-ballyhooed tax reform and a new spending bill with precious days left in the legislative season.
Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Republican, announced last Tuesday he will withhold his vote for a government funding bill if a deal on a DACA replacement is not reached.
“I’m announcing today that I will not support any appropriations bill that funds the government beyond Dec. 31 unless we get this DACA issue resolved,” said Curbelo.
We’re afraid it will take many more Curbelos to pressure Congress into finding a DACA fix.
California business leaders recently pressed Congress to take action.
“There is a great deal of urgency,” Paul Granillo of the Inland Empire said on a teleconference call. “We need the DREAM Act legislation to go to the top of the legislation that Congress needs to act on 2017.”
We agree that a spending bill and a possible overhaul of the nation’s tax system take time to shape and mold, but a new DREAM Act without any strings attached to it could have been wrapped up easily months ago.
One major problem has been a president who appears to shift his position every day. Back in September, he appeared to reach an agreement over a White House dinner with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer of the Senate and Nancy Pelosi of the House.
“We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides,” Schumer and Pelosi stated on Sept. 12.
The next day, Trump denied there was an agreement.
Now, he wants to lump the border wall, extra security and other immigration issues be wrapped up into a bill that includes DACA protection. So much for taking a leadership position.
“I’d love to do a DACA deal, but we have to get something very substantial for it, including the wall” Trump told the media in October.
Pro-Dreamers argue that Congress has waited far too long for those whose 2-year DACA permits start to expire in March.
Legislation that takes care of Dreamers has the support of some Republicans, but that means little unless the GOP leadership is willing to bring a bill up for a vote. Then, there is the question of whether the legislation, if passed by the Senate, pleases Trump enough that he’ll sign it.
Meanwhile, Dreamers continue to suffer because of all the uncertainty.
El Congreso está creando una pesadilla para los Dreamers
Cuando el Presidente Donald J. Trump, que está siendo demandado por varios fiscales estatales republicanos, anunció en septiembre que iba a terminar el programa de Acción Diferida para Quienes Llegaron en la Niñez (DACA), él le dijo a los llamados Dreamers que no tenían nada de qué preocuparse.
El presidente dijo por Tweeter: “Para todos los (DACA) que están preocupados por su estatus durante el periodo de 6 meses, no tienen nada de que preocuparse – ¡No acción!”
Trump luego ordenó al Congreso que presentara una solución legislativa, advirtiéndoles que “él volvería a visitar el asunto” si ellos fallaban.
El resultado: Nada por parte de un Congreso dividido a pesar del sobresaliente soporte del público por una solución legislativa que incluya un medio para la ciudadanía para los 800,000 adultos jóvenes que fueron traídos ilegalmente a los Estados Unidos cuando eran niños.
Eso significa que tan pronto como el mes de marzo, miles de personas amparadas por DACA (que recibieron permisos de trabajo y a quienes se les quitó la amenaza de deportación bajo la orden ejecutiva de 2012 del entonces Presidente Barack Obama) van a volver a ser el blanco de deportaciones. Ellos se quedarán sin empleo, la mayoría probablemente sin una licencia de manejar; y sin un medio para llegar a ser residentes legales.
Su temor es justificado, a pesar de las recientes obras de los grupos empresariales y de algunos legisladores federales por presentar una ley para corregir la situación. Pero, es demasiado poco y demasiado tarde en lo que el Congreso atiende la muy anunciada reforma en impuestos de Trump y un nuevo presupuesto de gastos con pocos días restantes en la sesión legislativa.
El Rep. de Florida Carlos Curbelo, republicano, anunció el martes pasado que él no votará por un presupuesto de gastos del gobierno si no se llega a un acuerdo para reemplazar DACA.
“Yo anuncio hoy que no voy a apoyar ningún presupuesto de gastos que aporte fondos al gobierno más allá del 31 de dic. a menos que logremos resolver el problema de DACA,” dijo Curbelo.
Me temo que se van a necesitar muchos más Curbelos para presionar al Congreso para que encuentren una solución a DACA.
Los líderes empresariales de California recientemente presionaron al Congreso para que tomara acción.
“Hay una gran urgencia,” dijo Paul Granillo de Inland Empire en una llamada de teleconferencia. “Necesitamos una legislación para que la Ley DREAM se vaya hasta la cima de la legislación en que el Congreso tiene que actuar en el 2017.”
Estamos de acuerdo que un presupuesto de gastos y una posible reparación al sistema de impuestos de la nación se tomarán tiempo para diseñar y moldear, pero una nueva Ley DREAM sin condiciones pudiera haberse elaborado fácilmente hace meses.
Un gran problema ha sido un presidente que parece cambiar de postura a diario. En septiembre, parecía que él iba a llegar a un acuerdo en la cena que tuvo en la Casa Blanca con los líderes demócratas Chuck Schumer del Senado y Nancy Pelosi de la Cámara.
“Estuvimos de acuerdo en asegurar las protecciones de DACA en una ley rápidamente, y elaborar un paquete de seguridad fronteriza, excluyendo el muro, eso es aceptable para ambas partes,” dijeron Schumer y Pelosi el 12 de septiembre.
El siguiente día, Trump negó que hubiera un acuerdo.
Ahora, él quiere incluir el muro fronterizo, seguridad adicional y otros asuntos de inmigración al proyecto de ley que incluye la protección para DACA. Qué manera de adoptar una postura de liderazgo.
“Me encantaría llegar a un acuerdo en DACA, pero tenemos que lograr algo muy sustancial para eso, incluyendo el muro,” dijo Trump a los medios en octubre.
Los simpatizantes de los Dreamers argumentan que el Congreso ha esperado demasiado tiempo para quienes los permisos DACA de 2 años empezarán a vencerse en marzo.
Una legislación que atienda a los Dreamers tiene el apoyo de algunos republicanos, pero eso significa poco a menos que los líderes de GOP estén dispuestos a presentar un proyecto de ley a votación. Entonces, existe la pregunta de si la legislación, si es que pasa en el Senado, sea del suficiente agrado de Trump como para que la firme.
Mientras tanto, los Dreamers siguen sufriendo por toda la incertidumbre.
