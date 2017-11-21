Area’s diverse community lacks agency representation

Watch what McFarland High's cross country coach Amador Ayón says to his girls before their first Division I race

The McFarland High girl's cross country team was bumped from Division II to Division I after their second-straight Valley Division II title last season. Watch and hear longtime head coach Amador Ayón say just the right words to the small cross country team from the tiny farming community of McFarland, California. The Central Section finals were held at Woodward Park in Fresno on Nov. 16, 2017.