Speaking of natural disasters, sports and Hispanic Heritage Month

Another Hispanic Heritage Month came and went with little reason to celebrate the accomplishments of Latinos due to the rhetoric coming out of Washington, D.C. and natural disasters that pummeled Puerto Rico, México and parts of the United States.
As noted in a recent Vida en el Valle editorial, Latino celebrities – from Marc Anthony to Lily Downs to Lin-Manuel Miranda – have sprung into action to raise funds for the victims.
OK, we’re ready to answer the most-recent questions.
1. Is Clayton Kershaw the best player in the Major Leagues?
Well, hate to disappoint the LA Dodger fans who have waited more than a generation to see their team back in the World Series, but the best player out there today is the diminutive Carlos Altuve, all 5-feet-6 inches of him. He has stood out for the Houston Astros all season long.
2. Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff from Arizona, showed up in Fresno for the local Republican Party. Was it a successful outing?
Not in any way. More folks showed outside the southeast Fresno venue to protest his appearance, and political strategists will use it to pummel the Republicans come election time. Consider it a mini-Pete Wilson tsunami.
3. Who was that guy wearing a ‘Build the Wall’ cap at the White House Hispanic Heritage Month celebration?
Who knows? But it appears someone should have built a wall around his refrigerator!
4. People are talking that this columnist has developed a liking for Marc Anthony. True?
True. But it is not because of his music, but because of his efforts to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Irma. Now, if he could belt out some rancheras from time to time ...
5. Who is Fresno’s power couple?
In the Latino community, the torch has been passed from the late Judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife, Betty, to Fresno State President Joe Castro and First Lady Mary Castro. However, keep an eye on two couples: Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chávez and wife Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas, plus Fresno County Office of Education trustee Nelson Esparza and Sandra García.
6. Will the Russians try to influence the 2018 presidential election in México?
They would be crazy to. Parties have established alliances with other parties; the wife of a former president has announced her independent bid; and, most Mexican voters are too busy rebuilding from September earthquakes to pay much attention.
7. Guacamole, cowboys (charros) or tacos. Which is México’s greatest contribution to the U.S.?
If we have to choose from among those three, the clear winner are tacos. After all, Fresno is the Taco Capitol of the country and will be rooting for the Houston Tacos in the World Series.
8. What law should be passed in California?
Geez, with so many laws that landed on the governor’s desk this past legislative session, we need a law to limit the number of new laws.
9. What interview are you still hoping to get?
Don’t tell her, but Salma Hayak remains on the bucket list.
10. What athlete is underrated?
We don’t know why, but the NFL Hall of Fame keeps overlooking Tom Flores, one of only two NFL folks who have won a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and head coach. He was also the first Latino starting quarterback and the first minority head coach to win a Super Bowl. He has nothing else to proof.
Juan Esparza Loera has been editor of Vida en el Valle since it started publication in August 1990. Send questions, comments or suggestions to: jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
