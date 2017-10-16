Trump has no heart for Dreamers

If you’ve ever tried to eat soup with a fork – something we don’t recommend you try – then you’ll understand why trying to pin down President Donald J. Trump on his stance on immigration reform is just as difficult, if not impossible.
Sure, we could substitute the immigration issue with a host of others and still come up with the same conclusion: The president will say one thing one day, and change completely the next.
Remember this?
“For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6-month period, you have nothing to worry about – No action!” he said last month when he signaled the end of DACA and threw the problem to Congress to solve.
Or, how about this?
“They shouldn’t be very worried. They are here illegally. They shouldn’t be very worried. I do have a big heart. We’re going to take care of everybody,” the president told ABC News in a January interview.
Well, about 800,000 undocumented immigrants who took advantage of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program established by an executive order by former President Barack Obama have a right to be worried.
The hopes they and their supporters (which includes a majority of the American public) had for a clean version of the Dream Act evaporated when the White House released its immigration policy priorities. Trump has sabotaged a standalone Dream Act that could easily get bipartisan Congressional support and by tacking on additional demands broken into border security, interior enforcement, and, a merit-based immigration system.
A FOX News polls showed that 63 percent of Trump voters and 79 percent of Americans support legislation that provides a path to citizenship for Dreamers.
Trump should do everything he can to pressure Congress into passing legislation that replaced DACA so that Dreamers, who were young children when they were brought into the country, can continue to thrive in the only country they know. Throwing in the kitchen sink into the equation is a surefire way to obstruct a clean Dream Act.
Congressman Luis Gutiérrez, the Illinois Democrat who has been arrested several times for taking part in pro-immigration demonstrations, believes Congress should do what the president is failing to accomplish.
“I don’t think Democrats have a partner to negotiate with in the White House on sensible immigration policy or sparing 800,000 DACA recipients from deportation,’ Gutiérrez said last week. “ Any decision the President makes one day is likely to be completely reversed another, depending on which extremist advisor he is listening to that day.”
The worst thing Trump can do is to pay attention to policy advisor Stephen Miller, whose demands could very well implode Congressional efforts to find a solution for the Dreamers.
If the president can back a clean Dream Act, he would be rewarded with his first, substantive piece of legislation. This might be wishful thinking, however.
Maybe eating soup with a fork is easier than dealing with Trump and his idea of immigration reform.
