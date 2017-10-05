Dreamers are American, and should be treated as such

Why has it taken so long for Congress and the president to realize that about 1.8 million undocumented young adults who are studying, working or contributing to this country need help in achieving their American dream?
We are talking about individuals who were brought into the United States at a young age when they had no choice in arriving with their parents. Some were infants. Others were teenagers. They have grown up as Americans, speak English and have become part of the country’s melting pot.
When President Donald J. Trump decided to scrap the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that began under executive action by then-President Barack Obama, he signaled to Congress that they should embrace a new version of the Dream Act to allow the so-called Dreamers to remain in the country.
“I have a love for these people, and hopefully now Congress will be able to help them and do it properly,” Trump said last month.
Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer of the Senate and Nancy Pelosi of the House, following a White House dinner with Trump, said the president told them he supports the Dream Act.
Recent polls – conducted by ABC News, Fox News, Harvard-Harris, and America’s Voice, among others – show overwhelming support for legislation that will protect DACA recipients and provide them a pathway to citizenship. The support ranges from 86 percent to 77 percent for legislation that will benefit Dreamers.
Even a Republican majority backs legislation to give the young undocumented legal status and a pathway to citizenship.
Despite the overwhelming support for such legislation, we won’t believe Congress will deliver based on its past history. In 2013, a bipartisan Senate bill to revamp the country’s immigration system was never brought up in the House because its leaders kept firm to its Hastert Rule, which will not allow a vote on the floor unless a majority of the majority support the legislation.
Had Republican leaders brought the legislation to a vote on the floor, you wouldn’t be reading this editorial today. And, Dreamers would have nothing to worry about.
Last week, three Republican Senators introduced the SUCCEED Act, an alternative to the Dream Act. The legislation by Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Orrin Hatch of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina is too mean-spirited to be acceptable.
Under their plan, people who were brought into the country before 2012 and were under the age of 16 at the time would qualify to get on a path to a green card. So far, so good.
The person would have to earn a high school diploma, undergo a background check, pay taxes and submit information to the federal government. OK.
The applicant would get conditional permanent residence, which would need to be renewed after five years. They would have to remain employed, earn a college degree or serve in the U.S. military for at least three years. Something’s not quite right here.
After 10 years, people could apply for a green card. Then, after five more years, they could apply for citizenship. Plus, once they gain citizenship, they would be prohibited from petitioning family members for visas. We knew something was wrong!
Punishing people who became undocumented immigrants – and their families – through no fault of their own by making them wait 15 years to gain citizenship is un-American.
We agree with Frank Sharry of America Voice who gives “a tip of the hat” to the Republican Senators for willing to put a path to citizenship in the bill, but calls it “mean-spirited” for making them wait 15 years.
“These are Americans, and we should treat them as Americans,” said Sharry.
We agree. We hope the president and both political parties pay attention to the polls, which reflect the feelings of Americans.
