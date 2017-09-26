When government gets in the way of quake recovery

The images coming out of earthquake-pummeled México – including the previously struck area of Oaxaca and Chiapas – is heartbreaking. A nation that experienced a much more devastating earthquake in 1985 has witnessed the destructive forces of nature as evidenced by almost 300 deaths, crumbled buildings and search-and-rescue efforts to reach those trapped.
Most of the attention has been focused in México City, about 100 miles north of the epicenter of the 7.1 earthquake that struck on Sept. 19. However, cities and villages in the neighboring states of Morelos and Puebla have suffered just as much.
A country that is, unfortunately, too used to earthquakes and hurricanes jumped into action. President Enrique Peña Nieto urged calm, and said the nation’s response would be in three phases: Rescue, demolition and reconstruction. He accepted offers of assistance from the United States, Japan, Perú and other nations in the search-and-rescue operations.
Celebrities like actress Salma Hayek (she pledged $100,000), actress Dulce María (she stayed awake for more than 24 hours using Twitter to direct aid where it was needed), and soccer players Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández of England’s West Ham and Miguel Layún of Portugal’s Oporto (they created the #YoXMéxico campaign to rasie funds) jumped into action.
Pope Francis made a $150,000 donation to help with earthquake relief.
The Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI) said it will donate $14.6 million for quake victims and for reconstruction in eight Mexican states.
“We are all vulnerable faced with the forces of nature, and for this reason we come together as one when it comes to saving a life or helping a victim. If anything characterizes Mexicans, it is our generosity and fraternity,” said the president.
Sadly, this is a case where government can and has gotten in the way. Jaded Mexicans have criticized the government for misappropriating donations; directing truckloads of donated supplies to government warehouses that are full instead of allowing them to reach those in need; or trying to take credit when donations are handed out.
True, a government should function for the greater good in responding to a disaster, such was coordinating rescue efforts, providing updates and laying out plans for reconstruction. However, when the public has distrust, there’s a problem.
Social media has been full of examples where government officials turned truckloads of donated supplies away from neighborhoods in need. Actors, musicians and other entertainers (like actress Jacky Bracamontes, who showed up at a park to distribute donated goods and made a plea for what was needed) rolled up their sleeves and went to work.
There is a petition for México’s political parties to divert half of the public funds they get toward earthquake relief efforts. So far, only PRI has accepted the challenge. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, leader of the Morena political party, said at least 20 percent of the party’s presidential campaign fund will be directed to earthquake relief.
That’s good news!
However, federal lawmakers are pushing back against the petition, which has about 2 million signatures, to re-direct $125 million of the federal funds they get for campaigning. They must follow the law, which does not allow such efforts, they say.
This is clearly an example of government bureaucracy getting in the way.
Pray for México.
Comments