What they said about DACA and the termination of the program

“Congress, get ready to do your job. DACA.”
- President Donald J. Trump
———————
“These DREAMers are Americans in their hearts, in their minds, in every way but one: on paper. This is about whether we are a people who kick hopeful young strivers out of America, or whether we treat them the way we’d want our own kids to be treated. It’s about who we are as a people – and who we want to be be.”
- Former President Barack Obama
———————
“Dreamers are Americans in every way except a piece of paper. With this decision, President Trump is telling classmates of our children they don’t belong, employees of Fortune 100 companies they aren’t welcome, and saying to those who serve in our military and run small businesses that they should leave. These young people deserve better than that. They came out of the shadows and submitted every detail of their personal lives to prove that they were lawful, productive members of our society. By turning his back on our young Dreamers and their families, President Trump has once again sided with division and hate.” / “Dreamers son americanos en toda manera, menos en una hoja de papel. Con esta decisión, el Presidente Trump está diciendo a los compañeros de clase de nuestros hijos que no pertenecen, a los empleados de las compañías “Fortune 100” que no son bienvenidos y a aquellos que sirven en nuestro ejército y dirigen pequeñas empresas que deben irse. Estos jóvenes merecen mejor. Salieron de las sombras y presentaron todos los detalles de su vida personal para demostrar que eran miembros productivos de nuestra sociedad y viviendo legalmente. En dándole la espalda a nuestros jóvenes Dreamers y sus familias, el Presidente Trump ha una vez más tomado partido con la división y el odio.”
- Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California
———————
“This six-month so-called reprieve does not change the Governor’s views – the Trump Administration’s action to end DACA is senseless and cruel. California has its eyes on Congress to do what it should have done years ago, but we cannot bank on that. So the Governor stands with Attorney General Becerra as he takes our fight to court to defend the Dreamers.”
- Gov. Jerry Brown
———————
“I call on the House and Senate leadership to join me and others in a bipartisan effort to pass the BRIDGE Act, which will protect our DREAMers for the next three years. “Yet, the BRIDGE Act is only a temporary measure, and is not a long-term solution. So passing this important legislation will not be enough. Our immigrants should not live in fear of being ripped away from their families and the country they love. Our businesses should not be slow to invest and hire because they are uncertain of their employee pool, and our farmers should not be forced to grow less food because of unstable labor sources. Yet these all occur because Congress has failed in the past to enact comprehensive immigration reform. This has led various presidents – Democratic and Republican presidents alike – to govern our immigration policy through piecemeal measures that often contradict each other. This is not good governance; it is irresponsible and indefensible, and it must end.
“As I have been saying for years, we must come together to fix our broken immigration system. This requires that we in Congress enact bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform that provides America with commonsense, just, and stable immigration policy, and that the President use his office to work with Congress to support this effort. Speaker Ryan has expressed hope that Congress will pass immigration reform to provide permanent legislative solutions. I urge him and my fellow members of Congress – from both sides of the aisle – to come together to protect our DREAMers and to pass the comprehensive immigration reform America so badly needs.”
- Congressman Jim Costa, D-Fresno
———————
“For years, Congress has failed to repair our broken immigration system. However, in light of the President’s announcement, Congress must come together within the next six months to reach a legislative solution. I will continue to advocate on behalf of dreamers. America is the only home these young people know and I will do everything in my power to ensure those who were brought to the United States through no fault of their own are not unjustly punished.”
- Congressman David G. Valadao, R-Hanford.
———————
“President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals initiative is disappointing and cruel. Our communities have been built on the strength of immigrants who came to the United States from across the world. These children have only known our country as home and have no other place to call home. As the grandchild of immigrants, I am proud to stand in solidarity with my fellow immigrants and their families. We refuse to let the Dreams of thousands perish by those who lack compassion. It is time for our federal representatives to work toward comprehensive immigration reform that will provide a pathway to citizenship for all those who are afraid to come out of the shadows.”
- Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, D-Fresno.
———————
“#45’s decision to end DACA shows further that he has no regard for Latinos. His actions are malicious to the thousands of our best and brightest students who have been raised as Americans and are perusing the American Dream. America is first and foremost a nation of immigrants who came to this land to pursue their dreams an built this country in the quest for human justice. This President has ensconced racism in the fabric of our country’s history in the most un-American way I’ve witnessed in my life. I urge our representatives in D.C. to take action so that we may reaffirm the United States as a beacon of hope and not a nation of moral bankruptcy.”
- Assemblymember Cristina García, D-Bell Gardens, Chair of Legislative Women’s Caucus
———————
“President Trump is once again demonstrating that he is unfit to hold office. The Latino Caucus condemns the decision by the President to eliminate DACA. This move is a dishonorable, cowardly, and malicious betrayal for the 800,000 Dreamers across our great nation. This is particularly egregious when one considers that the people being betrayed are children who have studied hard and done everything that was asked of them by our country and its leaders.”
- State Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego, Chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus.
———————
“President Trump’s decision is hateful, inhumane and will have a devastating impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent, hard-working people. It will also be terrible for our economy, costing this nation untold billions in economic output. His decision is indefensible as a matter of policy and a betrayal of our nation’s values.”
- Assemblymember Lorena González Fletcher, D- San Diego, California Latino Legislative Caucus’ vice chair
———————
“DACA allowed young people who grew up as Americans to finally pursue their educations and careers out of the shadows. The level of cruelty that President Trump has shown in ending the program is unconscionable, and he continues to pick on our most vulnerable like a bully. Ending DACA puts the futures of thousands of people in jeopardy who are going to school and working just as we asked them to.
“Trump, whose companies continue to import workers from abroad, is a cynical manipulator. Republicans’ unrelenting assault on immigrants and especially Latinos is awakening a generation of young Americans to the threat to our country’s diversity and economic future, just as Proposition 187 did in California more than 20 years ago.
“California is being called to lead and be the moral compass for our country. I have introduced Senate Bill 573 so that DACA recipients who are in California universities can continue their studies and empower themselves.”
- State Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens
———————
“DACA provides stability to people working hard to support their families and improve their communities. They pay taxes. They go to school. America is their home. President Trump and Congressional Republicans have manufactured a crisis that cruelly and unnecessarily puts around 800,000 lives in limbo. Congressional Republican leaders must act immediately to fill the Trump administration’s moral vacuum.”
- Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom
———————
“President Trump has turned his back on hundreds of thousands of children and young Americans who came forward and put their trust in our government. But in terminating DACA, the Trump Administration has also violated the Constitution and federal law. This Administration has chosen to ignore what American voters have said they think is right. Nearly 80 percent of voters want to protect the legal status of Dreamers. Ending the program is devastating not just for recipients, but for our economy. California businesses would lose more than a billion dollars in turnover costs. Attorney General Sessions claims this decision is full of ‘compassion,’ but real compassion would be treating Dreamers ‘with heart,’ as President Trump himself said. California is taking action because one in four DACA grantees live in our great state. I will do everything I can to fight for them.”
- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra
———————
“Ending DACA is a heartless and senseless decision that goes against American ideals and basic human decency. Those who are affected by this decision were brought to this country as children and are pursuing an education and making contributions their communities. Some have served in the armed forces defending this country. In California, we don’t put dreams -- or Dreamers -- on hold. The California Community Colleges remain committed to serving all students, regardless of immigration status and to providing safe and welcoming environments in which to learn. We will do all within our power to assist students affected by this decision, and we will advocate tirelessly in Congress for a permanent resolution to this issue”
- Eloy Ortiz Oakley, California Community Colleges Chancellor
———————
“It’s a sad day in America when people turn their backs on our children and young people who through no fault of their own came to this country and have done everything they have been told to do. These children and young people are more than a number, they are our family, neighbors, and friends that are invested and know no other country as their home.
“To ALL the DREAMERS: Know that I stand with you and will do all that I can to fight not only for you but for your families. Stay resilient and let’s continue to fight together. We can’t stay silent! As a community WE must demand action by our Congressional leaders! Our immigrant community has waited too long. We need comprehensive immigration reform NOW!”
- Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria
———————
“it is not going to happen
hang in there DACA.
WE ARE WITH YOU DACA
Y CON USTEDES
VENCEREMOS”
- Former U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera
———————
“It is no secret that I disagree with Donald Trump on virtually every issue. But I have to say that his decision regarding DACA is the ugliest and most cruel decision made by a president of the United States in the modern history of this country. Our job now in Congress is to move as quickly as we possibly can to rally the American people and to pass legislation repealing Trump’s horrific decision. I hope the American people will stand with us as we go forward in protecting these 800,000 young people.”
- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
———————
“Now that the Trump Administration has effectively ended the program, the nation and the over 800,000 students, entrepreneurs, public servants and military servicemen and women must now look to Congress to take swift and humane action to close this chapter in our history and provide the stability these individuals need to continue to contribute to every segment in our society. With several legislative proposals in Congress enjoying broad bipartisan support designed to protect these individuals, we encourage Congress to act in a manner that upholds our American tradition of immigration and compassion.”
- Pedro J. Torres-Díaz, Hispanic National Bar Association president
———————
“The fear and anxiety that this decision will cause to immigrant communities – many of whom have US citizen relatives – is contrary to the values this country was founded upon. Congress should not wait until the end of the six-month phase out period to act. Every day that passes is one more day of chaos, of workplace uncertainty for employees and employers. Therefore, Congress should fast-track the Dream Act now. Anything less is a betrayal of the trust that DACAmented residents put on America’s government.”
- Ángel Cruz, Pennsylvania state legislator
———————
“After the election, President Trump said that ‘Dreamers’ ‘should not be very worried’ and that he would deal with DACA with a ‘big heart.’ Today the president decided to take the opposite approach. Sending back to the shadows close to 1 million people that trusted the government, played by the rules, pay their taxes and contribute to our society shows nothing but cruelty and misplaced priorities.”
- Ángela Romero, Utah state legislator
———————
“DACA beneficiaries serve in our military, attend our universities and are an integral part of our communities. These individuals know no other country than the one they love and have been living in through almost their entire lives. To end this program and subject productive and law-abiding members of our families to deportation is not just cruel but non-sensical. Ripping families apart, taking some our best and brightest from our workforce, and sending them to countries they have never known is not greatness, despite what any campaign slogan may imply.”
- Richard Martínez, New México state senator
———————
“At the age of three, my parents made the sacrifice to bring me to this nation in search of a greater future. Had it not been for the opportunities afforded to us, I would not be where I am standing today. 800,000 individuals share the same story. However, their future is being held at the mercy of a political agenda. Now more than ever, we urge Congress for a permanent fix to this situation.”
- César Chávez, Arizona Representative
———————
“DHS and Justice have shown so little foresight or awareness of the consequences of their rushed end to DACA that when asked ... on an official conference call what would happen to the unemployment insurance benefits contributed by the hundreds of thousands of employees they were about to put on the street, what was heard was a deafening silence and a meek referral to the Department of Labor on a question that is clearly legal in nature.”
- Kenneth Romero-Cruz, NHCSL executive director
———————
“As an immigrant to the United States brought here when I was three years old, I know that our nation’s embrace of immigrants is what makes it great. Trump’s cowardly decision to end DACA goes against the very forces that have made America an exceptional country. Deporting hundreds of thousands of Asians and Latinos – nearly half of whom were brought to the U.S. before the age of 7 – is not only cruel, it will hurt our economy. One report estimates an economic loss of $460 billion over the next decade.”
- Congressman Ted W. Lieu, D-Los Ángeles
———————
“The revocation of DACA is a colossal breach in our nation’s progress towards a more equitable and inclusive society. It’s an injustice not only to our fellow community members with DACA status, but to all Californians and for that matter, all Americans. Ending the DACA program threatens the health and well-being of our neighborhoods, our families and our very humanity. Our economy stands to take a significant hit to the tune of billions of dollars, and the very fabric of our democracy is forever scarred.”
- Dr. Robert K. Ross, The California Endowment president/CEO
———————
“The mass deportation of hundreds of thousands of innocent kids and the deprivation of civil and human rights that will result from this action constitute acts that are fundamentally un-American. Nexus Services, Inc. and our family of companies, partnering with the law firm we sponsor, Nexus Caridades Attorneys Inc., are working hard and will fight to ensure that all legal and legislative solutions are brought to bear to protect the lives of over 800,000 innocents.In times of crisis, history watches us; We are judged by what we do for the meekest among us.”
- Mike Donovan, Nexus Services, Inc. CEO
———————
“America should not be the place where dreams come to die. “This great nation was built on the dreams of immigrants who came here looking for a better way of life and in doing so enriched us all. President Trump’s immigration policies and xenophobic deportation campaign has severely dimmed the beacon of hope that our country has stood for since its inception.” / “Estados Unidos no debe ser el lugar donde los sueños vienen a morir. Esta gran nación se construyó sobre los sueños de los inmigrantes que vinieron aquí en busca de una mejor forma de vida y al hacerlo nos enriquecieron a todos. “Las políticas públicas de inmigración del Presidente Trump y la campaña de deportación xenófoba han atenuado severamente el faro de esperanza que nuestro país ha mantenido desde su creación.”
- State Senate Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Ángeles
———————
“It is imperative that Congress pass a lasting legislative solution that will ensure that 800,000 young people, who have done nothing wrong, can continue to pursue their educations, careers and contributions to our great nation. This will only happen with bipartisan leadership from Congress and the President. Both Republicans and Democrats must come together to develop the immigration reforms that have sadly never materialized under presidential administrations and legislative majorities of both parties. Delay and inaction are no longer options.”
- State Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel
———————
“We should be dedicating our resources to securing our borders and deporting the violent criminals preying on our communities, not going after individuals who were brought to America as children through no fault of their own. The government asked these young men and women to come out of the shadows, and they have passed background checks, opened bank accounts, gotten jobs, enrolled in our universities – all positive contributions to our society and our economy. To target them now is wrong. We have several widely-supported immigration reform bills already introduced this Congress, in both the House and the Senate, that would address a path forward for DACA recipients. We must act immediately to pass these if we’re to meet the president’s six-month deadline.”
- Congressman Jeff Denham, R-Turlock
———————
“We cannot make progress toward a healthier world in a climate of fear and resentment. The President’s decision today to end the DACA program by next spring, subject to Congressional action, will only serve to further divide our nation. Environmental Defense Fund has no expertise in immigration policy. But we know that progress toward cleaner air and water is put at risk when the public debate is consumed by fear. We depend on the talents of our diverse workforce, including many people from immigrant families, and we understand that progress on our issues depends on a civil society free from these destructive divisions. We will not ignore attacks on those who live around us. Their progress is ours.”
- Fred Krupp, Environmental Defense Fund president
———————
“I have said for years that immigration reform, including protecting ‘Dreamers,’ should be done by Congress and the President working together. Through his actions today, President Trump has put the ball squarely in Congress’s court. Hopefully both Republican and Democrat members of the Senate and House will put aside partisanship for the good of the country, get off their posteriors and enact comprehensive immigration reform.”
- State Sen. Andy Vidak, R-Hanford
———————
“If we can prevail, and protect these young Americans, we will show the nation and the world that America is still the land of freedom, equality and equal opportunity. This is a test of our nation’s true values – a test we simply cannot fail.
“I am proud to stand with Dreamers and their families. And I want to be clear: California will not be silenced or bullied – we will stand up for any member of our state who is threatened by this White House. With our voices, our donations and our votes, we’re ready to fight back.”
- Former Los Ángeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa
———————
“Donald Trump has secured his legacy as a champion for cruelty. First, he took away protections for immigrant parents. Now he’s going after their children. Rescinding DACA is the latest tactic in the Republican playbook to promote hate and discrimination. Because of the Republican Party, DREAMers will lose their ability to go to work and contribute to their communities. Deportations will tear families apart and drive immigrants back into the shadows. And our economy will face a devastating blow, costing our country billions in GDP over a decade.” / “Donald Trump ha asegurado su legado de crueldad. Primero eliminó las protecciones para padres de inmigrantes y ahora va tras sus hijos. Rescindir el DACA es la última de las tácticas republicanas para promover el odio y la discriminación. Gracias al partido republicano miles de DREAMers perderán su habilidad para trabajar y contribuir a sus comunidades. Las deportaciones seguirán destruyendo familias y llevando a inmigrantes a vivir en las sombras. Nuestra economía sufrirá un golpe devastador de miles de millones en el PIB durante la próxima década.”
- Tom Pérez, National Democratic Committee chair
———————
“Fresno State currently serves 25,000 talented students, including an estimated 1,200 DACA students. About 70 percent of our students are from the Central Valley, and over 90 percent of them are the first in their families to attend college. As president of Fresno State, I stand with each and every one of our students, including our DACA students, and will do all I can help them succeed. I join Chancellor White and the other 22 CSU presidents in expressing disappointment about the DACA program coming to an end in six months. It is not up to Congress to pass a bill as soon as possible that enables our talented Dreamers at Fresno state and across the nation to become part of the next generation of leaders in the U.S. and the world.
“My staff and I are in regular contact with Congressional representatives Costa, Nunes and Valadao and their staff about this important matter. we will continue to support the passage of the dream act or similar legislation. Fresno State’s mission is to boldly educate and empower our students for success. As evidenced by our recent Washington Monthly ranking of No. 17 nationally, we’re doing this better than ever before. We will continue to focus our energy on the success of all of our students. their success will enable the central valley and the California economy to grow and thrive. Thank you.
- Dr. Joseph I. Castro, Fresno State president
———————
“Today’s decision simply demonstrates the true weakness of Donald Trump’s leadership; relying on tainted and biased ‘legal’ advice, he has decided to end an immigration initiative that been of incalculable benefit to our entire nation. The Congress must step up to fill the White House vacuum of leadership; enacting legislation to allow our nation to continue to benefit from this significant group of home-grown and educated talent is a no-brainer, and we look forward to swift legislative action that is fair and measured in acknowledging the contributions of all immigrants to the nation.”
- Thomas A. Sáenz, president Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF)
———————
“President Trump’s threat to revoke DACA is his most immoral and mean-spirited anti-immigrant proposal to date. The ending of DACA in any form shatters the dreams and suppresses the potential of 800,000 deserving youth across the U.S. Today we reaffirm our solidarity with our DACA-mented, and DACA-eligible youth and their families, and pledge to do everything in our power to preserve their rights, protections, and opportunities. Hispanic Federation and its network of over 100 Latino community-based organizations will not stop until all of our nation’s deserving immigrants are granted a viable path to residency and citizenship.” - José Calderón, National Hispanic Leadership Agenda Immigration Committee president
———————
“President Trump has again chosen to appease the bigots in his base rather than do what it is the best interests of the country. This decision is not just short-sighted, it’s unspeakably cruel and gratuitous. Republican congressional leadership must act now to enact relief for these young people who contribute to our country every single day and have done what America has asked of them. Congress has the power to fix this, and there’s bipartisan legislation on the table to get it done. It’s time to translate injustice into action.”
- Janet Murguía, UnidosUS president/CEO
———————
“By eliminating this program, President Trump is turning his back on the wealth of talent and skills that more than 800,000 young hard-working Americans enrolled in DACA bring to this nation. These young individuals will now be forced to live their lives in limbo and constant fear for simply trying to pursue the American Dream.”
- Arturo Vargas, National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) director
———————
“DACA recipients are daughters and sons, brothers and sisters, and some are even young parents. We are talking about 800,000 inspiring young adults who are going to school, working, taking care of their families, defending their communities, and contributing to the future of America. This is their home, their only home. Ripping their legal status away from them so that this President can track them down and deport them is immoral and wrong. We will not stand by as families are destroyed and separated. We will be relentless in our defense of those who are simply seeking a better life for themselves and their families.”
- Mark Magaña, GreenLatinos president
———————
“The decision to rescind DACA protections is simply heartless and short-sighted. Our Dreamers know only the United States as their home and are being treated like criminals by an administration that pardoned actual convicted criminal Joe Arpaio, yet shows utter disdain for hard working immigrants who met the rigorous standards for DACA protections. These young adults are contributing positively to the U.S. economy and seeking higher education – exactly the type of immigrants the President previously said he welcomed. It is not fake news to say we are a nation founded, built, and made strong by immigrants.”
- Amy Hinojosa, MANA CEO/president
———————
“People of conscience will never forget this day. Our values were fundamentally betrayed by the president and the Republican Party that had the opportunity to prevent this attack. Through this action they have jeopardized the U.S. economy and our moral standing in the world. As a community, we must demand the immediate passage of a strong DREAM Act of 2017, which already has bipartisan support. As voters, we must demand more from our lawmakers, beyond mere statements and tweets of support. We need action.”
- Ben Monterroso, Mi Familia Vota executive director
———————
“Thousands of farmworkers and their children were given the opportunity under DACA for a reprieve from deportation and a temporary work authorization. Farmworkers are contributing to our economy by ensuring a productive food system; employers in agriculture are claiming that there are not enough farmworkers. Ending DACA would harm farmworker families for no good reason and damage our economy. Congress should act now.”
- Bruce Goldstein, Farmworker Justice president
———————
“The National Latina/o Psychological Association condemns reduction or elimination of DACA provisions as a despicable attack on vulnerable children and youth who came to the US at an early age and have grown up with American values of hard work and persistence. DACA has allowed hundreds of thousands of youth to legally obtain identification, work permits, and college degrees, enabling them to participate in finding solutions to make America truly great. Rescinding or reducing the benefits of DACA condemns our youth to a shadow life of fear and despair and places them at risk for increased depression, anxiety, and isolation.”
- Y. Evie Garcia, National Latina/o Psychological Association president
———————
“It is cruel and inhumane to pull the rug out from nearly 800,000 young people who have been making significant contributions as DACA recipients, and force them instead to live their lives in constant fear that they will be deported at any moment and separated from their families and communities. Such actions also heighten the risks of abuse and exploitation of those forced to live in undocumented status. It is urgent that Congress pass the bipartisan Dream Act and also work in a bipartisan manner to implement just, humane, and comprehensive immigration reform.”
- Patricia Tototzintle, CEO of Casa de Esperanza: National Latin@ Network
———————
“DACA needs to be preserved since it protects a group of outstanding youth now in universities and in the workforce, some are even future physicians who will be able to provide our community with competent cultural and linguistic care —all who would be the foundation for a productive economy and the national security of this nation.”
- Dr. Elena Rios, National Hispanic Medical Association president/CEO
———————
“Donald Trump is scapegoating immigrants who were already vetted by the federal government and who are not a threat to our country. Trump taking DACA away from Dreamers so that he can try to deport them is heartless and immoral. Many Dreamers are farm workers who feed this nation or their sons and daughters. They are also doctors, lawyers, researchers, students – all of them supporting America. This is the only home most of them have known.
“Although this decision is a hard blow to the beliefs and values we share as a country, we will continue standing up for and protecting immigrant families. This fight is far from over. As César Chávez said, ‘We only lose when we stop fighting.’”
- Arturo S. Rodríguez, United Farm Workers president
———————
“This Administration is on a very dangerous trajectory towards the full-throated endorsement of white supremacy—the likes of which we haven’t seen in the open from a sitting President for a century. President Trump followed up his weak and insincere response to racist violence in Charlottesville by pardoning notorious convicted racist Joe Arpaio and condoning Arpaio’s abuse of official power in defiance of federal law and court orders. Trump praises those who marched at the University of Virginia with torches shouting ‘Jews will not replace us,’ and launched his campaign for the White House by saying Mexican immigrants are rapists and murderers. But this action on DACA to pull the rug out from under almost 800,000 documented immigrants who have lived here for at least ten years and cast them back into the shadows is the ugliest act of appeasement for the far-right’s white-supremacist goals of them all, so far.”
- Congressman Luis Gutiérrez, D-Illinois
———————
“The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) applauds the decision by President Trump to wind down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. In our view, DACA was an unconstitutional abuse of executive authority by President Obama. Before implementing the program in 2012, President Obama stated on 22 previous occasions that he did not have the power to grant de facto amnesty and work authorization to entire classes of illegal aliens. His subsequent efforts to grant similar blanket deferments were found to be unconstitutional by the courts.
“As President Obama stated when he implemented DACA, there were no guarantees that the program would continue after he left office. President Trump repeatedly stated during the campaign that he would end DACA.The winding down period announced today will not only give DACA recipients time to get their affairs in order, but also gives Congress a unique opportunity to reengage in the immigration debate.
“Congress should seize this opportunity to come together and forge these much-needed reforms in our nation’simmigration policy. If the Democrats fail to show up at the negotiating table, it raises the legitimate question ofwhether DACA is something that the Democrats really want, or if it has merely been used as a convenient political football for fundraising and energizing their base.
“President Trump has indicated that he is willing to forge a long-term solution for real immigration reform, but it takes two sides to make a deal. The American public is watching.”
- Dan Stein, Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) president
———————
“The Trump Administration has once again shown that they lack compassion and an understanding of the needs of the American people by now targeting 800,000 young men and women, who know no other home than the United States. These DACA recipients are bravely pursuing the right to go to school, work and fulfill their American dream.
“We urge Republicans in Congress to stand up for these hardworking Dreamers. You have an opportunity to deliver a policy that upholds American values of hard work and determination and not allow hate or fear to guide decisions and law.”
- David Huerta, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) president
———————
“DFA stands in solidarity with the Dreamers and all immigrants and refugees, all loved and valued parts of our community, targeted by the Trump administration. We will not stand by quietly while the President and his party tear apart our families, target our friends, and destroy our communities. We expect our elected leaders to join us in fighting back against this attack on DACA and clearly respond with action to the white supremacist governance streaming out of the White House. With the lives of hundreds of thousands on the line, pointed tweets and artful press statements with empty platitudes and words of concern aren’t enough.
- Jim Dean, Democracy for America chair
———————
“The cancellation of the DACA program is reprehensible. It causes unnecessary fear for DACA youth and their families. These youth entered the U.S. as minors and often know America as their only home. The Catholic Church has long watched with pride and admiration as DACA youth live out their daily lives with hope and a determination to flourish and contribute to society: continuing to work and provide for their families, continuing to serve in the military, and continuing to receive an education. Now, after months of anxiety and fear about their futures, these brave young people face deportation. This decision is unacceptable and does not reflect who we are as Americans.
“The Church has recognized and proclaimed the need to welcome young people: ‘Whoever welcomes one of these children in my name welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me does not welcome me but the one who sent me’ (Mark 9:37). Today, our nation has done the opposite of how Scripture calls us to respond. It is a step back from the progress that we need to make as a country. Today’s actions represent a heartbreaking moment in our history that shows the absence of mercy and good will, and a short-sighted vision for the future. DACA youth are woven into the fabric of our country and of our Church, and are, by every social and human measure, American youth.
We strongly urge Congress to act and immediately resume work toward a legislative solution. We pledge our support to work on finding an expeditious means of protection for DACA youth.
As people of faith, we say to DACA youth – regardless of your immigration status, you are children of God and welcome in the Catholic Church. The Catholic Church supports you and will advocate for you.”
- U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops
———————
“This backward-thinking, far-reaching move threatens to separate families and derail the futures of some of this country’s brightest young minds, thousands of whom currently attend or have graduated from the University of California.
“I call upon the U.S. Congress to immediately pass bipartisan legislation that would provide a permanent solution for these young people — one that charts a secure pathway toward citizenship and allows these Dreamers to continue to live, work, and serve the only country most of them know as home. These youth need our protection and encouragement, and it is incumbent upon Congress to approve legislation that removes the uncertainty caused by President Trump’s misguided decision.
“The University and the state of California stand together in our belief that students should be admitted to UC and other institutions of higher education based on their records of achievement and without regard to their immigration status. President Trump’s decision undermines the ability of affected students to support themselves while at UC or other universities. The University of California will continue to stand with Dreamers and their supporters as we fight to keep the program alive.”
- Janet Napolitano, University of California president
———————
“Today, President Trump has formally ended the DACA program that gave hope and a future to hundreds of thousands of young people who are American in every way except their legal status. In an act of moral and political cowardice, Trump reached a new low of malice by crushing the dreams of 800,000 young people who are as American as you and I. After mainstreaming white nationalism in his response to Charlottesville and undermining our justice system with his pardon of racist Joe Arpaio, Trump has turned his hate on the young men and women who we have come to know as “Dreamers.” Their dreams have now turned into a nightmare under this dark and soulless President. How America treats Dreamers is a moral test that goes beyond party labels and cuts to the questions of who we are as a people and what we aspire to be as a country. Dreamers are Americans. They grew up in this country, they’ve graduated from schools and have gone to work in America. Their dreams are made in America. Now their futures are under threat.” / “Hoy, el presidente Trump ha terminado formalmente el programa DACA que dio esperanza y futuro a cientos de miles de jóvenes que son estadounidenses en todo, excepto en su estatus migratorio. En un acto de cobardía moral y política, Trump ha alcanzado un nuevo nivel de malicia al aplastar los sueños de 800,000 jóvenes que son tan estadounidenses como tú y como yo. Tras justificar el nacionalismo blanco en su respuesta a lo acontecido en Charlottesville y de socavar nuestro sistema de justicia con su perdón al racista Joe Arpaio, Trump ha volcado su odio contra los jóvenes hombres y mujeres que conocemos como ‘Dreamers’. Sus sueños han sido convertidos ahora en una pesadilla en el régimen de este oscuro y desalmado presidente. La forma en que Estados Unidos trate a los Dreamers es una prueba moral que va más allá de etiquetas de partido y nos hace preguntarnos lo que somos como pueblo y lo que aspiramos a ser como país. Los Dreamers son estadounidenses. Crecieron en este país, se graduaron de sus escuelas y se pusieron a trabajar aquí. Sus sueños están hechos en Estados Unidos. Ahora su futuro está amenazado.”
- Frank Sharry, Director Ejecutivo de America’s Voice Education Fund
———————
“We didn’t win DACA or other pro-immigrant policies by cowering in fear or hiding who we are; we won them by standing up for what was right and just, and by providing hundreds of thousands of examples of why America benefits from immigrants of all backgrounds. Like 800,000 others, DACA has helped changed my life and charted a new future for me and my family.
“President Trump and anti-immigrant allies can take away my DACA status, but they can’t take away our resolve to keep fighting on behalf of our families and our futures or building off the successes of DACA to this, the next chapter of our struggle.
“For the immigrants and Dreamers reading this, I urge you to join me and push back against this attack on our communities. We cannot allow our anxiety and fears to obstruct us from the continued fights ahead of us. The truth is that we are not alone. If you are an ally, a friend, or a decent human being who understands that immigrants work hard, play by the rules and are proud aspiring Americans, please stand with us in the days and weeks ahead. I urge you to also join us in this fight – call your member of Congress today, tomorrow, and every day until they know your name and demand that they co-sponsor the Dream Act. This is the only way to ensure Dreamers can remain in the United States and not serve as targets for Donald Trump’s Deportation Force.”
“No ganamos DACA u otras políticas pro inmigrantes acobardándonos o escondiendo lo que somos; logramos eso luchando por lo que es justo y dando cientos de miles de ejemplos de por qué Estados Unidos se beneficia de los inmigrantes de todos los orígenes. Como a los otros 800,000, DACA me ha ayudado a cambiar mi vida y a trazar un nuevo futuro para mí y para mi familia.
“El presidente Trump y sus aliados antiinmigrantes pueden quitarme mi estatus de DACA, pero no nos pueden quitar nuestra determinación de seguir luchando a nombre de nuestras familias y de nuestro futuro, o desarrollar los éxitos de DACA para este propósito, el siguiente capítulo de nuestra lucha.
“Para los inmigrantes y DREAMers que lean esto, les insto a unirse y pelear contra este ataque a nuestras comunidades. No podemos permitir que nuestra ansiedad y nuestros miedos sean un obstáculo en la lucha que aún nos queda por librar. La verdad es que no estamos solos. Si eres un aliado, un amigo o un buen ser humano que entiende que los inmigrantes trabajan duro, respetan las reglas y son orgullosos aspirantes a ser estadounidenses, por favor lucha de nuestro lado en los días y semanas por venir, y te insto a que también te nos unas en esta lucha: llama a tu congresista hoy, mañana y todos los días hasta que se aprenda tu nombre y exígele que copatrocine el Dream Act. Esta es la única manera de asegurar que los Dreamers se queden en Estados Unidos y no sean el objetivo de la Fuerza de Deportación de Trump.”
- Juan Escalante, Campañas Digitales de America’s Voice, beneficiario de DACA
———————
“The decision to end DACA is a cruel bait-and-switch for the many young adults who are living, learning and working here under its protections. Congress must now step up and pass legislation that will allow Dreamers to remain in this country to pursue the opportunities they have earned.
“UC Merced is a leader in supporting and educating undocumented students, including the nearly 600 that currently call our campus home. These are hardworking, law-abiding, taxpaying young people who enrich our campus and community. Now is the time for action to ensure that these students will continue to receive the transformational educational experiences that they so richly deserve.”
- Dorothy Leland, UC Merced chancellor
———————
“DACA is a victory that was won through the hard work and determination of my predecessors in the movement. It is their courage, resilience, and refusal to accept the status quo that has allowed us to continue to fight for our community. We are more determined than ever to protect our victory and push for freedom for our families.”
- Liz Magallanes, Mi Familia Vota Texas coordinator
———————
“On a day like today, I reflect on that same courage and that same determination my mother had and that she instilled in my siblings and me, that little voice that tells me, ‘Don’t give up.’ I’m not giving up and neither the hundreds of thousands of others who qualified for DACA. We are going to organize. We are going to fight for the DREAM Act. And we are going to win.”
- Salvador Hernández, Mi Familia Vota Colorado state coordinator/DACA beneficiary
———————
“I have lived in the United States my whole life and I lived in constant fear of an uncertain future. DACA gave me freedom. DACA allowed me to pursue my dreams of higher education, and it granted me freedom from fear. DACA gave me the strength to fight for my dreams, and I fear that without DACA, I and many Americans will be forced back into a state of fear.”
- Vanessa Quevedo, Colorado DACA beneficiary
———————
“People of conscience will never forget this day. Our values were fundamentally betrayed by the president and the Republican Party that had the opportunity to prevent this attack. Through this action they have jeopardized the U.S. economy and our moral standing in the world. As a community, we must demand the immediate passage of a strong DREAM Act of 2017, which already has bipartisan support. As voters, we must demand more from our lawmakers, beyond mere statements and tweets of support. We need action.”
- Samuel Molina, Mi Familia Vota California state director
———————
“The President’s lack of leadership to protect and preserve DACA now leaves the fate of current recipients in the hands of Congress. However, if Congress does act to provide legal relief to individuals who came this country as children, there is no guarantee the President would sign such a policy. Young, talented and promising DACA recipients continue to be in limbo with the threat of deportation looming greater after today’s news.
“Our country was founded on immigrant dreams and immigrants have been critical to the success of our democracy and economy. The end of DACA means families are under threat of being torn apart, our economy could suffer the loss of over $1.5 billion in taxes, bright young minds in our colleges and universities will face unfair uncertainty about their future and California will be further away from meeting the demands for a more educated workforce.”
- Michele Siquieros, Campaign for College Opportunity president
———————
“I remember the days before DACA, it was miserable and overwhelming, it was a mental disease. Make fresh transformants with thymine dimers, Nth/CC purified, is the task I have set to do for the next couple of days. Then I remembered that if it wasn’t for DACA I would not be in this job. I transitioned from DACA to Permanent Resident, all while vacationing in Acapulco, sipping margaritas, feeling happy of the life I would have when I would come back to the U.S.
“Today, Trump has abolished what this country stands for. Congress has a chance to redeem all this mess. I remember studying so hard losing consecutive days of sleep just so I can become more competent in my field. I didn’t have the luxury of sleeping some days because I had a full time job during the day. Eliminate competition is now a U.S. thing, but the truth is that no one can ever take back what we have learned in the process. Sleepless nights, hard studying, juggling side/full time jobs, problem-solving while the world crumbles down, earning degrees, earning respect.
“If I was not a Permanent Resident, I wonder who would take my place. Go make transformants, clueless face. Then I laugh inside.”
- Yesi Thompson, Fresno State President’s Medalist (2013)
———————
“Hey Mr. Trump: you can try to end #DACA but you will fail to take the American dream away from our young people.”
- State Sen. Ricardo Lara
———————
“If Trump ends the DACA protections that have enabled hundreds of thousands of young adults to invest in themselves, provide for their families, and contribute to their local communities, his actions will be yet another devastating action that undermines our Constitution and the American values so many have died to protect.
“There is no social or economic gain as the result of ending the DACA program. Instead, ending DACA, will harm our local economies, separate American families, and force millions back into the shadows.
“Despite Trump’s actions, the Mayor, the City Council, and the entire City of Sacramento stands united to protect and offer resources for our DACA students. We want our dreamers to build a life in a community that values and honors their hard work and perseverance. In light of this, the City and our partners set aside $400,000 for a network of legal and community based organizations to provide legal defense, advice and support to Sacramento’s immigrant community.”
- Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra
———————
“Today, the Trump administration needlessly took aim at the estimated 800,000 young people, including over 75,000 LGBT people, who came to the United States as children, work, pay taxes, and are protected from deportation under DACA. In doing so, the Trump administration rescinded not only this program but our country’s promise to protect these young people—many of whom have never known a life outside of the U.S.
For the 11 percent of DACA recipients who identify as LGBT, today’s announcement is even more chilling. In an announcement that lasted only minutes, this administration just turned the lives of tens of thousands of our community members upside down, putting their dreams, their futures, and potentially their safety at risk.”
- Kate Kendell, National Centers for Lesbian Rights executive director
———————
“We Dreamers will continue to fight. We lost a battle today but we will win the war at the end. We Dreamers are not cowards and we will face our enemy head-on.”
- José Méndez, DreamActivist Ohio Cleveland director, DACA recipient
———————
“DACA ending worries me, because it will take away the tools I have for providing for my son. He is the one it will directly affect the most. It saddens me and breaks my heart that my immigration status will impact his life.”
- Manny Bartsch, Ohio DACA recipient
———————
“President Trump took the coward’s way out today, using his maligned Attorney General to deliver life-altering news to thousands of young people nationwide. Imagine if you learned today that your ability pay for school, work in the job you trained for, support your family, even drive on the road legally was about to end. This is your home, but your own government refuses to recognize you. How would you feel?”
- Lynn Tramonte, Ohio’s Voice director
———————
“Let’s be very clear – DREAMers are our students, soldiers, first responders, coworkers, neighbors, and friends. Here at UCI we will continue to stand by them, including those talented DREAMers working at our company to advance our mission of entertaining, informing, and empowering the Hispanic community and the rising American mainstream we serve. Their stories are unmistakably American. They deserve better than this.
That is why today’s announcement should not be seen by those who espouse anti-immigrant sentiments as a ‘win’ or a way to send hundreds of thousands of immigrants back into the shadows. We must not allow this move to foster ethnic discrimination in our neighborhoods, schools and workplaces.”
- Randy Falco, Univisión Communications president/CEO
———————
“Telemundo stands with the 800,000 Dreamers who are integral to the economy, culture and spirit of our nation. We are disheartened by the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. In addition to the human impact of this decision, repealing DACA will result in the loss of thousands of jobs in the United States and billions of dollars in economic growth over the next decade. We urge Congress to act swiftly to preserve the rights of these valuable members of our community. All of our elected representatives should be held accountable toward this end.” / “Telemundo está con los 800.000 soñadores que forman una parte integral de la economía, la cultura y el espíritu de nuestra nación. Estamos afligidos por la decisión de terminar con el programa DACA (Consideración de Acción Diferida, de acuerdo a sus siglas en inglés). Además del impacto humano de esta decisión, eliminar DACA resultará en la pérdida de miles de empleos en los Estados Unidos y de miles de millones de dólares de crecimiento económico en la próxima década. Le pedimos al Congreso que actúe rápidamente para preservar los derechos de estos valiosos miembros de nuestra comunidad. Todos nuestros oficiales electos deben ser considerados responsables en este sentido.”
- Telemundo
———————
“This is not only deeply flawed public policy, but a morally deficient decision that instills fear, tears apart our communities, and is contrary to the fabric of what makes this country great. These are young people in our public schools, in our colleges, embedded in our work force, and living in our neighborhoods. By no choice of their own, they came to this great nation and know of no other home. While they may not have had the blessing to be born in the United State of America, they are as much a part of this great country as my own children and it’s a shame that the president and his policy making don’t recognize that.”
- New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu
———————
“President Trump’s action on DACA is cruel – it threatens to tear families apart, puts our economy at risk, and will do nothing to unify America or make us more secure. The President should open his heart to the scores of families anguished by his decision, and reverse a course where he is so plainly on the wrong side of history and justice. I urge Congress to act as quickly as possible to pass legislation to protect the beneficiaries of DACA, giving millions of our relatives, friends, and neighbors the security and peace of mind that they deserve. DACA recipients are all of us: teachers, students, business owners, young people thinking about starting families of their own in the only country they know: the United States. They belong here. And we’ll fight for them to stay.”
- Los Ángeles Mayor Eric Garcetti
———————
“DACA recipients are mothers, daughters, sisters, friends, and neighbors, who contribute ideas, culture, and integrity to our nation. Their hard work and contributions benefit our communities, families, and economy. They willingly came out of the shadows so that they could contribute to the country they call home, knowing that their personal information could one day be used to track them down and deport them. The President’s decision to end DACA places countless families at risk of being torn apart and puts DREAMers and their children in precarious situations. Simply stated, this is bad policy, and does nothing to make us safer. Rather, it serves as another grim reminder of this Administration’s war on immigrant women, children and their families.”
- Michelle Brané, Women’s Refugee Commission
———————
“This is yet another unnecessary, cruel attack from the Trump administration that will devastate millions of families and communities across the country, including many transgender people who have only ever known the U.S. as home. At a time when the U.S. is raiding homes, militarizing the border, holding transgender people in abusive detention conditions, and denying asylum for transgender women who fear murder and persecution should they be sent back, this reversal is another act of violence adding to a climate of fear for our communities.”
- Kris Hayashi, Transgender Life Center
———————
“Dreamers, like everyone else in communities where residential segregation and discrimination have long kept Americans from taking positive steps forward on their life path, have inalienable rights. The Fair Housing Act protects people from discrimination regardless of the status of their national origin, which may impact citizenship standards, and the Civil Rights Act of 1866 states that all people of the United States have an equal right to make and enforce contracts, including those to secure housing. Fair housing advocates stand at the ready to protect the fair housing rights of ALL people in the United States and we urge Congress to take steps to pass legislation to protect Dreamers.”
- Shanna L. Smith, National Fair Housing Alliance president
———————
“This shameful president and his racist Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, have decided to terminate the DACA program, and rather than do it themselves, they have thrown the issue to Congress to decide how it is going to be done. There are approximately 800,000 DREAMers that will be affected by this callous action, 200,000 here in California, the vast majority Latinos. And this terrible news is sure to demoralize these young people, our kids, who are among our best and brightest. To them we say: Be strong, we’re with you, and we’ll fight with you to keep you here, safe and sound. Stay strong.”
- Alex Nogales, National Hispanic Media Coalition president/CEO
———————
“This is a heartless move by the Trump Administration. The recipients of DACA did nothing wrong. In fact, their parents loved them so much as to risk everything to bring them out of areas of extreme violence and poverty. They wanted a safer, better life for their children in America. How can we disparage them for that? This president shows mercy to a criminally convicted sheriff, but would toss young immigrants to the wolves for the acts of their parents? You can measure a bully based on whom they choose to pick on.
“The Libertarian Party does not support classifying undocumented immigrants, of any age, as criminals. The current US immigration system is an embarrassment. People who would like to follow the legal procedures are unable to because these procedures are so complex, expensive, and lengthy. If Americans want immigrants to enter through legal channels, we need to make those channels fair, reasonable, and accessible.”
- Nicholas Sarwark, Libertarian Party national chair
———————
“We believe that immigration policy is health policy. The research is increasingly showing how the DACA program has provided direct mental health benefits for youth and communities. LCHC stands in solidarity with the immigrant rights movement and further policy actions that move us forward as a State and country on the path towards health for all, regardless of immigration status.”
- Dr. Jeffrey Reynoso, Latino Coalition for a Healthy California executive director
———————
“President Trump’s most recent cruel and outrageous decision to end DACA in six months will result in the deportation of as many as 800,000 Dreamers. The golden state is home to the largest number of Dreamers at 220,000. They came to California as children, attend school, college, hold jobs, and contribute to California communities and our economy in meaningful ways. It is heartless for President Trump to ignore those contributions and their dreams by deporting them. California will continue to resist this most recent Trump administration policy seeking to further divide us and deport Californians who have committed no crimes but simply came to our state as children.”
- California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones
———————
“We are profoundly troubled by the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the DACA program that has given more than 800,000 young people the freedom to live, work and study in the only country most of them have known as home. The administration’s decision makes it imperative for Congress to enact bipartisan legislation that will reform our broken immigration system and provide a path to citizenship for Dreamers, thousands of whom attend the University of California.
“These young people, brought to this country as children, have overcome countless hurdles to arrive at UC and at other institutions of higher learning throughout our nation. We will continue to provide them with essential legal and support services to guide them through these uncertain times and to safeguard their privacy. As leaders of the University of California, we will do everything in our power to help DACA recipients and their supporters keep the program alive as we advocate for legislation that provides a long-term and morally just solution to this untenable situation.”
- University of California Regents George Kieffer, John A. Pérez, Mónica Lozano
