Cientos de miles de californianos no tienen acceso a agua potable segura

El húmedo invierno que tuvo California alivió la inmediata falta de agua que afectaba a la mayoría del estado, dándoles a los legisladores y a las agencias de agua un poco de descanso en lo que elaboran nuevas políticas y diseñan nueva infraestructura para atender la siguiente gran sequía (que, por lo que sabemos, ya pudiera estar en camino).
Pero ni la lluvia, ni los nuevos proyectos o políticas, ayudarán a los cientos de miles de californianos cuyo abastecimiento de agua local está contaminado. Estos residentes tienen que pagar una excesiva cantidad de sus ingresos para que se les entregue agua potable, o de lo contrario, sufrir las graves consecuencias en su salud por tomar, cocinar o bañarse en agua envenenada.
En el asunto hay falta de riqueza, así como falta de agua limpia. La pobreza atrapa a la gente en muchas partes del estado donde la calidad del agua siempre ha estado por debajo del estándar, o donde se ha vuelto tóxica debido a corrientes de agua urbana o de la agricultura en la que se concentran tienen contaminantes que ocurren por naturaleza. Los californianos con dinero se pueden mudar, o financiar agencias que construyen plantas de tratamiento o se pueden conectar a fuentes distantes de agua saludable, pero hay demasiada gente no tiene esas opciones.
Las negociaciones se han realizado con esfuerzo durante años sobre cómo tratar con este problema. Los involucrados en la agricultura y en la industria lechera durante mucho tiempo han reconocido por lo menos algo de responsabilidad por los contaminantes de nitratos que producen los fertilizantes y el ganado, pero han titubeado en cuanto a cómo dividirse la culpa (y con ello, el costo del remedio). Las mesas directivas del agua individualmente en el estado pueden proceder en contra de los presuntos contaminantes uno por uno, pero cada uno de ellos lo hace con su propio sentido de urgencia, o falta de la misma. Los abogados pueden levantar demandas en contra de los 80,000 agricultores del estado, uno por uno, pero eso hace poco por aliviar la continua desesperación de los californianos que no tienen acceso a agua limpia o a suficiente dinero como para hacer algo al respecto.
Contrario a las expectativas, esas negociaciones produjeron un Proyecto de ley que proveería una solución oportuna y pragmática al problema. Está respaldada por una inusual combinación tanto de intereses agrícolas como de defensores por justicia ambiental. La medida establecería un fondo de $100 millones para financiar proyectos que puedan abastecer agua limpia, segura y asequible a la gente que actualmente no la tiene. Los agricultores pagarían una tarifa en fertilizantes o en alguna otra evaluación durante un periodo de 15 años. Los contribuyentes de tarifas por agua en todo el estado financiarían la mayoría del resto del dinero con una tarifa de hasta $1 al mes.
¿Deberían los consumidores de agua en Los Ángeles y en otras partes del estado que ya pagan por mantener una alta calidad y suficiente abastecimiento para su propio uso – y que probablemente pagarán todavía más por reciclaje y otros proyectos – también pagar un poco más por asegurar el agua limpia y segura para otros?
Sí.
La sequía fue un recordatorio del grado en que los californianos son interdependientes, especialmente cuando se trata del agua. Se ha sabido que los californianos del norte se han quejado de que el agua que se derrite por la nieve en la Sierra y los resultantes ríos y canales es algo que les pertenece, y que Los Ángeles y las ciudades circunvecinas se las están robando. En realidad, el agua cae y fluye en California en una compleja red por todo el estado, desde el Colorado hasta el Klamath y el Sacramento y el San Joaquín.
Las tormentas de invierno en cualquier parte del estado llegan a ser nuestra buena fortuna colectiva, y de igual manera la sequía y cualquier falta en cualquier parte del estado limita el abastecimiento para todos nosotros. Los contribuyentes de tarifas por agua no solo pagan por el agua que se produce, se limpia, se almacena y se distribuye a nivel local, sino por conexiones a un sistema estatal más amplio que nos une entre sí y asegura mutuamente nuestro abastecimiento.
En lo que iba empezando la debilitante sequía, California llegó a ser el único estado en la nación en adoptar por ley el alto principio de que el acceso a agua potable segura y asequible es un derecho humano y, por implicación, debe estar garantizado para todos en el estado. Pero quizá haya hasta un millón de californianos que no tienen agua y no pueden pagar por ella. Este proyecto de ley – el SB 623 del Sen. Bill Monning, demócrata de Santa Cruz – puede conectarlos con el agua. Los legisladores deben decir “sí.”
Como lo es tan frecuente con el caso del agua de California, es posible seguir discutiendo durante años sobre quien le está quitando qué a quién, y es difícil elaborar una solución viable que de un alivio inmediato. Esta es tal solución, y los legisladores no deben permitir que se evapore.
Hundreds of thousands lack access to safe drinking water
California’s wet winter eased the immediate water shortages that affected most of the state, giving lawmakers and water agencies a bit of a breather as they craft new policies and design new infrastructure to weather the next big drought (which, for all we know, may already be underway).
But neither the rainfall nor the new projects and policies will help hundreds of thousands of Californians whose local water supply is contaminated. These residents must either pay an inordinate amount of their income to truck in drinkable water or suffer the dire health consequences of drinking, cooking with and bathing in poisonous H20.
At issue are shortages of wealth as well as clean water. Poverty traps people in many parts of the state where water quality has always been substandard, or where it has been made toxic by agricultural or urban runoff or drought that concentrates naturally occurring contaminants. Californians with money could move away or fund agencies that would build treatment plants or connect to distant sources of healthful water, but too many people don’t have those options.
Negotiations have slogged on for years about how to deal with this problem. Growers and dairy farmers have long acknowledged at least some responsibility for the nitrate contaminants that come from fertilizers and livestock but have dickered over how to apportion blame (and with it, the cost of remediation). Individual water boards around the state can proceed against presumed polluters one by one, but they each do so with their own sense of urgency, or lack thereof. Lawyers can file suit against the state’s 80,000 or so farmers, one by one, but that does little to relieve the ongoing desperation of Californians with access to neither clean water nor sufficient money to do anything about it.
Contrary to expectations, those negotiations have produced a bill that would provide a pragmatic and timely solution to the problem. It is backed by an unusual combination of both agricultural interests and environmental justice advocates. It would establish a $100-million fund to finance projects that supply clean, safe and affordable water to people currently without it. Growers would pay a fee on fertilizer or some other assessment for a 15-year period. Water ratepayers across the state would fund most of the rest through a fee of up to $1 per month.
Should water customers in Los Angeles and other parts of the state who already pay to maintain high quality and sufficient supplies for their own use – and who likely will be paying even more for recycling and other projects – also pay a bit more to secure safe and clean water for others?
Yes.
The drought was a reminder of the degree to which Californians are interdependent, especially when it comes to water. Northern Californians have been known to complain that the water from melting Sierra snowfall and the resulting rivers and streams is theirs, and that L.A. and neighboring cities are stealing it from them. In reality, California water falls and flows in an intricate web throughout the state, from the Colorado to the Klamath to the Sacramento and the San Joaquín. Winter storms in any part of the state become our collective good fortune, and likewise drought and shortages in any part of the state stress the supply for all of us. Ratepayers pay not just for water that is locally produced, cleaned, stored and distributed, but for connections to a larger statewide system that bonds us to one another and mutually secures our supplies.
As the crippling drought began, California become the only state in the nation to adopt by law the high-minded principle that access to safe and affordable drinking water is a human right and, by implication, should be guaranteed for everyone in the state. But there are perhaps as many as a million Californians who don’t have it and can’t afford it. This bill – SB 623 by Sen. Bill Monning, D-Santa Cruz – can hook them up. Lawmakers should say “yes.”
As is so often the case with California water, it is possible to keep wrangling for years over who is taking what from whom, and difficult to craft a workable solution that provides immediate relief. This is one such solution, and lawmakers should not allow it to evaporate.
Comments