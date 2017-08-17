Vicente Fox needs to move past his Twitter feud

It’s a thankless job, but someone’s got to do it!
We’re talking about the tweets posted by former México President Vicente Fox either responding, taunting or trying to educate U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
“México won’t pay for that f---ing wall,” tweeted Fox, responding to Trump’s insistence that our southern neighbor will pay for the “big, beautiful wall” on the U.S.-México border.
Other nuggets:
▪ “Hey Trump, I’m watching this really bad reality TV show with low ratings called Survivor White House. I can’t change the channel. Sad!”
▪ “Donald Trump leaving on vacation, huh? What for?” Fox tweeted. “If you’re not happy with your job, just leave. After all, it was never for you.”
▪ “TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that f--ken wall. Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it.”
▪ “Pathetic, Trump suffers from, disruptive narcissist personality. Which means, the belive that he is special and unique.”
The 75-year-old Fox has repeated those criticisms in television interviews.
Fox, who left office in 2006 with approval ratings of 70 percent, has not backed down from matching wits with Trump, 140 characters at a time. (He has also directed tweet tirades against embattled Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro).
While Fox’s tweets are appropriate responses to Trump, we believe the former Mexican president can do much better by expanding on what needs to be done on common issues between the United States and México.
For example, Fox was on the verge of hammering out an immigration overhaul with former President George W. Bush in 2001. On Sept. 7 of that year, Fox received a standing ovation before a joint session of the U.S. Congress after calling for a new era in relations between the two countries.
Four days later, terrorists piloted airplanes into the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon near Washington, D.C. Americans turned their attention elsewhere since then.
Fox (he is scheduled to speak Oct. 18 in Fresno) has the platform to do more useful things than engage in a twitter war with Trump.
He should talk about how the immigration system can be overhauled to benefit both nations. He can address what tweaks are needed to make the North American Free Trade Agreement operate more efficiently. He can talk about strengthening the bonds between universities.
We would hate to see Fox jump down the same path as Trump in a war of words that stirs up their bases but fails to accomplish longer lasting results.
