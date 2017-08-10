President wrong to support un-American RAISE Act

Of all the immigration-related proposals that have been floated in Washington, D.C., none are more ridiculous or more short-sighted than the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Act authored by Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia.
The fact that President Donald J. Trump endorsed the RAISE Act should make people think twice before supporting this bill that purports to solve a legal immigration problem that doesn’t exist.
“Protecting our workers also means reforming our system of legal immigration. The current, outdated system depresses wages for our poorest workers and puts great pressure on our taxpayers,” said Trump at a White House press conference last Wednesday. “Switching away from this current system of lower-skilled immigration, and instead adopting a merit-based system, we will have so many more benefits. It will save countless dollars, raise workers’ wages, and help struggling families – including immigrant families – enter the middle class.”
The RAISE Act would impose a merit-based system for legal immigrants and would limit family immigration rights. In other words, it would make America look more white.
The Trump administration has defended the legislation, promising that curtailing legal immigration will lead to more jobs for American citizens and legal residents. Yet, time and time, farmers have discovered that legal residents don’t want to work in the fields.
The proposed legislation would give emphasis to immigrants who speak English. So much for an America that welcomes all refugees seeking the American dream. So much for the meaning of ‘The New Colossus,’ the sonnet by Emma Lazarus.
“Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
For generations, refugees, fortune-seekers, adventurers and others would flock to the United States and, in doing so, made this country stronger, richer and better. Albert Einstein, Desi Arnaz, Patrick Ewing, Salma Hayek, Cary Grant and Arnold Schwarzenegger are among those immigrants we welcomed with open arms. We doubt all of them would have been allowed in under the RAISE Act.
Republicans embrace family values, unless you’re an adult sibling, adult child or parents of an American citizen who will no longer be able to sponsor them for immigration under this legislation. Currently, more than two-thirds of the 1 million immigrants allowed in annually do so because they have relatives here.
The RAISE Act is nothing but an effort to legalize racism, bigotry and divisiveness in the name of making America strong. This country has yet to heal completely from slavery, the civil rights movement, the internment of Japanese, the wholesale deportation of Mexicans, the lawful bigotry against Chinese workers, and other bone-headed practices that were deemed necessary to protect America.
We hope Congress sees the RAISE Act as a flawed effort to tackle immigration reform.
