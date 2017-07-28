Speaking of ultramarathons, mistakes and Mexican soccer

Answers to questions that should be asked!
1. Is it really that hot at the STYR Labs Badwater 135?
It depends. If you’re one of the 95 runners who began the July 10 race of 135 miles, you shouldn’t have noticed the Death Valley heat if your crew did its job of keeping you cool, watered and fed. On the other hand, if you were out there crewing, it probably felt like hell out there. Temperatures were in the low 120s during the race, not close to the world record 134 degrees in 1913 in Death Valley that saw birds drop dead from the sky.
2. Do you ever make mistakes in your reporting?
Of course. My Badwater print story got two runners’ first names incorrect. My apologies to Sandra Villines of San José (with roots in Bakersfield and Stockton) and San Antonio’s Brenda Guajardo. I confused their first names and the print edition, along with photo identifications. This is a journalist’s worst nightmare, especially when it involves something so simple as a person’s first name.
3. What makes Badwater so special?
There are other ultra races out there – Western States, Spartathlon in Greece, Marathon de Sables in Morocco – but there is a unique camaraderie that bonds runners, crew members and organizers. But, it’s unlikely you’ll witness a man running in a pink tutu, or another participant sport a jester’s hat at those other races. Or witness the race director do at least three wardrobe changes in one day!
4. What is the best thing about Badwater?
Actually, I look forward to reading the race reports that runners post. Every race is different, and each runner encounters a different obstacle. Plus, you’ll discover that some of these runners are awesome writers. The best works this year are, in no particular order, those by Michael Jiménez, Grant Maughan and Harvey Lewis. Maughan, who could write a volume of books about his travels throughout the world (some of it tied to his work as a yacht captain), describes the road from Badwater to Whitney Portal as “a giant tarmac.”
5. Isn’t the Joaquín Murrieta horse ride this weekend?
You are correct. The last full weekend of July is the date set for hundreds of riders to make the trek from Madera to Three Rocks in honor of the fellow hated by the law but beloved by Mexicans during the Gold Rush days. There are two different groups (and a third held its event this past weekend) hosting the event. The traditional riders will end up on Sunday in Three Rocks, where the newer group will start.
6. What’s the most interesting story coming out of Badwater?
Well, other than 20 runners dropping out of the race, it has to be Badwater veteran Marshall Ulrich. The Colorado farmer, 66, was attempting to complete his 21st Badwater but was forced out. He told Los Ángeles Times columnist Robin Abacarian how he shopped around for someone to remove his toe nails. The initial quote ($250 per toe) was too high for him, until Ulrich met a surgeon at a cocktail party who would do it for $500.
“I said, ‘You know what? I also need a vasectomy.’ So he threw it in for another hundred bucks.”
7. How serious are the runners?
I’d say they are determined. After all, their expenses for the experience (including travel, lodging, meals and more for the runner and crew of four) can approach $10,000. However, you’ll hear humor much more than you’ll hear someone cussing about the hot weather. Badwater veteran Arthur Webb, who ran his 18th and final Badwater in 2012 at age 70, returned as a volunteer this year. When told that his buddy Ulrich had started but dropped out of this year’s race, Webb shot back, “He should have quit a long time ago!”
8. Is it easy to get into Badwater?
No. Race officials won’t reveal how many entries they receive, but an insider said more than 7,000 hopefuls apply each year. Runners must have run and completed at least three 100-mile races. It helps if they have crewed at Badwater. Applications come in from throughout the world, as evidenced by the 28 countries that finishers have represented through the years.
9. Are there any short cuts at Badwater?
No, unless you’re Adrian Crane, the Modesto runner who used modified skis and poles to forge a path through the salt flats in 1989. It worked, but he was disqualified and race officials later changed the rules to require runners to stay on the 135-mile route.
10. What’s wrong with the Mexican national soccer team if it can’t beat Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup?
Nothing really. México was forced to field three different teams to make sure it had rested players for World Cup qualifying matches, the Confederations Cup in Russia and the Gold Cup. You can’t force Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández play in all three tournaments. Nonetheless, the Mexican team needed to finish its drives against Jamaica in a game it should have won this past Sunday.
Juan Esparza Loera has been editor of Vida en el Valle since it started publication in August 1990.
