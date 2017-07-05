Dollars invested in summer programs pay future dividends

Kudos to school districts like Kerman where summer school has been made fun for children. In the process, the students’ education experience is so much better when they become engaged in the process.
And, congratulations to Gov. Jerry Brown who saw the need to increase the budget for After School Education & Safety Programs (ASES) by $50 million. The programs include innovative summer learning programs like Kerman’s, which are duplicated in places like Sacramento, San José, San Bernardino and Gilroy.
Studies show that summer programs close the achievement gap by 30 percent to 40 percent. Additionally, summer school students are better able to retain what they learn during the regular school year. About two-thirds of the ninth-grade achievement gap in reading can be traced to summer learning loss.
These programs put them at an advantage over their peers when returning to school in the fall.
Kerman superintendent Robert Frausto also points to the opportunity gap. While most high- and middle-income families can afford to take the family on a summer vacation or send their children to camps that specialize in arts and other topics, children from low-income families lose out on activities that enrich their brains and prepare them for additional learning.
Thus, they remain stuck with fewer opportunities.
Frausto, like other educators, believes it is better to keep kids engaged during the summer than to allow them to stay home unsupervised where boredom can usually lead to trouble.
"I think that students who participate in summer learning programs continue to grow academically and use their minds for inquiry and learning," said a teacher in Glenn County.
High-quality programs like the one in Kerman – which is duplicated from a similar program in the Central Unified School District – offer more than fun. That fun is how you get children to learn about robotics, theater, dance, glass etching, 3D art and much more.
At Kerman, Frausto has opened the Kerman Enrichment Summer Adventures (KESA) to all students. State Local Control Funding Formula dollars are used because more than 87 percent of the district’s enrollment qualify. Students get free breakfast and lunch, and free transportation.
A the end of the 5-week program, students are treated to a field trip to the McDermmott Field House in Lindsay where they can take part in a variety of activities.
In the end, this is a win-win situation.
