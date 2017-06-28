Single payer health care is great, but where is the money?

How does California respond to the joke that is the Republican version of a replacement for the Affordable Care Act?
How about a $400 billion single payer health care system that assures all 40 million state residents, including the undocumented, have access to health care. That is what the state Senate decided to do when it passed SB 562 earlier this month.
The solution sounds great. Who wouldn’t love having a health system where all your doctor and hospital visits are paid for? No more worrying about deductibles, insurance company hassles, or shopping around for health insurance.
However, this is the wrong answer to health care. Especially when we don’t know where the state will get the money to pay for it.
State Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, pushed the legislation with colleague Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego. Other than the estimated price tag, not much else is known about the “hollow” bill. There are no details about how the program would be funded, how it would work or who would administer it.
That task will go to the state Assembly.
Lara and Atkins have promised to keep working on the bill.
Thank God state Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego, is among the lawmakers who believe this legislation is wrong.
“This is the Senate kicking the can down the road to the Assembly and asking the Assembly to fill in all of the blanks,” said Hueso. “I don’t see this bill coming back from the Assembly. I think this bill will die in the Assembly.”
Even if state and federal monies that are currently going into health care are re-directed toward the single-payer system, it would generate only half of the estimated money the new system would cost.
Californians spend $367 billion annually on health care, which includes federal, state and private dollars, according to Lara. He believes those funds could be used to pay for single payer.
For now, it is more likely that Republican Senators in Washington, D.C. will unite around an upgrade in Obamacare. Some people have called Lara’s bill “a long shot.” Even if the Assembly were to pass a bill, it would most likely be vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown.
Until we get specifics on how single payer would work – and be paid for – in California, we’ll put this legislation in the “wishful thinking” pile.
