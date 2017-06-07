Secretary of State correct about cause of drug trade

Stop the presses! Finally, someone in the Trump administration is saying something that makes sense.
Last month, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson put the United States at fault for México’s ongoing drug violence that has claimed the lives of almost 23,000 last year. Estimates put the death toll at more than 120,000. (By comparison, fewer than 7,300 Americans have died in the military actions in Iraq and Afghanistan).
“We Americans must own this problem,” said Tillerson following a joint Cabinet-level meeting with Mexican officials. “It is ours.”
For the record, the U.S. is the biggest consumer of cocaine. Drug use in México is much lower than that of the U.S. or Canada.
“We know what we own, and we as Americans must confront that we are the market. There is no other market for these activities. It is all coming here,” said Tillerson, the former executive with ExxonMobil.
The secretary continued, “But for us, México wouldn’t have the trans-criminal organized crime problem and the violence that they’re suffering. We really have to own up to that.”
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly agreed. “The first thing we need to do, because it is – it generates all of the problems – and that is the drug demand in the United States.”
Tillerson’s and Kelly’s words repeat what we – and Mexican officials – have said: Americans’ huge appetite for cocaine, heroin and other illicit drugs are what is fueling the drug trade and violence.
This underscores the basic economic theory of supply and demand: There’s a market in the U.S. for drugs, and producers/cartels in México are filling that demand.
It’s not like the cartels are getting Americans hooked on drugs. The U.S. has a drug problem that it must address at the same time it assists the Mexican government in rooting out the drug trade.
Accepting the blame is only a start. Much more needs to be done, as evidenced by comments by México’s Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray: “We need to overcome the blame game and the finger-pointing aspect.”
Videgaray suggested that organized crime will be the only winner if the two countries engage in a blame game. The U.S. has promised to work with México on new strategies.
That is good news.
