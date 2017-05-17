Trump, House Republicans showed us how not to govern

As mightily as they tried, President Donald J. Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress could not muster enough votes to fulfill a campaign promise of “repealing and replacing” Obamacare.
That was, until last Thursday when an $8 billion injection to help states deal with the cost of covering people with pre-existing health conditions convinced enough Republicans to cast their votes in support of the American Health Care Act. Trumpcare, as the legislation is now being called, squeaked by on a 217-213 vote. The bill needed 216 votes to pass.
That means that the votes of San Joaquín Valley Republican House members – Hanford’s David Valadao, Turlock’s Jeff Denham, Tulare’s Devin Nunes and Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy – were crucial in handing Trump his first major legislative victory. About half of the residents in those districts rely on Medicare, or expanded Medicare for their health care needs.
Trump and House Republican leaders took a “victory lap” in the Rose Garden minutes after the vote. “This is a great plan. I actually think it will get even better. This is a repeal and replace of Obamacare. Make no mistake about it,” said Trump in his remarks at the White House.
Let’s hold back on celebrating a bill that has yet to land on the president’s desk. The U.S. Senate needs to review the House legislation, make adjustments and take a vote on it before giving it the green light. Then, it’s back to the House for another vote.
This might have been a Pyrrhic victory for Trump and House Republicans. Members who voted for it now risk facing the ire of voters back in their districts who might be part of an estimated 24 million Americans who stand to lose health insurance.
Here are some reasons Trump and House Republicans did not demonstrate how to govern:
▪ The bill was rushed through, with little vetting and no score from the Congressional Budget Office. House Leader Paul Ryan, among other Republicans, blasted Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for rushing the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Some Republicans have admitted they did not read the bill.
▪ If Trumpcare is so great, why did House Republicans battle internally before deciding to not pass an amendment exempting Congress and its staff from purchasing health coverage through Trumpcare?
▪ The CBO predicted that 24 million Americans would lose health care coverage under the Republican plan that was scuttled last month with no vote taken. Yet, Trump and Republican leaders laud Trumpcare as being better than Obamacare, with lower premiums and better coverage.
As we have noted in the past, it doesn’t matter what name a health care plan has in it, as long as all Americans get access to health care without being sent into bankruptcy.
We expect the Senate to show it can govern better than their colleagues in the House.
