Trump’s first 100 days is nothing to brag about

Despite what we hear coming from the White House, the first 100 days of President Donald J. Trump should be nothing to crow about. Yet, the billionaire we elected to become the 45th president of this great nation continues to tweet and talk about his accomplishments thus far.
To his credit, Trump managed to get his choice to the U.S. Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, approved once Senate Republicans used the “nuclear option” to bypass Democratic opposition. Thus far, he has signed 30 executive orders, 25 presidential memorandums, 25 presidential proclamations, and, 3 presidential notices.
Those actions have done everything from pulling the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, to pulling federal funds from sanctuary jurisdictions, to opening federal land for oil drilling, to allowing states to determine funding for Planned Parenthood.
However, he has failed on his campaign promise to do much more within his first 100 days in office: Replace and repeal Obamacare; start construction of “a beautiful wall” on the U.S.-México border and make México pay for it; and reveal his federal income tax returns once his audit is completed.
President Donald J. Trump
Well, we all know that the Republican-controlled House failed to repeal and replace a health care plan that a majority of Americans believe should be tweaked and not replaced; that funding for a wall was stripped of an emergency funding bill; that México has vehemently said it will not pay for the wall; and, that the president has no intentions of releasing his income tax information.
We have a president who blasted his predecessor time and time again for his time on the golf course, yet has logged 17 rounds of golf in his first 100 days while former President Barack Obama didn’t get his first round of golf in until day 97.
We have a president who blasted Obama’s travel costs, yet is on track to spend more on travel expenses in less than one year than Obama did in 8 years.
We have a president who, on the campaign trail, boasted “I’m the only one who can fix this mess.” Then, he backtracks (some would say flip flops) on tearing up NAFTA, labeling China a currency manipulator and breaking away from NATO once he discovered the dangers of acting on his promises.
We have a president who, mistakenly, said his inaugural day attendance was the biggest in history. Who said he knows more about how to destroy ISIS than his generals. Who had to be nudged by First Lady Melania Trump to place his hand over his heart during the national anthem.
Our president has power. But he also needs to learn how to use it appropriately, without bashing immigrants, Muslims, women, Democrats or federal judges.
Our president is still learning on the job and owns the lowest approval ratings in history. Last week, he admitted he “thought it would be easier” being president.
Remember, he said: “We’re going to win so much – win after win after win – that you’re going to be begging me: ‘Please, Mr. President, let us lose once or twice. We can’t stand it any more.’ And I’m going to say: ‘No way. We’re going to keep winning. We’re never going to lose. We’re never, ever going to lose.’”
And, he is also on record on this: “I will be the greatest jobs president that God ever created.”
Judging him by his campaign promises, Trump deserves nothing better than an F on his first 100 days.
Judging him by results, Trump deserves nothing better than a D+.
Our president has much work to do, and we don’t mean on the golf course.
