Tearing up NAFTA won’t be that easy for Trump

President Donald J. Trump – who has called the North American Free Trade Agreement “one of the worst deals ever” – wants to dismantle the 25-year-old trade agreement that binds the U.S., Canadian and Mexican economies into a major world force.
“We will either renegotiate it, or we will break it,” Trump said repeatedly on the campaign trail. Last week at a stop in Wisconsin, the president stuck to his guns.
“NAFTA has been very, very bad,” Trump said in a speech in Kenosha. “The fact is that NAFTA has been a disaster for the United States and a complete and total disaster. We’re going to make some very big changes or we’re going to get rid of NAFTA once and for all.”
We fear that Trump will discover that, like his failed attempt to replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act, dismantling NAFTA is more difficult than he thought. While there are parts of NAFTA that all three countries dislike, the agreement has been a boost to each country’s economy, according to numerous studies.
American consumers enjoyed lower-priced fruits and vegetables, México’s middle class expanded, and Canada manufacturing held strong.
Trade experts warn that if the U.S. implements Trump’s proposal, Americans will see higher prices for gasoline, fruits, vegetables and cars. Congress would have to approve numerous laws, and the U.S. would also have to deal with the World Trade Organization.
Trump has blamed México for taking jobs from the U.S., especially when American automakers moved assembly plants south of the border. Experts have identified automation as a bigger culprit for lost jobs in manufacturing.
Let’s take one commodity that could have a major impact: Corn.
Ever since the trilateral agreement was signed in 1995, México imposed a 7.5 percent tariff on U.S. corn exported to México. Without NAFTA, the country is free to impose a 37.5 percent tariff. Such a tax would cripple Midwest corn growers, who accounted for the lion’s share of $2.4 billion worth of corn sold to México in 2015.
México has threatened to stop purchasing U.S. corn because of Trump’s rhetoric against Mexican immigrants and México. Our southern neighbor has said it can buy corn from Argentina and Brazil.
“We are concerned that growing rhetoric is creating an environment in which Mexican buyers feel they need to look at alternate suppliers, which could affect U.S. market share,” the U.S. Grains Council told Reuters in an e-mail.
The president, and his trade negotiators, need to understand the complexity of NAFTA and its impact on American growers, manufacturers and consumers before vowing to dismantle the trade agreement.
