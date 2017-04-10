Congressman Nunes: Nation’s principles, integrity and district needs less important than protecting Trump

Congressman Devin Nunes has been derelict in carrying out his duties as a Member of Congress since his election in 2003. The most recent and notable negligence is his role in undermining his own investigation as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee of a precedent- setting provocation by Russia of our democracy. His convoluted explanations, logic and actions have placed this very important work in jeopardy of lacking the bipartisanship, integrity and thoroughness such an investigation must carry. His recusal from the Russia inquiry was announced shortly before the House Committee on Ethics made public that he was under investigation because he “may have made unauthorized disclosures of classified information.”
Since 1789 those elected to Congress have taken an oath. It speaks to supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. It DOES NOT mention defending the lack of integrity of the President of the United States and siding with him regardless of the facts. It DOES NOT reference that a member will neglect the needs of their district and constituents. Congressman Nunes’ actions reflect a clear failure in honoring the oath of office.
Nunes was overwhelmed by his affinity for partisan politics and defending a President that has done everything but make America great again! He willfully ignored how the US Senate has comported itself with its Russian investigation. A stable, fair minded and good citizen must acknowledge that his actions are not in this nation’s best interests and do not reflect integrity, principals nor values many of us have tried to follow and teach our own.
Regardless of the outcome on Nunes, the consequences to this nation are far more damaging. He is complicit in helping the President undermine the intelligence community’s ability to effectively function in a democratic society. He and other defenders of the President have caused a real loss of confidence in this vital process that protects us from foreign and domestic enemies. He has always known what he was doing by distracting attention from Russia’s interference with our election process.
His dereliction does not stop there!
In December 2005, the distinguished Congressional Research Service (CRS) of the US Library of Congress issued findings of its study California’s San Joaquin Valley: A Region in Transition. Among the many important findings is that “The eight-county San Joaquín Valley (SJV), part of California’s Central Valley, is home to 5 of the 10 most agriculturally productive counties in the United States. By a wide range of indicators, the SJV is also one of the most economically depressed regions of the United States.” The report also recognizes that “…the SJV region faces significant environmental and natural resource challenges. A substantial body of empirical research over the past 20 years has explored the socioeconomic and environmental issues facing the SJV...”
As the senior Republican in Congress from the Central Valley, his legislative record would not lead you to believe that he has read this comprehensive study. Rather, evidence suggests he simply has decided to ignore it. How else could one explain how he and his colleagues Jeff Denham, David Valadao, Kevin McCarthy and Jim Costa have done so little to improve the realities of the region.
The LA Times in 2015 acknowledged that Mr. Nunes, Mr. Denham and Mr. Valadao had not sided with the “… right flank of their party…” in Congress on immigration. They spoke against President Obama’s deportations but not because of their concerns for the terrible plight of farm workers. Their defense was based on the fear of losing the underpaid labor that makes possible the billions of dollars California’s ag economy generates annually. If they truly cared about the consequences to real people who are invaluable workers, Nunes and the others would have forged a regional policy to reduce the phenomenal generational poverty that has existed in the central valley. It does not matter that some of these issues are the purview of local and state government. When you have such comprehensive structural problems for decades you do not wait for someone else to take the initiative, you lead!
Nunes, and the others from the valley have also expressed their concerned for the economic well-being of farm workers by pushing for higher water allocation for the ag industry. These “leaders” use and manipulate farmworker jobs as the reason for more water. Jobs that largely pay farmworkers low wages, require them to work in harsh weather under very harsh conditions, for low standard housing, for their children to continue attending some of the lowest performing public schools in the state, with limited opportunities to go on to college.
Nunes’ irresponsibility does not impact only the 22nd district but all of California. One cannot continue to drive down highway 99 and interstate 5 and fail to recognize the duality of society in the central valley. The owners of land are largely non-Latino and live a good life. The largely-Latino workforce, who are indispensable to those living the good life, live in comprehensive poverty.
Where has Nunes been since 2003? Where was he during the debate on the Affordable Care Act (ACA)? Why has the valley’s tale of two cities not been a priority for him? He’s been busy helping a billionaire, who doesn’t have the slightest idea or serious concern about the realities of hard working people, do an even worse job of being President of a nation that is falling apart from within!
Arnoldo Torres is a public policy consultant based in Sacramento. He has provided political analysis and commentary for local, state and national Spanish language media outlets for more than 30 years. His columns have appeared in major newspapers and blogs throughout the country. He is registered decline to state in California.
