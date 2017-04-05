Taking another look at ‘college ready’ definition

For years, community college and university administrators have decried the lack of “college ready” students being fed into their systems and burning valuable resources on remedial math and English classes to get up to speed.
In California, many of those not-ready-for-college students have been Latinos and others of color. Research shows that students from groups that are historically underrepresented in higher education are more likely to take a remedial course at some point in college.
Eighty-seven percent of Latino and black students in community college took at least one remedial class in math or English. That compares with 73 percent of whites and 70 percent of Asians. The problem is that students who take remedial classes spend money and time on courses that don’t count toward a degree or transfer.
Rather than point blame at high schools, state lawmakers are looking at the problem with assessment tests taken in high school that are used to determine if students are college ready. The lack of uniformity in policies used by the state’s 113 community colleges to determine which students must take remedial courses is also a concern for lawmakers.
Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, D-Encino, has introduced legislation for community colleges or colleges to use a student’s transcripts other than just the assessment test to determine if incoming students need remedial courses.
Assemblymember José Medina, D-Riverside, has authored legislation to designate a minimum of 10 California State University campuses to use multiple measures for the assessment of admitted students.
“A student is more than one test,” said Medina, whose measure was passed by the Assembly Higher Education Committee last Tuesday.
We agree. So do many educators.
“I question whether that test is necessary,” said Arnoldo Ávalos, a member of the California Community College Board of Governors, at the recent Latino Education Summit held at Fresno State. “One test shouldn’t dictate the rest of your life.”
The proposals by Irwin and Medina are a step in the right direction. Research has shown that assessment tests are not a key indicator of the college readiness of a student, especially among students of color.
Educators say a student needs to be welcomed to college with something more positive than, “Welcome, but you won’t fit in here until you take a remedial course or courses.”
“They are our customers,” said Ávalos. “We need to treat them as customers.”
California will need an estimated 1.1 million bachelor degrees by 2030 to meet the state’s needs. Tweaking assessment tests is a step in the right direction.
