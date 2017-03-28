California’s future will depend on Latino educational achievement

What educators and those who have an interest in education heard last Friday at the second California Latino Leadership Education Summit at Fresno State was nothing new: California will be short of 1.1 million residents with a bachelor’s degree by 2030.
Getting there will not be easy, especially in the San Joaquín Valley where poverty, generational lack of the college-going experience and uneven access to advanced placement courses are far too common.
Rather than point fingers at the blame, the summit outlined efforts to get the education community, students, community leaders, parents and entire villages to create a clear path to educational success for children. The earlier students get the idea of college in their heads, the better.
“There is a challenge and an opportunity,” said Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro the evening before the summit. “The summit will help to identify new ways to work together in developing our students to becoming our next leaders.”
Those who attended the summit, led discussions, shared information and looked at the positives are to be applauded for their foresight in setting a path to success whether or not the state or federal governments fail to provide the much-needed funds to make their jobs easier.
Fresno attorney Joel Murrillo, chair of the California Latino Leadership Network, equated greater educational success with a prosperous region. “We have the capacity to make this a better place,” he said. “Tomorrow, we have to learn from each other.”
Data shows that the numbers are slowly improving for Latinos in education, more so for Latinas than their male counterparts. However, more collaboration is needed between high schools, community colleges, the California State University system and the University of California system.
Last Friday’s summit, a follow-up to the inaugural 2015 event, is another step in the right direction. This summit should be repeated in other regions, especially those that share similar demographics with our Valley.
It’s time we all stand up and deliver for our children and California’s future.
Comments