By any name, health care needs to be sensible

Some how, some way, there must be a sensible solution to health care. President Barack Obama started down that road when he entered office in 2008 by pushing the Affordable Care Act through a Democrat-dominated Congress.
Despite some flaws, Obamacare did help drive the uninsured rate from 15.7 per cent to 9.2 per cent, and provided popular portions like allowing children to stay on their parents health insurance up through age 26 and barring health care providers from dropping coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.
Now, President Donald J. Trump is pushing the Republican-led Congress to repeal and replace an Obamacare system that is headed into “a death spiral.” So far, the Republican’s American Health Care Act has met with splintered support among a wing of the GOP and no support from Democrats.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated that about 14 million people will lose health coverage by 2018 under the Republican’s health care plan. That figure rises to 21 million by 2020.
Quickly, the silver lining that plan is that the deficit would shrink by $337 million over 10 years. How? By eliminating subsidies that help poor Americans pay for their health insurance, and by rolling back Medicaid coverage.
During his presidential campaign, Trump promised that he had a plan to drive down health insurance costs and cover more people. The March 13 CBO’s report suggests otherwise. The uninsured rate would almost double to 18.6 per cent, according to the CBO.
The CBO report calculates that a 64-year-old person making $26,500 a year pays around $1,700 in annual premiums right now. Under the Republican plan, that person would pay $14,600, more than eight times more.
“We have come up with a solution that’s really, really I think very good,” Trump told the nation’s governors at the White House on Feb. 28. “Now, I have to tell you, it’s an unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew health care could be so complicated.”
Well, Trump and the Republicans will have to come up with a better repeal plan because Americans aren’t happy with the health care plan that has been proposed.
For us, it doesn’t matter whether the end result is called Obamacare, Trumpcare or something else, as long as the finished product shows that our nation’s leaders do care about our health care.
