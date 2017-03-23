Trump’s border wall will be even more useless than previously thought

A new report on President Trump’s proposed $21.6 billion wall on the border with Meéico is the clearest evidence I have seen so far that Trump’s obsession with undocumented Mexican immigrants is based on false data, and is aimed at stirring up racial panic for political gain.
Until now, most critics of Trump’s planned border wall cited studies showing that about 40 percent of undocumented immigrants have not entered the country by sneaking across the U.S. border with México, but arrived as tourists, and overstayed their visas.
But a new study by the Center for Migration Studies, or CMS, titled ‘The 2,000 Mile Wall in Search of a Purpose,’ shows that the real percentage of visa overstayers is 66 percent, much more than previously thought.
In other words, the vast majority of undocumented immigrants are entering the United States through airports or border checkpoints with valid visas, which would make Trump’s border wall – the centerpiece of his immigration enforcement policy – a monumental waste of money.
“Two-thirds of those who arrived in 2014 did not illegally cross a border, but were admitted after screening on non-immigrant temporary visas, and then overstayed their period of admission,” the report says. “Moreover, this trend in increasing percentages of visa overstays will likely continue into the foreseeable future.”
The report makes it clear that virtually all of Trump’s claims about illegal immigration are based on falsehoods.
Since the start of his presidential campaign, when he said that most of México’s undocumented immigrants are criminals and rapists, the president has been claiming that the country has been invaded by Mexican immigrants, that they are sneaking across an unprotected border and that many of them are “bad hombres” who are raping and killing American children.
Well, it turns out that none of those claims are true. According to the CMS report, there has been “a dramatic decline in the United States undocumented population between 2008 and 2014,” especially from Mexico. Illegal entries from Mexico dropped from 390,000 in the year 2,000 to 110,000 in 2013, it says.
And a growing percentage of those crossing the Mexican border illegally are not Mexicans, but people from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala who are fleeing political, drug or gang-related violence. “Many are de facto refugees, not illegal border crossers,” it says.
Which brings us to the crime issue, the pillar of Trump’s immigration scare tactics. Trump routinely cites the cases of mothers and widows of people killed by Mexican immigrants, as he did in his Feb. 27 speech to Congress.
And he has signed an executive order creating an office called VOICE, or Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement, aimed at registering and publishing crimes committed by immigrants, which many critics cited as a Nazi-style effort to falsely blame one particular social group for the country’s crime problems.
But contrary to Trump’s scare campaign, most studies show that immigrants – including Mexicans – are less likely to commit crimes than native Americans.
The Cato Institute, for instance, concluded in a 2015 study that “both the census-driven studies and macro-level studies find that immigrants are less crime-prone than natives with some small potential exceptions.” Among other reasons, undocumented immigrants may commit fewer crimes because of fear of deportation, it says.
So, in view of all of the above, what’s the point of wasting $21.6 billion for a border wall that will have very little impact on reducing illegal immigration?
My opinion: There is no reason for this absurd waste of taxpayers’ money other than Trump’s need to create anti-immigrant hysteria to please his political base, which includes many closet or overt white supremacists.
If Trump wants the number of undocumented immigrants to fall further than it already has, he should put more money into airport screenings and – more importantly – beef up State Department programs to improve the justice system and promote economic development in Central American countries that are the biggest source of illegal immigration. His planned border wall would only be a useless – and very expensive – monument to xenophobic demagoguery.
El muro fronterizo es más inútil de lo que se pensaba
Un nuevo informe sobre el muro fronterizo de $21.600 millones planeado por el presidente Trump es la demostración más contundente que he visto hasta ahora de que la obsesión de Trump con los indocumentados mexicanos está basada en falsedades, y que el presidente está fomentando el pánico racial para su beneficio político.
Hasta ahora, la mayoría de los críticos del muro citaban estudios que señalaban que alrededor del 40 por ciento de los inmigrantes indocumentados no entran en el país por la frontera con México, sino que llegan en avión como turistas y se quedan más allá de lo permitido por sus visas.
Pero el nuevo estudio del Centro de Estudios sobre Migración (CMS, por sus siglas en inglés), titulado El muro de 2,000 millas en busca de un propósito, muestra que el porcentaje real de indocumentados que se quedaron después de vencidas sus visas es del 66 por ciento, o sea mucho más de lo que se pensaba.
En otras palabras, la inmensa mayoría de inmigrantes indocumentados están entrando a Estados Unidos a través de aeropuertos o puestos fronterizos con visas válidas, lo que haría el muro fronterizo de Trump un monumental desperdicio de dinero.
El informe deja claro que el argumento de Trump de que los indocumentados están invadiendo Estados Unidos está basado en una falsedad.
Según el informe del CMS, ha habido “un dramático descenso en la población indocumentada de Estados Unidos entre 2008 y 2014,” especialmente de México. Las entradas ilegales de México cayeron de 390,000 en el año 2000 a 110,000 en 2013, dice.
Y un porcentaje cada vez mayor de los que cruzan ilegalmente la frontera mexicana no son mexicanos, sino personas de El Salvador, Honduras y Guatemala que huyen de la violencia política, de las bandas de narcotraficantes o de las pandillas. “Muchos de ellos son, de hecho, refugiados, y no ilegales,” dice.
Asimismo, Trump basó su campaña presidencial y sigue diciendo que los indocumentados están causando una ola de crímenes en Estados Unidos. Trump rutinariamente cita los casos de madres y viudas de personas asesinadas por inmigrantes mexicanos, como lo hizo en su discurso del 27 de febrero ante el Congreso.
Lo que es más, Trump anunció en ese discurso la creación de una nueva oficina gubernamental llamada VOICE, o Víctimas de Crimenes Relacionados con la Inmigración, que registrará y dará a conocer los crímenes cometidos por inmigrantes. Muchos críticos señalan que se trata de una medida fascista que intenta culpar falsamente a una minoría por un problema nacional.
Al contrario de la campaña de pánico contra los inmigrantes que está llevando a cabo Trump, el informe del CMS señala que la abrumadora mayoría de los estudios muestran que los inmigrantes –incluyendo a los mexicanos– son menos propensos a cometer crímenes que los nacidos en Estados Unidos.
El Cato Institute, por ejemplo, concluyó en un estudio de 2015 que “tanto los estudios basados en datos de la Oficina del Censo como los estudios a nivel macro encuentran que los inmigrantes son menos propensos a la delincuencia que los nativos, con algunas pequeñas excepciones potenciales.” Entre otras razones, los inmigrantes indocumentados cometen menos crímenes por miedo a ser deportados, dice.
Por lo tanto, en vista de todo lo anterior, ¿qué sentido tiene desperdiciar $21.600 millones para un muro fronterizo que hará poco y nada para frenar la inmigración ilegal, que ya se viene reduciendo por sí sola?
Mi opinión: La respuesta es que no hay razón para este derroche absurdo de dinero, más que la necesidad de Trump de mantener su narrativa antinmigrante para complacer a su base política, que incluye a muchos supremacistas blancos.
Si Trump realmente quiere reducir el número de indocumentados, debería poner más dinero en reforzar los controles en los aeropuertos y – más importante aún – reforzar los programas del Departamento de Estado para mejorar los sistemas de justicia y promover el desarrollo económico en los países centroamericanos, que son la mayor fuente de inmigración ilegal.
Si se construye, el muro fronterizo de Trump no sería más que un monumento inútil – y muy costoso – a la demagogia xenófoba.
Andrés Oppenheimer is a Latin América correspondent for the Miami Herald. Send e-mail to: aoppenheimer@miamiherald.com.
