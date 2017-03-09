PuebloFest brings out the best in the Valley

It can get irritating when outsiders think they know the San Joaquín Valley and say there is nothing to do here.
Even state Senate leader Kevin De León jumped into the trash-the-Valley act three years ago when he told a Los Ángeles Times columnist that the Valley wasn’t the best place to start construction of high speed rail.
“I don’t think it makes sense to lay down track in the middle of nowhere,” said De León. “It’s illogical. No one lives out there in the tumbleweeds.”
A few weeks later, De León brought some pie to a meeting with The Fresno Bee editorial board as a way of apology.
Well, there are more than tumbleweeds in the region. If the area – which includes major cities like Fresno, Sacramento and Bakersfield – was a state, it’s population of 6.5 million would be greater than 32 other states, including Colorado, Wisconsin and Missouri. And, who can forget the key role that agriculture plays?
The Latino presence – with a majority population in Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Madera, Merced and Kern counties, according to a 2013 U.S. Census estimate – is also well felt in the region, from its music, culture, food, religion and entrepreneurship.
This brings us to PuebloFest, a three-day celebration of music and culture at the Tulare International Ag Center. The March 17-19 event will bring dozens of top entertainers, including Los Tigres del Norte, Voz de Mando and Intocable. It will also have a cultural component with Mexican folkloric dancing, mariachi musicians and horse riding.
An educational component will include motivational talks by astronaut José Hernández and Hillary Clinton political campaign worker Amanda Rentería.
Arnoldo Ávalos – who was born in Juchitlán, Jalisco, México and grew up in the Sacramento Valley city of Gridley – is the driving force behind Pueblo Fest. His story mirrors that of many Latinos in the region: He followed his migrant farmworker parents to Oregon, Washington and Montana, graduated from high school, and earned college degrees. His came from UC Berkeley and Harvard.
Today, he sits on the California Community College of Governors where he helps oversee 113 community colleges. An early worker at Google and Facebook, he also launched the Avalos Foundation, which has helped provide scholarships and mentoring for 36 students.
Yes, PuebloFest is a music festival. However, it is much more than that. It shows that Latinos are successful, and are giving back to their communities.
We hope the event becomes successful and returns for years to come.
