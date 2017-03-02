Immigration crackdown handled badly

The Trump administration’s green light for immigration enforcement – from looking for hardened criminals to making sure that so-called dreamers were not affected – has gotten off on the wrong foot.
As of late last week, at least three Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) youth have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Earlier, an Arizona mother who dutifully reported for decades to immigration officials was arrested and thrust into deportation proceedings. She was four months too old to have benefitted from DACA, which former President Barack Obama established as an executive order to protect qualified individuals from deportation.
Immigrant communities have been careful not to venture out in public for fear they’ll be caught up in an immigration raid. Cities, counties and school districts have defied President Donald J. Trump’s threat to pull federal funds from sanctuary entities and declared themselves a haven for undocumented residents.
The president said last Thursday he is fulfilling his promise to the American people.
“All of a sudden for the first time we’re getting gang members out, we’re getting drug lords out, we’re getting really bad dudes out of this country,” Trump told a group of CEOs. “And it’s a military operation because what has been allowed to come into our country.”
A White House spokesman later explained that the U.S. military was not getting involved, and that the president meant to say the operation was being carried out with military precision. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said in México City that immigration laws will be enforced humanely and with no use of the U.S. military.
“Let me be clear, there will be no mass deportations, everything we do in DHS will be done legally,” Kelly said during a press conference. “The focus of deportation will be on the criminal element, all of this will be done in close coordination with México.”
As we have explained in the past, undocumented immigrants with a felony should be treated like any other criminal because those people tend to prey on the undocumented community. When immigration officials start targeting people who pose no public danger – like the three DACA youth, and the Arizona mother – then we have a problem.
Trump’s immigration crackdown has only served to provide red meat to his followers, scare immigrant communities and force elected officials to fight back. Anti-immigrant folks have been emboldened to act out on their xenophobia.
Fresno radio talk show hosts have belittled efforts by city officials to adhere to a decades-old policy that keeps police from enforcing immigration law. School district efforts to protect the identity of undocumented students have also been criticized.
If the president would only come out and explain that 1) DACA immigrants will not be targeted for deportation; 2) immigration agents will not conduct workplace or neighborhood raids; 3) that only criminal immigrants who have committed a felony will be sought for deportation; and 4) that he will work with Congress to come up with sensible immigration reform.
Now is not the time for campaign rhetoric. Let’s be adults and come up with a solution.
