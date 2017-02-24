California leaders need to invest in infrastructure needs

You wouldn’t think California had been suffering from an epic, five-year drought based on reservoirs filled to the brim, near-record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada and rain that would send Noah to construct an ark.
We all welcome the rain and snow that will help quench the thirst for 39 million Californians. However, all that wet weather has come with a big price: Flooding in some areas, increased potholes on already terrible roadways, and, damage to the state’s largest earthen dam in Oroville where almost 200,000 residents had to evacuate their homes over fears the 700-foot-tall dam would topple.
More than a decade ago, engineers warned that Lake Oroville’s unpaved backup spillway would be susceptible to serious damage if water ever spilled. So much water spilled over the dam’s spillway two weekends ago that a giant hole was gouged on the concrete spillway that threatened to destabilize the dam. An emergency spillway was used, but flowing water washed out a road and parking lot.
Fixes, according to experts, could cost between $100 million and $200 million to protect residents of Oroville and other communities along the Feather River as well as to ensure water that helps San Joaquín Valley farmers and southern California residents.
That brings us to a real problem that California’s leaders have neglected for too long: The states’ highways, dams, levees and other infrastructure remains in serious need of repair. Gov. Jerry Brown recently released a list of priority infrastructure projects with an estimated $100 billion price tag that he hopes the federal government can help with.
“We have roads and tunnels and railroads and even a dam that the president could help us with,” said Brown in his State of the State address in January. “And that will create good-paying American jobs.”
Brown has failed in getting state legislators to come up with a funding source to repair highways and roads. It appears that everyone agrees something must be done, but there is no agreement on how to come up with the money.
In 2011, an independent agency appointed by the governor and state Legislature reported that 58 percent of state-maintained roads and 20 percent of state bridges needed either rehabilitation, maintenance or major repair. The group said 6 percent of bridges needed to be replaced.
Officials have put a $341 billion price tag for road/bridge maintenance over the next 10 years.
Senate Bill 1 – which is similar to Assembly Bill 1 – was introduced two months ago to come up with a funding plan. The bill would impose a 12-cent-per-gallon increase (phased in over three years), add $38 to the annual vehicle registration fee, and add a $100 annual vehicle registration fee to zero-emission vehicles.
The additional revenue, estimated at $200 million annually, would go into the Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Program to make repairs on the state highway system and local streets and roads.
Our state leaders can’t kick the can down the street anymore because the can will likely sink into a pothole.
