No one is advocating for open borders

The never-ending debate over this country’s immigration system will continue as long as folks on both sides of the imaginary wall continue to hurl alternative facts. As we have mentioned through the years, fixing a broken immigration system presents a complex problem with many moving parts.
Immigration became a hot topic during the presidential election because it was first raised by President Donald J. Trump when he was just one of about 17 Republican presidential candidates. Today, as president, he wields great power – especially with his party holding a majority in the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives – on how immigration reform/enforcement will look like.
In the interest of enabling fair debate on the topic, here are some non-alternative facts to ponder:
▪ Open borders: There is no organized group demanding that the gates and walls/fences at the U.S.-México border be torn down and allow just about anyone to walk into this country. There are some calling for a freer flow of humans and goods across the border, but such movement would be regulated.
▪ Racists: Not everyone who believes a border wall is a good idea should automatically be labeled a racist. That is, unless, that individual makes racist comments.
▪ Undocumented public benefits: If one side of the issue is to be believed, an undocumented immigrants qualifies automatically for public benefits once they cross the border. That is false. Unless a family member, like a child, is a U.S. citizen, public benefits are off the table.
▪ Criminals: Entering the country without authorization is a crime. It is a misdemeanor under federal law. Most of those who are caught are processed and then deported. Not everyone who enters the country illegally is a full-fledged drug trafficker.
▪ Enforcement: We believe both sides are in favor of having hard-core criminals deported. Immigrant communities are as supportive of crime-free neighborhoods as are fourth-generation Americans.
▪ A line for proper immigration: For those who say that undocumented residents should get in the back of the line and go through the proper channels to stay in this country don’t realize there is no process for them to use.
▪ Illegals should pay their taxes. They already are. Not only that, but they are also paying into a Social Security system that they will never benefit from. Experts estimated undocumented workers pay about $13 billion annually in Social Security taxes and get back about $1 billion.
Putting up a wall on the border won’t fix everything. Drug trafficking will continue as long as there is a big demand in this country. Job-seekers will continue to be drawn here as long as there is a lack of work in their home countries. Folks with tourist visas will continue to overstay their visits unless there is better tracking. Breaking up families isn’t the American way.
What we need today is a tough but fair debate on how to fix this country’s immigration system.
