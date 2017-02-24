Social media brings out the worst in some people

Isn’t social media great?
You can stay in touch with childhood friends who live on the other side of the country, never forget a person’s birthday, see what’s on the dinner menu, get you front-row status at concerts, and laugh it up at videos of cute kittens.
Some folks even find true love.
Of course, you can also take part in the mannequin challenge, post photos on Throwback Thursdays or see what was happening in your life five years ago.
That’s the beauty of social media, whether it’s Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter or countless other social media sites.
God knows how we ever functioned before cellphones, selfies and social media.
For all the good that it does, social media does have an ugly side. Some people have no qualms sharing fake news stories, throwing the “racist” word at someone they don’t know, or wrongly deduce someone’s political philosophy.
Once something goes viral on social media, it is very difficult to correct. A television show host made a great point about the dangers of fake news by posting a photo of actor Richard Gere. Immediately, the audience knew that a gerbil was involved in this report. This 1980s urban legend has been disproved time and time again, yet people still believe it.
Urban legends – what we now call fake news – continue to this day, and flourish because of social media. Anyone can make a comment, stupid or well-informed, on anything that is shared or posted on social media.
I don’t want to serve as judge, jury and executioner. (For the record, I have unfriended just one Facebook friend due to a dubious political attack. I have unfriended much more folks for tagging me on posts that have nothing to do with me, despite repeated warnings).
This brings up two recent activities on Facebook where people doing the loud hollering, in my opinion, misdirected their attacks.
The first came two weekends ago when Latinos accused the Fresno-based Cinco de Mayo footrace Olé 5-Qué of cultural insensitivity because it encouraged runners to dress in sombreros, carry maracas and sport mustaches.
The organizer had met with area Latinos about the race before starting it almost three years ago. Race participants, of which more than half were Latino, have not voiced any objections about the race.
Is he a racist?
His event also features a mariachi and Aztec dancers. A taco truck provides burritos and tacos to all runners.
His business has donated hundreds of running shoes to children in rural, highly Latino communities. It has also sponsored ultrarunning standout Oswaldo López at the Badwater Ultramarathon, organized benefit runs in San Joaquín Valley communities like London and Stratford.
He was surprised that people lashed out at him without taking time to learn more about the Fresno Olé 5-Qué race, or to forward him questions about it.
To his credit, the organizer has lined up meetings with people who believe the race is culturally insensitive to Latinos.
The second incident happened last week when someone posted a Los Ángeles Times story about how Valley farmers, who as a group largely favored President Donald J. Trump, were now worried that the president’s tough stance on undocumented immigration is resulting in a farm labor shortage.
The Times reporter interviewed Firebaugh-area farmer Joe Del Bosque. The story did not mention that Del Bosque did not vote for either Trump nor Hillary Clinton. Yet, some people immediately ridiculed Del Bosque for voting for Trump. That vote is as fake as a $3 bill.
“I wonder if he had a Trump for president sign like so many farmers in the central valley,” posted one person.
No! He did not!
I can now see why some folks are avoiding social media. Give me back Taco Tuesdays, Throwback Thursdays and selfies!
Juan Esparza Loera has been editor of Vida en el Valle ever since it was first published in August 1990. Send questions, comments or suggestions to: jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Comments