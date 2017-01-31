Trump’s import tax, border wall won’t solve immigration problem

President Donald J. Trump’s executive order last week to start construction of a border on the U.S.-México border was not a major surprise. After all, that was a rallying cry during his presidential campaign.
“Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders,” Trump said as he signed executive orders to build the wall, end catch-and-release policy for undocumented immigrants who are captured, and withdrawing federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities.
The uproar was swift and loud. As it should have been. Mayors, sheriffs and other elected officials have vowed not to get involved in immigration enforcement, unless there is a crime committed. Universities and community colleges have said they will continue to embrace undocumented students.
California Gov. Jerry Brown delivered a fiery State of the State Address welcoming a tussle with the Trump administration. State leaders have hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to help protect California from federal intrusions on immigration, climate change and health care.
Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders. President Donald J. Trump
However, this editorial is about the border wall and the consequences. Trump has promised that he will make México pay for the wall. México has been adamant it won’t pay one cent for a wall that is estimated to cost at least $15 billion (Some estimates go as high as $40 billion).
The binational war of words came to a head last Thursday when México President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a scheduled Jan. 30 White House visit. Earlier, in the day, Trump had tweeted there would be no need for a meeting if México didn’t agree to pay for the wall.
Later, a White House spokesman said the cost of the wall could be covered by a 20 percent tax on imported goods from México. Trump has complained that the U.S. has a $60 billion trade deficit with México, and that he will figure out a way to make México pay for the construction of the wall.
A better solution would be to work with the government of México to find ways to improve that country’s economy so that people won’t travel to the U.S. in search of work. The visa program needs to be revamped, so that employers in the U.S., like those in agriculture, can be guaranteed of a steady supply of labor at a fair and reasonable cost without repeating the mistakes of the bracero program.
About 40 percent of undocumented residents in this country arrived by air and overstayed their travel visas. A wall would do little to solve this problem.
Perhaps Trump can correct the mistake of building a wall; but, he said it so often on the campaign trail that his supporters expect one. And, they expect the Mexican government will pay for it.
At a time when undocumented immigration from México has been dropping, we believe the president needs to remember that he is no longer on the campaign trail and start to act as the president of all Americans.
Comments