What should we make of Trump’s inaugural address?

The start of a new presidency much different than what America has witnessed since the end of World War II was ushered in with the pomp and circumstance one can expect from President Donald J. Trump.
The reality television star kept his inauguration speech short, but packed with the populist theme he used on the campaign trail to upset former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Trump, the brash-talking New York billionaire, lost the popular vote to Clinton by about 4 million votes but captured the more important electoral college.
This country has never had a president who lost the popular vote by 4 million votes (President George W. Bush lost by about 500,000 votes to Al Gore in 2000).
In his inaugural speech, Trump touched on what he sees is a crumbling country where mothers and children are “trapped in poverty in our inner cities.” Where crime and drugs cripple our youth. Where schools deprive students of knowledge. Where “rusted-out” factories dot “the landscape of our nation.”
Well, that escalated pretty fast.
Compared to what this country was experiencing eight years ago (700,000 jobs lost monthly; the bottoming out of Wall Street, and with it shrinking 401K and retirement accounts; and record home foreclosure rates; among others), the past year has seen the unemployment rate drop by more than half from a high of 9.8 percent; lower gasoline prices; and, a drop in violent crime rates according to the FBI.
Trump did not talk about a “shining city on a hill” the way that President Ronald Reagan did in urging Americans to think positively. He did not talk about hope and change like Obama did eight years ago.
The man whose signature ties are made overseas, who has imported foreign workers to construct his buildings or work at his resort is blasting companies that have done the same.
“Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families,” Trump said in his inaugural speech. “We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.”
And, isn’t it rich that a president who made incendiary remarks about Mexican immigrants and Muslims, and insulted Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon, now wants the nation to unite and not divide?
“When America is united, America is totally unstoppable,” he said.
We will have to wait and see which campaign promises Trump will keep, and whether his inauguration speech is an outline for how he will lead this country.
Time will tell.
