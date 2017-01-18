Politics aside, Latinos have a reason to celebrate 2016

Who would have thought at the beginning of the year that a brash New York billionaire would become president? Or, that an icon in the Spanish-language music world would be dead? Or that the Chicago Cubs would be lifting their first World Series trophy in more than 100 years? Or that tacomania would sweep the country?
There has never been a year like 2016.
As we look back on the past 365 days, we discover that Latinos encountered many ups and downs.
Most of the negatives were associated with politics, mainly on the ultimately successful presidential campaign of Republican Donald J. Trump. The New York billionaire proved critics wrong, the same people who belittled his campaign, the ones who predicted he would be a non-contender in the Republican primary, the ones who expected him to lose to Democratic flagbearer Hillary Clinton.
In less than a month, the candidate who lost about 7 out of every 10 Latino votes (probably because of his tough stance against undocumented immigration; his vow to deport the 11 million undocumented residents; and, his promise to build a wall on the U.S.-México border and to hand México the bill.
Clinton, meanwhile, didn’t exactly build a warm relationship with Latino voters. Younger Latinos preferred Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primary, while the former Secretary of State was constantly dogged by questions of her e-mail server, Benghazi and the Clinton Family Foundation.
Beyond politics, Latinos had much to celebrate. There was great news on the education front as Latinos graduation rates from high school and college improved. Teen pregnancy rates dropped. More were covered by health insurance.
The Latino community has much to be thankful for in California, where its population represents the greatest percentage of residents (39 percent). This is a young population whose median age (29) is far less than the state’s overall median age of 45.
The state is home to about 15 million Latinos, which would make them larger in population than all but five U.S. states. Eleven California counties have a Latino majority.
That is why, despite the national political landscape, the future looks bright for Latinos in California. We just need to continue our focus on education achievement.
