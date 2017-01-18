Creating ‘sanctuary’ cities, universities isn’t the perfect solution

Once the reality sunk in that New York billionaire Donald J. Trump – the Republican who kicked off his presidential campaign with promises to build a wall on the southern border and to deport all undocumented residents – will become this nation’s 45th president in one month, this state’s leaders began to respond.
State Sen. Pro Tem Kevin De León and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón fired off a statement lauding California voters for having “overwhelmingly rejected politics fueled by resentment, bigotry, and misogyny.” While they didn’t specifically address the state’s recent embrace of undocumented residents through access to driver’s licenses, health insurance and higher education, the intent to protect the 6 percent of state residents who are undocumented.
Universities and colleges began to assure undocumented students that they had little to fear from them. Some cities directed their police not to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
We applaud those efforts because California, like a few other states, have had to deal with a federal issue because Congress has lacked the spine to fix an immigration system that remains outdated and badly in need of repair.
We cannot allow this nation to pretend that rhetoric from both sides of the issue will lead to a solution. Screaming that pro-immigrant folks want “open borders” is ridiculous. Painting all anti-immigrant efforts as “racist” is just as silly.
Let’s face it, this nation has benefited from undocumented labor (undocumented workers are paying about $13 billion a year in Society Security taxes, and getting back only about $1 billion).
And, not all undocumented immigrants have exactly behaved like Boy Scouts when it comes to complying with this country’s laws (The Migration Policy Institute calculates there are about 820,000 undocumented immigrants with criminal convictions).
National polling continues to show support for getting the estimated 11 million undocumented residents on a path to legalization. Unfortunately, politics continues to cloud any efforts at comprehensive immigration reform.
President Barack Obama had the chance to do something his first two years in office with a Democratic-controlled Congress, but chose instead to focus on health care and other issues.
House Republican leaders refused to bring up the 2013 Gang of Eight’s bipartisan plan up for a vote. Now, they fear that making undocumented immigrants legal and providing them with a path to citizenship will generate more Democratic voters.
Until this country – and its leaders – get serious about immigration reform, states like California will continue to do what they believe is necessary to protect undocumented residents. This is no way to address the issue.
