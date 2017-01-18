Legislators are right to prepare for Trump policies

When state Legislature leaders took the unusual step of hiring former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to help California battle against any threats by the Trump administration on policies like immigration and climate warming, they were embraced by the left and ridiculed by the left.
State Senate Pro Tem Kevin De León and Assembly Leader Anthony Rendón were smart. State leaders are expected to defend the values of their state when threatened at the national level, whether from Congress or a new president.
“With the upcoming change in administrations, we expect that there will be extraordinary challenges for California in the uncertain times ahead,” said De León and Rendón in announcing the hiring of Holder at $25,000 a month for three months starting in February. The contract will be renegotiated after that.
We are not stating that California should secede from the union, or that the state should not abide by our nation’s laws. Californians, who gave President-elect Donald J. Trump just more than half of the votes of his opponent (4.48 million to 8.75 million), didn’t exactly come out in support of dismantling climate change policies, eliminating health care coverage or deporting all undocumented residents.
If Texas and other states can make their case against Obama administration policies, why can’t California? Texas spent a reported $2.6 million in three years – including $1 million in outside counsel – in filing lawsuits against the Obama administration.
“This is a critical moment in the history of our nation,” said Holder. “We have an obligation to defend the people who elected us and the policies and diversity that make California an example of what truly makes our nation great.”
California continues to lead the nation by example. As the world’s fifth-largest economy, the state should not just roll over and lap up whatever medicine the Trump administration administers.
Even Gov. Jerry Brown (who is not part of the group that hired Holder) has signaled a fight is at hand. “We’ve got the scientists, we’ve got the lawyers, and we’re ready to fight,” Brown said last month. “We’re ready to defend. California is no stranger to this fight.”
We hope Trump will realize that climate change is real, that health care access is a big need, and, that not all undocumented residents are rapists, murderers and drug dealers.
Until then, the state should be prepared.
