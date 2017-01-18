Legislators are right to prepare for Trump policies

2:12 Take an inside look at the Bitwise State Center Warehouse Pause

2:03 New anti-theft tool unveiled for farmers

1:14 Community leaders ask for public input for Fresno Unified superintendent search

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:03 Fresno Bee Boys Water Polo Player of the Year Kyle McKenney of Buchanan

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

1:01 TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016

2:21 Movie trailer: '20th Century Women'