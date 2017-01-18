We welcome 2017 with a positive outlook

A new year always provides an opportunity for a fresh start, and a chance to throw all the bad things that happened the previous year into the trash bin of history. Those bad memories should never threatened our positive outlook to a new calendar year.
Many people make a list of resolutions for the new year. These can range from losing weight and getting in better shape to attending church more regularly or spending less time on social media. Whatever the resolution, it is usually meant to be positive. No one ever makes a resolution to be meaner to people, to be grumpier or to break the law.
With that in mind, here are some resolutions for the Latino community.
▪ Give President-elect Donald J. Trump the opportunity to be great ... but not at our expense. Sure, the New York billionaire insulted us – and many other ethnic and religious folks – but he will be our president on Jan. 20. Could it be that his brash and bravado during the campaign was nothing more than that? Let’s listen to what he has to say, see who he appoints to his cabinet and the U.S. Supreme Court, and examine his policy proposals. Then, we respond!
▪ Don’t fall into any trap that Trump may set up, especially policies that impact the undocumented population. Rhetoric has no place in a policy debate. Immigration – both legal and undocumented – has benefited the country. This country is sorely in need of comprehensive immigration reform, and politicians from both political parties have failed to address the problems. If the solution is a Republican idea or a Democratic one, it does not matter as long as the issue gets addressed.
▪ Let’s continue to make higher education a priority, especially among Latino males. There was a time when males accounted for more than 60 percent of Latinos attending and graduating from college. Sadly, that percentage has been reversed in recent years. The trend is great for Latinas, but we need to make sure that Latinos are making a college diploma a priority.
▪ Let’s enrich ourselves by learning more English or more Spanish. There is nothing wrong with speaking either language. In fact, our job opportunities are increased if we can say “Quiero mejorarme en el nuevo año.”
▪ Make voting a bigger priority. While the number of Latinos who registered to vote and voted increased slightly in 2016, the electoral participation of Latinos is a mere fraction of what it should be. There are heavily Latino Congressional districts where the Latino vote is watered down because Latinos do not bother to register to vote and then cast a ballot.
▪ If eligible, become a U.S. citizen. There are too many of us who have lived in the United States as permanent legal residents but have failed to exercise our right to become naturalized citizens. One of those rights is the right to vote. We can’t complain if we don’t vote.
▪ Count our blessings. This is a new year, and a new opportunity to start with a clean slate.
Happy New Year!
