Mensaje final del Presidente Barack Obama (In English below)

(14 de enero, 2017)
Esta semana, viajé a Chicago para dar mi discurso de despedida a la nación, siguiendo la tradición de los Presidentes anteriores. Fue una oportunidad para decir gracias. Sea que hayamos estado siempre en sincronía o raramente de acuerdo, mis conversaciones con ustedes, el pueblo estadounidense - en salones y escuelas; en las granjas y en los pisos de fábricas; en restaurantes y en puestos militares distantes - son lo que me ha mantenido honesto, me ha inspirado y me ha mantenido en marcha. Todos los días, aprendí de ti. Me hiciste un mejor presidente, y me hiciste un hombre mejor.
En el recorrido de estos ocho años, he visto lo bueno, la resistencia y la esperanza del pueblo estadounidense. He visto vecinos cuidándose el uno al otro mientras rescatábamos nuestra economía de la peor crisis de nuestras vidas. He abrazado a los supervivientes del cáncer que finalmente conocen la seguridad del cuidado de la salud. He visto comunidades como Joplin reconstruir después de un desastre, y ciudades como Boston muestran al mundo que ningún terrorista romperá el espíritu americano.
He visto las caras esperanzadoras de los jóvenes graduados y de nuestros nuevos oficiales militares. He llorado con familias en duelo buscando respuestas, y encontré gracia en una iglesia de Charleston. He visto a nuestros científicos ayudar a un hombre paralizado a recuperar su sentido del tacto, y que nuestros guerreros heridos vuelven a caminar. He visto a nuestros médicos y voluntarios reconstruir después de terremotos y detener pandemias en sus pistas. He aprendido de los estudiantes que están construyendo robots y curando enfermedades y que cambiarán el mundo de maneras que ni siquiera podemos imaginar. He visto que el más joven de los niños nos recuerda nuestras obligaciones de cuidar a los refugiados, de trabajar en paz y sobre todo de cuidarnos unos a otros.
Eso es lo que es posible cuando nos reunimos en el duro, lento, a veces frustrante, pero siempre vital trabajo de autogobierno. Pero no nos podemos aprovechar de nuestra democracia. Todos nosotros, independientemente de partido político, debemos lanzarnos al trabajo de la ciudadanía. No sólo cuando hay elecciones, no sólo cuando nuestro propio interés está en juego, sino durante toda la vida. Si estás cansado de discutir con extraños en el Internet, trata de hablar con uno en la vida real. Si algo necesita arreglar, ata tus zapatos y organiza a la gente. Si usted está decepcionado por sus funcionarios electos, entonces agarra un portapapeles, obtenga algunas firmas, y postúlese para la oficina usted mismo.
Nuestro éxito depende de nuestra participación, sin importar de qué manera el péndulo de poder oscila. Corresponde a cada uno de nosotros de ser guardianes de nuestra democracia; para abrazar la alegre tarea que nos ha sido dada para continuamente mejorar esta gran nación nuestra. Porque para todas nuestras diferencias exteriores, todos compartimos el mismo título orgulloso: Ciudadano.
Ha sido el honor de mi vida servirle como Presidente. Ocho años después, soy aún más optimista sobre el futuro de nuestro país. Y espero trabajar a su lado, como ciudadano, por todos mis días restantes.
Gracias a todos. Dios los bendiga y Dios bendiga a los Estados Unidos de América.
President Barack Obama’s final weekly radio address
(Jan. 14, 2017)
This week, I traveled to Chicago to deliver my final farewell address to the nation, following in the tradition of Presidents before me. It was an opportunity to say thank you. Whether we’ve seen eye-to-eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the American people – in living rooms and schools; at farms and on factory floors; at diners and on distant military outposts – are what have kept me honest, kept me inspired, and kept me going. Every day, I learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.
Over the course of these eight years, I have seen the goodness, the resilience, and the hope of the American people. I’ve seen neighbors looking out for each other as we rescued our economy from the worst crisis of our lifetimes. I’ve hugged cancer survivors who finally know the security of affordable health care. I’ve seen communities like Joplin rebuild from disaster, and cities like Boston show the world that no terrorist will ever break the American spirit.
I’ve seen the hopeful faces of young graduates and our newest military officers. I’ve mourned with grieving families searching for answers, and found grace in a Charleston church. I’ve seen our scientists help a paralyzed man regain his sense of touch, and our wounded warriors walk again. I’ve seen our doctors and volunteers rebuild after earthquakes and stop pandemics in their tracks. I’ve learned from students who are building robots and curing diseases and who will change the world in ways we can’t even imagine. I’ve seen the youngest of children remind us of our obligations to care for our refugees, to work in peace, and above all to look out for each other.
That’s what’s possible when we come together in the hard, slow, sometimes frustrating, but always vital work of self-government. But we can’t take our democracy for granted. All of us, regardless of party, should throw ourselves into the work of citizenship. Not just when there’s an election, not just when our own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime. If you’re tired of arguing with strangers on the internet, try to talk with one in real life. If something needs fixing, lace up your shoes and do some organizing. If you’re disappointed by your elected officials, then grab a clipboard, get some signatures, and run for office yourself.
Our success depends on our participation, regardless of which way the pendulum of power swings. It falls on each of us to be guardians of our democracy; to embrace the joyous task we’ve been given to continually try to improve this great nation of ours. Because for all our outward differences, we all share the same proud title: Citizen.
It has been the honor of my life to serve you as President. Eight years later, I am even more optimistic about our country’s promise. And I look forward to working along your side, as a citizen, for all my days that remain.
Thanks, everybody. God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.
