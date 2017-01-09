Plenty of positives await us in 2017

John Kenneth Galbraith, the late Canadian economist/author/liberal/diplomat, had no love for fools who thought they could predict the future.
“There are two kinds of forecasters: Those who don’t know, and those who don’t know they don’t know,” he once said.
Well, I sure don’t want to fall into either of those categories. So, rather than predict what will happen, I’d like to reveal 17 reasons why 2017 will be a great year for Latinos in the heart of California. I list them in no particular order.
▪ Miss California Pageant: Scheduled the last weekend in July, the event at Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre draws up to four dozen contestants from throughout the state. Last year’s pageant drew nine Latina contestants, with Bakersfield’s Izamar Olaguez (Miss Orange County) finishing third. The pageant is run concurrently with the Miss California Outstanding Teen Pageant.
Why: The talent competition alone is worth the price of admission. Piano playing, comedy monologues, singing, baton twirling, ballet, lyrical dancing, instant painting and more can be enjoyed.
▪ Pueblo Fest: Organizers call this the San Joaquín Valley’s version of the Coachella Valley music festivals, not only because of its dozens of musical acts but because of technology to allow participants to be an active part of the March 17-19 festival at Tulare’s International Agri-Center.
Why: With acts like Los Tigres del Norte, Gloria Trevi, Intocable and Los Tucanes de Tijuana, what’s not to like?
▪ Academic Decathlon: Forget the electricity of football championship games or the excitement of a basketball showdown. They don’t match up to the brain-draining and rewarding moments of the California Academic Decathlon. County-wide contests will be held on Feb. 4, with the winners and selected runners-up qualifying for the state finals March 23-26 in Sacramento.
Why: This is a celebration of academics. What is more important than that at the high school level?
▪ High School Lip Sync: After being on sabbatical for a few years, this competition which pits principals against principals in mimicking Spanish-language songs while learning choreography returned last year. Most sets involve elaborate backdrops and dancing. This competition was started in 1987 in Modesto as a way to raise scholarships for Latino students. This year’s event will take place at Sunnyside High School in southeast Fresno on April 1.
Why: Every principal will tell you the experience of working with students who they normally wouldn’t work with so close is worth the experience.
▪ Día de los Muertos: You know this Mexican celebration has taken roots in the United States when big retailers like Wal Mart and Target start selling items associated with the holiday, like sugar skull kits. Make no mistake, this is not the Mexican version of Halloween. The two-day celebration (scheduled Nov. 1-2 this year) pay tribute to beloved dead.
Why: From Sacramento to Stockton to Modesto to Merced to Fresno to Visalia, Día de los Muertos has become a celebration to be enjoyed by young and old. Plus, we get to pay tribute to the souls of those who have gone before us.
▪ Fiestas Patrias: This is when the real Mexican Independence Day is celebrated. Too often, people mistake Cinco de Mayo (held on May 5) as the real deal. Some communities hold parades and pageants to select a Señorita Fiestas Patrias.
Why: Latinos of Mexican origin account for 84 percent in a state where Latinos are the plurality.
▪ Latino graduations: What began as a thesis project at Fresno State four decades ago has been duplicated at other universities and community colleges. Graduation ceremonies allow family members to join in the celebration of the education of their children in an intimate setting where the ceremonies are often held in both English and Spanish.
Why: Higher education is a valuable commodity, especially in a state where experts calculate will suffer from a shortage of people with a college degree.
▪ Our Lady of Guadalupe: Dec. 12 is the day where Catholic faithful pay homage to the Patron Saint of the Américas. Whether is is a diocese-wide celebration or one hosted by a local parish, the religious tributes range from matachine dancers to mass.
Why: Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Virgin of Guadalupe or the Dark-Skinned Virgin, remains the person millions of Catholics turn to for prayer.
▪ Joaquín Murrieta: Historians and authors still debate if Joaquín Murrieta existed during California’s Gold Rush Days. If he did, was he an outlaw who terrorized gold miners? Or, was he a Mexican Robin Hood who avenged the rape/murder of his wife? In addition to a horse pilgrimage held in his honor the last full weekend in July, Coarsegold also hosts a celebration.
Why: This is a big reminder of what California was like sans social media, highways and 39 million residents.
▪ Latino Spirit Awards: In early May to coincide with Cinco de Mayo, the Latino Legislative Caucus in the state Capitol honor top Latinos in various categories. Previous honorees have included boxer Oscar de la Hoya, singer Pepe Aguilar and Los Tigres del Norte.
Why: With so much anti-immigrant rhetoric, it is important to point out that there are Latinos who are valuable members of the state.
▪ County fairs: From the California State Expo to the tiny Carrthers Fair, people enjoy the entertainment, food and carnival rides associated with the fairs. In some instances, like The Big Fresno Fair, there are also horse races.
Why: Sundays have traditionally been the days when Spanish-language musical groups perform.
▪ High school graduations: As graduation rates continue to increase among Latinos, the ceremonies mark an important moment in a family’s history. These ceremonies draw just about every family member, making the events more festive.
Why: Education remains a No. 1 priority among Latinos.
▪ Tacos: The Fresno Grizzlies host the popular Taco Truck Throwdown in August, when the team dons Fresno Tacos attire. Valley politicians distributed free tacos on Election Day to thank those who voted. ‘Taco Trucks on Every Corner’ became a popular phrase during the presidential election.
Why: The humble taco, which can be bought for about $1 in many places, is quickly becoming a favorite of American consumers.
▪ Veterans Day: If people doubt that Latinos have not contributed to this nation, all they have to do is observe a Veterans Day Parade or ceremony to see the diversity of men and women who served in the military.
Why: Sixty men of Latino origin have been awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest recognition given by the U.S. to a member of its armed forces.
▪ Danzantes Unidos: There are various Mexican folkloric dance presentations throughout the year, but the main one is the Danzantes Unidos Festival held near Easter. The event, which was held in Fresno for many years, re-located to Los Ángeles last year. This year, it will be held April 7-9 at Clovis East High School. Groups from Sacramento, Modesto, Fresno and other Valley communities take part in the three-day festival.
Why: The showcase dance festivals offer a wide variety of dances and styles of what México has to offer.
▪ Naturalization ceremonies: Each month, hundreds of Valley residents mark a new chapter in their lives by deciding to become U.S. citizens. In almost all of them, a majority of the new citizens have roots in México.
▪ Spending dollars: Marketers, companies and politicians will continue to court Latinos, who are now the largest minority group in the country and the majority in Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Madera and Merced counties. Latinos are expected to control $1.7 trillion in spending power in 2020. That is mucho, mucho, mucho dinero!
Why: My guess is that a lot of that money will be spent on purchasing Trump piñatas.
Comments