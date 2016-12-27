Cruelty for the innocents

Recently, I e-mailed Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, whose district I’ve lived in for 40 years.
Fresno needs to develop beyond-antiquated ideas. In 2012, I went to the first Animal Task Force meeting at Fresno City Hall attended by more than 200 people. Councilmember Oliver Baines rolled his eyes, making anguished sighs at every rescuer’s plea to save the animals. Councilmember Lee Brand spent 10 minutes espousing his love for animals before making excuses for the Central California Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CCSPCA). Councilmember Clint Olivier claimed to want to save the animals, only to exhaust rescuers with several meetings that led nowhere.
All animals are innocent. No shelter pet is responsible for its death. Each day Fresno shelters kill more than 80 dogs and cats for the crimes of being abandoned, homeless, sick, lost, or too young to live without a mother.
For every shelter pet killed, there is a human who failed it along the way. Just as a child should not be punished for the sins of the parent, an animal should not be killed for the flaws of a human.
Why does Fresno insist on killing? In 2014, Fresno County killed 21,137 cats and dogs in its animal shelters, nearly the population of Selma. Imagine if these were 21,137 human beings! Once I left a kitten at the CCSPCA believing it would find a home. I returned the next day to get it back. They had killed it. Why wasn’t I warned? Why does the CCSPCA allow people to think they are finding homes for pets only to kill them that day?
Even a neutered or spayed animal is not spared. Saving our pets isn’t their agenda. If it was, they’d choose another path.
The ‘no kill’ equation is a feasible solution used by other counties to save shelter pets. The CCSPCA has never attempted the ‘no kill’ equation. It won’t change, and why should they? The city pays it $2.5 million each year no matter what. I wrote Soria about the terrible state of Fresno’s pets. I had expected a response determined to saving them.
On March 28, I received: “Rose, I appreciate you contacting our office. As an animal lover, I am too concerned about pets in our city. I am in the process of setting up a meeting with SPCA leadership to ask some questions that I have about the services that we contract with them. I know that the County is moving to build a no-kill shelter or as close as it can be to no-kill; there may be an opportunity for the City to partner with County. I am looking further into this. Additionally, my office is looking at doing a partnership to provide free or low-cost spaying and neutering in our community. We will keep you posted and welcome any ideas you may have.”
My reaction was ‘why?’ The CCSPCA’s abuses and killing are well documented. Moreover, in 2012 the CCSPCA met extensively with Fresno elected officials, animal rescuers, and citizens. After hearing testimonies and new methods of saving animals, the only thing the CCSPCA changed was its website.
My disappointment grew when I saw no mention of programs such as community education, trap, neuter and release of stray cats, nor foster care in the response. Without the components of the ‘no kill’ equation, any attempt at a ‘no kill’ community will fail.
Fresno Humane Animal Services, the county animal control, already utilizes the ‘no kill’ equation. However, it has not reached the 10 percent euthanasia rate, the mark of a ‘no kill’ shelter. Soria’s suggestion for the city to partner with them suggests a lack of commitment. Almost ‘no kill’ is still killing. If it was Soria’s pet at an “almost no kill” shelter she’d be heartbroken if the outcome was death.
The Fresno County Board of Supervisors obstructs animal shelter construction. In addition to the county’s $3 million Derrel Ridenour, owner of Derrel’s Mini Storage, will donate another $3 million plus free land off Highway 99. The board rejects the donation saying the location is not central. But Supervisor Buddy Mendes wants the shelter at the old Juvenile Justice Center near the outskirts of town. Supervisor Brian Pacheco says, a “bare-bones facility” is “the right way…” He rejects Ridenour’s urging for higher quality. Supervisor Debbie Poochigian doesn’t want the shelter. She wants those funds for a new district attorney’s office and sheriff’s substation. Rather than enforce a moral decision to build a proper shelter for our defenseless pets, the supervisors evade it.
Animal rescuers have educated councilmembers and supervisors of the “how to” of low-cost and no-cost 'no kill' formulas. City officials and animal shelter leadership in 'no kill'communities such as San Francisco, San Diego County, Austin, Texas would be thrilled to talk with Fresno officials about saving animals.
So why doesn’t our city council just pick up the phone? Or if a phone call is too daunting the council can do what most of us do when there’s a problem – search the Internet. Websites such as the NO KILL Advocacy Center www.nokilladvocacycenter.org, NO KILL Nation www.thenokillnation.org, and NO KILL Learning www.nokilllearning.net have already saved thousands of lives.
The San Joaquín Valley has the third-highest animal shelter kill rate in the country. Fresno has held the No. 1 animal shelter kill rate in California for years. The county refuses to aid Fresno Humane in its ‘no kill’ efforts. In the words of Pope Francis, “Every act of cruelty towards any creature is contrary to human dignity.”
The council’s baby steps only lead to more meetings and more deaths. They turn a blind eye to the innocent animals that wander our streets and die of neglect and starvation. There is no shelter for these innocents. Where there should be a haven death awaits. Please write and urge our elected officials to do what is necessary to save our pets.
Call (559) 621-8000 to contact Mayor Ashley Swearengin or Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria, Steve Brandau, Oliver L. Baines III, Paul Caprioglio, Sal Quintero, Lee Brand or Clint Olivier.
Contact Supervisors Brian Pacheco (559 600-1000), Andreas Borgeas (559 600-2000), Henry Perea (559 600-3000), Buddy Mendes (559 600-4000) or Deborah A. Poochigian (559 600-5000).
Rose Barela feeds neighborhood cats daily. All of them were either abandoned or born feral. She has each cat spayed and neutered and provides them with veterinarian care.
Christine Saviez’s family has lived in Fresno for over a century. Christine grew up in Fresno and left at age 18 to attend San Francisco State University where she earned a B.A. in Sociology. She later obtained a masters in Education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. She now resides in Fresno is and is committed to animal rights.
