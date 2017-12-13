Stockton USD families, students in transition receive holiday gifts from Amazon

Stockton Unified School District families and students in transition received holiday gifts and winter supplies last week to help make their holiday season merrier during a time of need.
Amazon partnered with Stockton Unified School District to donate $15,000 worth of holiday gifts for children and families enrolled in the district’s Families in Transition program which is part of the Student Support Services department.
“This Amazon gift will indeed make a significant difference to many of our families this winter,” said Dan Wright, acting superintendent of Stockton Unified School District.
Amazon associates from the nearby Tracy fulfillment center arrived the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 5 to Edison High School with a big rig full of gifts and supplies ready to make the holidays a little brighter for those children and families in Stockton.
“The holidays can be a difficult time for families and individuals who are homeless or otherwise working to get back on their feet,” said Brian Fontenot, General Manager at Amazon’s Tracy fulfillment center.
The festive event at the high school included speakers and presentation of the donation.
“We’re glad to have the opportunity to partner with the Student Support Services program through the Stockton School District that serves the community where our associates live and work,” Fontenot said.
“This marks the highlight of my time as Acting Superintendent,” said Wright. “What a beautiful event; and (it’s) so important for our neediest students.”
The Families in Transition program provides services to students who are Pre-K thru 12th grade or until age 21 years - if student is completing a high school diploma, who are currently homeless, in transitional housing, or runaway/unaccompanied to ensure they stay in school through what can be a difficult and traumatic experience.
The program was created to provide assistance to transitional families with issues of school enrollment and it is designed to identify transitional children and provide appropriate community resources in order to achieve self-sufficiency for the families and enhancement in the education of the children.
Services provided include enrollment assistance, case management and advocacy, assistance with school supplies, transportation when feasible, assistance and referral to students services such as counseling, special education, preschool and after school and referral to community agencies.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
STOCKTON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT’s FAMILIES IN TRANSITION (FIT)
- Phone (209) 933-7020 ext. 2451
- Fax (209) 469-0732
- Website: http://www.stocktonusd.net
- Email: spabustan@stocktonusd.net
