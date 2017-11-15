Su diversidad hace a Stockton políticamente moderada

Stockton tiende a no crear una impresión favorable en los medios, pero aquí hay cosas buenas a futuro en la curva nacional, seré atrevido al decirlo.
La Publicación The Christian Science Monitor mencionó una esta semana. The Monitor publicó un artículo titulado, “How Stockton, Calif., has resisted political polarization” (Cómo Stockton Calif., ha resistido la polarización política).
La tesis del artículo es que la diversidad (Stockton es una de las ciudades más diversas en los Estados Unidos) modera la política de los ciudadanos. Aunque otros se vuelven tribales, nosotros vemos a nuestros compañeros y decimos, “Basta.”
Por ejemplo, la inmigración.
“Los inmigrantes tanto documentados como indocumentados trabajan y viven con dueños de tierras, agricultores, y empresarios conservadores – y los valores familiares, el duro trabajo y el mérito individual son principios que van mano a mano con la oportunidad, la tolerancia y la igualdad,” dice The Monitor.
Y el racismo, el clasicismo y todos los demás ismos en la sociedad estadounidense. Pero los lazos en una comunidad diversa proveen una fuerza que contrarresta esas cosas, argumentó The Monitor.
El Alcalde Michael Tubbs estuvo de acuerdo. “Es fácil decir, ‘saquen a esta gente, construyan un muro,’ cuando es ‘esta gente’” dijo Tubbs a The Monitor. “Cuando le ponen a una persona viva frente a ellos, como su estilista, o el mejor amigo de sus hijos, entonces es diferente.”
Un vistazo alrededor confirma este punto de vista. Es cierto que hay gente que de corazón es de derecha o de izquierda y viven aquí. Pero ninguno presta servicio en el Ayuntamiento de la Ciudad.
Los funcionarios electos en el estado, la Asambleísta Susan Eggman y la Sen. Cathleen Galgiani son moderadas. Como lo es el Rep. Jerry McNerney. No tenemos representantes tirabombas. No hay un gran apoyo para el Tea Party ni Occupy.
El ayuntamiento mostró su moderación en febrero al pasar una resolución en apoyo a los inmigrantes. Aunque no fueron tan lejos como para declarar a Stockton una ciudad santuario, sí afirmaron su apoyo a nuestros amigos y vecinos inmigrantes, y apoyaron la negación del Departamento de Policía de seguir instrucciones de las autoridades federales.
Jeff Acquistapace, un consultor político local, es un rígido conservador. Él votó por Trump (aunque dice que se arrepiente).
Pero, “Tengo una amiga – quien conoce a alguien muy bien – un caso en que ella tenía 10 años cuando su familia llegó de Guatemala. Si regresara a ese país, ella no sabría cómo sobrevivir. Yo creo que es bastante cruel.”
¿Quién aquí no conoce a alguien así?
“Si se ve la política, yo creo que somos más aptos aquí en Stockton de ver eso,” dijo Cirian Villavicencio, presidente del departamento de ciencias políticas en San Joaquín Delta College.
“Si quieren crear una política viable para avanzar lo primero y más importante es poder ver … lo que es razonable, lo que es justo y seguir las reglas de la ley, también hacer un balance con eso y respetar la dignidad humana,” dijo él.
Esto me recuerda los matrimonios del mismo sexo de hace una década. La opinión pública cambió a favor, los estudios mostraron, mientras que los homosexuales y las lesbianas se daban a conocer y la gente heterosexual llegó a conocerlos personalmente – o se dio cuenta de que los habían conocido durante años. El conocer a la gente tiende a romper las ideas vanas de los “otros.”
El otro punto que The Monitor resalta es que una ciudad diversa promueve puntos de vista diversos. Algunas comunidades pudieran ser el equivalente municipal de Fox News o de The Daily Show. Stockton recibe todos los canales.
Tubbs le dijo a The Monitor, “Debido a que nos vemos obligados a unirnos, las conversaciones no se hacen en una sala con eco.”
Al contrario, una ciudad diversa es un supermercado de ideas más grande, de “historias, etnias e ideologías,” como lo explica The Monitor. Esto no es solo moderar, es ampliar.
Hay un millón de “y si esto, y si lo otro” con la historia de The Monitor. Siga adelante y llene los huecos. Uno de ellos es el racismo estructural o sistémico. Eso es algo que no se aleja (solo) porque usted sienta empatía por su vecino latino.
Pero creo que es verdad que la diversidad actúa como un gobernador en el motor político de la ciudad. Eso hace que la ciudad sea un heraldo para el día en que un los Estados Unidos lleguen a ser un país más diverso y menos tribal.
Antes de sentirnos superiores a los estados rojos que quieren exclusividad (o Lodi), recordemos que hay fuerzas ajenas al control de Stockton que empujan la diversidad sobre la ciudad.
“No tenemos ninguna otra opción más que vivir con todos los demás,” dijo Villavicencio.
Lo cual es decir, Stockton se hace moderada tanto por historia como por opción. Por lo menos es el lado correcto de la historia.
Its diversity makes Stockton politically moderate
Stockton tends not to create a favorable impression in the media, but there are good things going on here ahead of the national curve, I’d be so bold as to say.
The Christian Science Monitor latched onto one this week. The Monitor published an article called, “How Stockton, Calif., has resisted political polarization.”
The thesis of the piece is that diversity (Stockton is one of the most diverse cities in the U.S.) moderates citizens’ politics. Even as others go tribal, we look at our fellows and go, “Whoa.”
For example, immigration.
“Immigrants both documented and undocumented work and live with conservative landowners, growers, and businessmen — and family values, hard work and individual merit are principles that sit side-by-side with opportunity, tolerance and equality,” the Monitor writes.
And racism, classism and all the other isms in American society. But the ties in a diverse community provide a countervailing force to those things, the Monitor argued.
Mayor Michael Tubbs agreed. “It’s easy to say, ‘Get these people out, build the wall,’ when it’s ‘these people,’ ” Tubbs told the Monitor. “When you put a live person in front of them, like their hairdresser or their kids’ best friend, then it’s different.”
A look around confirms this view. Certainly hard-right or hard-left people live here. But none serve on the City Council.
The state elected officials, Assemblywoman Susan Eggman and Sen. Cathleen Galgiani are moderates. As is Rep. Jerry McNerney. We have no bomb-throwing representatives. There’s no big groundswell of support for the Tea Party or Occupy.
The council showed its moderation in February by passing a resolution in support of immigrants. While not going so far as to declare Stockton a sanctuary city, it affirmed support for our immigrant friends and neighbors, and endorsed the Police Department’s refusal to be deputized by federal authorities.
Jeff Acquistapace, a local political consultant, is a staunch conservative. He voted for Trump (though says he regrets it).
But, “I have a friend — we personally know someone very well — a case in which she was 10 when her family came from Guatemala. Going back to that country, she wouldn’t know how to survive. I think it’s very much cruel.”
Who here doesn’t know someone like that?
“If you look at policy, I think we’re more apt here in Stockton to see that,” said Cirian Villavicencio, chairman of the political science department at San Joaquin Delta College.
“If you want to create viable policy moving forward it is first and foremost being able to see … what is reasonable, what is just and following the rule of law, also balancing that with respecting human dignity,” he said.
This reminds me of same-sex marriage a decade ago. Public opinion shifted in favor, studies showed, as gays and lesbians came out and straights came to personally know them — or realized they’d known them for years. Knowing people personally tends to shatter lifeless ideas of the “other.”
The other point the Monitor makes is that a diverse city boasts diverse viewpoints. Some communities may be the municipal equivalent of Fox News or The Daily Show. Stockton gets all channels.
Tubbs said to the Monitor, “Because we’re forced to come together the conversations aren’t in an echo chamber.”
On the contrary, a diverse city is a bigger supermarket of ideas, of “histories, ethnicities and ideologies,” as the Monitor puts it. That is not only moderating, it is broadening.
There are a million “ifs” to the Monitor story. Go ahead, fill ’em in. One is structural or systemic racism. That doesn’t go away because you empathize with your Latino neighbor.
But I think it’s true that diversity acts as a governor on the city’s political engine. That makes the city a harbinger of the day a more diverse America becomes less tribal.
Before we feel superior to lily-white red states (or Lodi), remember, forces outside Stockton’s control thrust diversity upon it.
“We have no choice but to live with everyone else,” Villavicencio said.
Which is to say, Stockton is made moderate as much by history as by choice. At least it’s the right side of history.
