No es demasiado tarde para obtener ayuda con DACA

El mismo día que el Presidente Donald Trump anunció el inminente final del programa de Acción Diferida para Quienes Llegaron en su Niñez (DACA), casi nadie llegó a un taller de El Concilio que tenía como propósito ayudar a los trabajadores indocumentados a extender su elegibilidad.
No es que la gente no estuviera preocupada sobre lo que acababan de escuchar en las noticias, dijo Solange Altman, una abogada de inmigración de El Concilio.
En vez de eso, ellos pensaron que la acción del presidente había terminado de inmediato con el programa que les permitía trabajar aquí legalmente. Ellos se habían dado por vencidos.
Si Altman quiere usted sepa una cosa sobre este asunto, es que esto no se ha terminado. Ella cree que las demandas legales pudieran desafiar exitosamente la acción de Trump. Y aun si la acción prosigue, mucha gente todavía tiene como un mes para renovar su estatus DACA que les permitiría continuar trabajando aquí por otros dos años.
Así que infórmese, dijo ella, y aproveche la ayuda que El Concilio y otras organizaciones le pueden ofrecer.
“La gente se está asustando,” dijo Altman. “Ellos creen que ya se terminó: ‘Voy a perder mi permiso de trabajo e inmigración va a venir a recogerme.’ Tenemos que salir y calmar los temores e informar a la gente. Si su permiso de trabajo se vence el 5 de marzo de 2018, ellos todavía pueden solicitar una renovación.”
Aun así, hay un sentido de urgencia. Para como es la acción de la administración ahora, las personas que no soliciten su renovación para el 5 de octubre ya no podrán ser elegibles y pudieran ser deportadas, dijo Altman.
Y para las personas cuyos permisos se vencen después del 5 de marzo no podrán renovarlos más. Su elegibilidad se termina cuando se venza su permiso.
“Nosotros vamos a procesar a tanta gente como podamos entre ahora y el 5 de octubre,” dijo Altman.
La nueva política, dijo ella, es “una interrupción extrema en las vidas de la gente, no solo para los inmigrantes sino también para los negocios estadounidenses que emplean a gente que está aquí con DACA, y los ciudadanos estadounidenses que son hijos de gente con DACA (inmigrantes).”
Cerca de un cuarto de los 800,000 participantes de DACA en la nación son de California, incluyendo a miles del Condado de San Joaquín. Tan solo San Joaquín Delta College es hogar de cerca de 580 estudiantes indocumentados.
He aquí donde puede obtener ayuda:
▪ El Concilio lleva a cabo talleres cada martes sobre renovación de DACA alternamente en Modesto y Stockton. El próximo taller está programado de la 1 p.m. a las 5 p.m. el martes en 224 S. Sutter St. en Stockton.
▪ La gente también puede caminar a la oficina de Stockton durante ciertas horas y recibir ayuda sin cita. El horario es de 8 a.m. a 5 p.m. de lunes a viernes, y 2 p.m. a 4 p.m. miércoles y jueves.
▪ La tarifa para hacer la solicitud para renovación de DACA es de $495, cantidad que deben pagar los solicitantes. Sin embargo, aparte de eso, un subsidio estatal le permite a El Concilio suministrar sus servicios legales gratis.
▪ Para quienes batallen para pagar la tarifa de $495, San Joaquín Immigrant Youth Collective anunció en Facebook esta semana que recaudó $53,000 para ayudar a pagar por solicitudes de renovación de DACA. Para hacer solicitud, mande correo electrónico a jcarmona@sjiyc.org o llame al (209) 565-3848. La fecha límite es el domingo.
▪ La Fundación California Rural Legal Assistance proveerá ayuda legal gratuita con cita durante todo el mes de septiembre. Las citas en el Condado de San Joaquín se programarán cada jueves. Llame al (916) 446-7901.
▪ Para quienes Sacramento esté más cerca, la Escuela de Leyes McGeorte de University of the Pacific también ofrece ayuda legal gratuita. Llame al (916) 340-6080. Traiga la tarifa de $495, dos fotografías para pasaporte y comprobante de su estatus actual en DACA.
“Hemos visto que los jóvenes usan DACA como un trampolín para encontrar mejores empleos, asistir a la escuela y mantener a sus familias,” dijo en una declaración preparada Blake Nordahl, abogado supervisor en la Clínica en Leyes de Inmigración de McGeorge. “Este es un tiempo triste, pero tenemos el compromiso de seguir ayudando a la comunidad inmigrante.”
Not too late to get DACA help
On the same day that President Donald Trump announced the impending end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, hardly anyone showed up for an El Concilio workshop intended to help undocumented workers extend their eligibility.
It’s not that people weren’t worried about what they had just heard on the news, said Solange Altman, an immigration attorney at El Concilio.
Rather, they thought the president’s action immediately ended the program that allowed them to work here legally. They had given up.
If Altman wants you to know one thing about this issue, it’s that it’s not over. She believes lawsuits could successfully challenge Trump’s action. And even if the action stands, many people still do have about a month to renew their DACA status, which would allow them to continue working here for another two years.
So be informed, she said, and take advantage of the assistance that El Concilio and other organizations can offer.
“People are freaking out,” Altman said. “They think it’s ended: ‘I’m losing my work permit and immigration is going to come and pick me up.’ We have to go out there and quell fears and set people straight. If their work permit expires before March 5, 2018, they can still file to renew.”
Still, there is a sense of urgency. As the administration’s action stands today, those who do not renew by Oct. 5 no longer will be eligible once their current permit expires, and could be faced with deportation, Altman said.
And those whose existing permits expire after March 5 cannot renew at all. Their eligibility ends whenever their permit expires.
“We are going to process as many people as we possibly can between now and Oct. 5,” Altman said.
The new policy, she said, is “extremely disruptive of people’s lives, not just immigrants but American businesses who employ folks here on DACA, and of American citizen children of DACA (immigrants).”
About one-quarter of the nation’s 800,000 DACA participants are from California, including thousands from San Joaquin County. San Joaquin Delta College alone is home to about 580 undocumented students.
Here’s where to get help:
▪ El Concilio holds weekly Tuesday workshops on DACA renewal that alternate between Modesto and Stockton. The next workshop is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at 224 S. Sutter St. in Stockton.
People also can walk into the Stockton office during certain hours and receive assistance without an appointment. Those hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The filing fee for a DACA renewal is $495, which applicants must pay. Aside from that, however, a state grant allows El Concilio to provide its legal services for free.
▪ For those who might struggle to pay the $495 fee, the San Joaquin Immigrant Youth Collective announced on Facebook this week that it has raised $53,000 to help pay for DACA renewals. To apply, email jcarmona@sjiyc.org or call (209) 565-3848. The deadline is Sunday.
▪ The California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation will provide free legal help by appointment throughout September. Appointments in San Joaquin County will be scheduled for every Thursday. Call (916) 446-7901.
▪ For those closer to Sacramento, University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law also offers free legal help. Call (916) 340-6080. Bring the $495 filing fee, two passport photos and current evidence of DACA status.
“We have watched young people use DACA as a springboard to find better jobs, attend school and support their families,” Blake Nordahl, supervising attorney for McGeorge’s Immigration Law Clinic, said in a prepared statement. “This is a sad time, but we are committed to continuing to help the immigrant community.”
