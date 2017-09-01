Nueva película cuenta la historia de la activista Huerta

El mes entrante se lanzará un nuevo documental sobre la vida de la activista laboral agrícola Dolores Huerta.
‘Dolores’ es una película de 98 minutes que hace la crónica de la lucha, batallas y triunfos de Huerta mientras ayudaba a iniciar y dirigir el sindicato UFW.
La película, que fue dirigida por Peter Bratt, combina recuerdos personales, documentos históricos y entrevistas con Huerta, 10 de sus 11 hijos, campesinos, intelectuales, políticos, e historiadores que cuentan la historia de las contribuciones que Huerta hizo al lado de, e igual que César Chávez, en la lucha por la justicia racial y laboral.
El documental se lanzará el 1 de septiembre en Nueva York y el 8 de septiembre en el Teatro Nuart de Los Ángeles. También se podrá ver en el Área de la Bahía en septiembre y se espera añadir una presentación en Stockton, donde Huerta pasó la mayor parte de su niñez y como adulto joven. Para obtener una lista de los lugares donde se exhibirá, visite doloresthemovie.com/screenings.
Bratt, cuya “madre soltera peruana marchó al lado de Dolores,” se quedó pasmado con el inspirador trabajo que ella realizó y dijo que la idea del documental fue del músico Carlos Santana.
Santana, el productor ejecutivo de la película, le dijo a Bratt que tenían que hacer una película sobre “la hermana Dolores, mientras todavía está aquí con nosotros.”
Huerta, de 87 años, nació en Dawson, Nuevo México, pero se mudó a Stockton de niña cuando sus padres se divorciaron. Su inicio como organizadora llegó cuando trabajaba en Stockton Community Service Organization, y empezó la Agricultural Workers Association. En 1955, ella conoció a César Chávez y ambos fundaron la National Farm Workers Association, que después se uniría a la Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee de Larry Itliong para formar el sindicato UFW.
“Dolores Huerta está entre las activistas más importantes, y menos conocidas en la Historia de los Estados Unidos,” de acuerdo con la sinopsis de la película. “ …sus enormes contribuciones se han quedado sin reconocimiento durante mucho tiempo.”
Para más información, visite doloresthemovie.com.
