‘I’m also gaining growth as a person that will make me a better person’

There were many times that Amy Montes-Espinoza never felt she was good enough to participate in a beauty pageant.
In fact, she would help others first without thinking about herself.
But, the biggest obstacle was bullying.
“I was bullied as a child and throughout my life,” said Montes-Espinoza. “I’ve also seen important people to me be bullied. That is important to me. All that could be prevented if we could only spread the message of ‘Hey, let’s just be kind to each other. We don’t have to always like each other or agree each other but being polite and kind.’”
Although she has thought about entering a pageant for many years, Montes-Espinoza didn’t get the courage until this year.
“It did take me a long time to convince myself,” said Montes-Espinoza, 24. “The timing was perfect.”
Montes-Espinoza felt a kinship to actress Sandra Bullock’s character in the movie ‘Miss Congeniality.’
‘... you grow as a person and people support you, and you find out that you’re good enough to follow your dreams.
“She was different and she broke that pageant stereotype,” said Montes-Espinosa. “I don’t see that in this (Miss America) organization.”
Montes-Espinoza’s mind had been on pageants ever since, “but I always thought that will never be me. I’m not good enough. I’m not enough.”
“But, you grow as a person and people support you, and you find out that you’re good enough to follow your dreams,” she said.
Montes-Espinoza’s platform is ‘Stop Bullying, Spread Kindness!’
Her talent will be a vocal interpretation of ‘Time to Say Goodbye,’ a hit song by Andrea Bocelli.
She has been singing ever since she saw the movie ‘Cinderella’ at a young age.
“I watched the Disney movie ‘Cinderella,’ and I ran to my mom and started crying because I couldn’t hit the high notes,” recalled Montes-Espinoza. “I worked so hard, and I fell in love with singing.”
Montes-Espinoza said she is inspired by her parents: Salvador Montes, a truck driver and restaurant manager; and, mother, Rosa Montes, a Zumba instructor. “He is actually one of the hardest workers I’ve ever known,” she said.
“My two younger brothers are so supportive. They are every thing to me,” said Montes-Espinoza, who hopes to become a nurse practitioner.
Montes-Espinoza hopes to grow as an individual through the pageant.
“I came here with the thought that I’m not only winning scholarship money, friendships and great, amazing memories that i will treasure the rest of my life, but I’m also gaining growth as a person that will make me a better person.”
Miss San Joaquín County Amy Montes-Espinoza
Schedule: Tuesday, swimsuit & evening wear; Wednesday, onstage question; Thursday, talent
Platform: ‘Stop Bullying, Spread Kindness!’
Talent: Vocal ‘Time to Say Goodbye’
